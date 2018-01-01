Linton accuses Police Chief of abusing and fooling people of Dominica
Political Leader of the United Workersâ Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has accused Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, of attempting to âmisleadâ and âfoolâ the people of Dominica in his interpretation...

Carnival Cruiseline to assist with cruise village says Skerrit
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines...

Govt secures leased property from Ross; to seek compensation for breach of agreements
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that the property on which Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) was housed is in fact owned by the state. In August 2018,Â theÂ UniversityÂ announced that it was...

31 Vieille Case families to benefit from govt housing programme
The Governmentâs Housing Expansion Program has pledged to bring relief to 31 families in the Vieille Case constituency. According to Parliamentary Representative for the Vieille Case constituency, Prime Minister...

DEXIA encourages shoppers to go local this Christmas
The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) is hoping to stimulate the purchase of local, handmade items as gifts for this holiday season as the Agency partners with four representative organisations to stage the Strictly...

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail
Political activist and talk show host Artherton âAthieâ Martin appeared in magistrateâs court today, Wednesday December 18th, charged with incitement to block a section road in Roseau. Martin was not...

No more styrofoam and plastic material!
On January 1st 2019Â  the ban on Styrofoam and plastic will be implemented in Dominica. The Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit made this announcement during the 2018/2019 budget address at Parliament last...

DFP accuses SSU of acting like bullies, DLP mercenaries
The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has accused members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, specifically the Special Security Unit (SSU), of acting like bullies, enemy of the people and mercenaries of the ruling...

COMMENTARY: It is midnight in Dominica on its 40th Political Independence anniversary
I have nostalgic, patriotic and emotional memories of November, 2nd and 3rd, 1978 when I marched in two parades to celebrate Dominicaâs political independence. The first was the military parade with the Dominica...

UPDATE: Help GK gofundme campaign successful
The help GK get back on track Gofundme campaign has been successful. Lead organizer of the campaign, Michele Henderson, released this message via the Gofundme page: Â  In keeping with GoFundMe requirements and to keep...

IN PICTURES: CCM protest near Electoral Office
The following are pictures of a protest which is being held today in the vicinity pf the Electoral Office. The activity has been organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement as part of its campaign for free and fair...

DOMLEC says electricity almost fully restored islandwide
Electricity has been restored to almost all households in Dominica following Hurricane Maria. When the Hurricane made landfall on Dominica on September 18, last year it downed a number of electricity polls leaving the...

Dominica assures departing Cuban ambassador of its continued opposition to US embargo
Dominica intends to maintain its vote at the United Nations to end a US trade embargo on Cuba. Acting Prime Minister, Ian Douglas gave that assurance to Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa at a...

Controversy over oath of councillor-elect Fontaine to be resolved next week
Concern continues to mount as to the reason why the oath of office has yet to be administered to councilor-elect of La Plaine, Jason Fontaine, who won a Village Council by-election on October 1, 2018. Fontaine was kicked...

Several organizations benefit from President’s Charities Foundation
A number of charitable organizations in Dominica have benefited from proceeds raised during the Presidentâs Charities Foundation fundraising dinner. The ceremony for the handing over of the cheques was held at the...

Government to consider increasing retirement age
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to look at possibly increasing the retirement age. Skerrit said while speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony recently that many...

First 38 homes handed over in Petite Savanne Resettlement
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that the resettlement project at Bellevue Chopin for Petite Savanne residents who were displaced by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015, was built with a sense of community in mind....

Skerrit urges public officers to defend their delivery of service
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called on members of the public service to stand up and defend their delivery of service. He was speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held at the Goodwill...

Concerned Citizens Movement to protest outside Electoral Office
The Concerned Citizens Movement of Dominica (CCM) is taking its fight for free and fair elections in Dominica to the door steps of the Electoral Commission. The CCM has been actively advocating for electoral reform in...

Plastic ban to take effect on 1st January, 2018!
In keeping with the vision of Dominica to become the worldâs first climate resilient nation, the Government of Dominica has taken a decision to ban single use plastics and Styrofoam used in the food service industry....

Darroux will not contest next election
Dominica Labour Party Member of Parliament for the St. Joseph Constituency Kelvar Darroux has announced that he will not contest the next general elections. Mr. Darroux made that announcement at a press conference held...

Kelver out..for personal reasons he says
Minister for Telecommunications and parliamentary representative for the St. Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux, has made it official the he will not be contesting the next general election. Darroux said at press...

Ongoing Road works in Laudat costs over $23M
Road works valued at over 23 million dollars are currently underway in the Roseau Valley. Thatâs according to Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit who was speaking at a contract signing for drainage works in...

JCI Elects new executive board
The Dominica chapter of JCI elected the local 2019 Executive Board during the 3rd Annual General Meeting over the weekend, at the ballroom of the Prevost Cinemall in Roseau. The elections were held under the theme...

COMMENTARY: Roosevelt and Mellisa Skerrit: How Dare You?
How does a Prime Minister and his wife insult an entire population with blatant deception andÂ apparently, no one except this poor soul, has the testicular fortitude to take objection in theÂ written word? For this my...

Final register of electors list to be posted
Chief Election Officer Ian Anthony says the final Register of Electors list will be posted in the different districts around Dominica. Mr. Anthony said the deadline for submitting objection and claims have already passed...

