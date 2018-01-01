Political Leader of the United Workersâ Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has accused Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, of attempting to âmisleadâ and âfoolâ the people of Dominica in his interpretation...
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that the property on which Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) was housed is in fact owned by the state. In August 2018,Â theÂ UniversityÂ announced that it was...
The Governmentâs Housing Expansion Program has pledged to bring relief to 31 families in the Vieille Case constituency. According to Parliamentary Representative for the Vieille Case constituency, Prime Minister...
The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) is hoping to stimulate the purchase of local, handmade items as gifts for this holiday season as the Agency partners with four representative organisations to stage the Strictly...
Political activist and talk show host Artherton âAthieâ Martin appeared in magistrateâs court today, Wednesday December 18th, charged with incitement to block a section road in Roseau. Martin was not...
On January 1st 2019Â the ban on Styrofoam and plastic will be implemented in Dominica. The Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit made this announcement during the 2018/2019 budget address at Parliament last...
The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has accused members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, specifically the Special Security Unit (SSU), of acting like bullies, enemy of the people and mercenaries of the ruling...
I have nostalgic, patriotic and emotional memories of November, 2nd and 3rd, 1978 when I marched in two parades to celebrate Dominicaâs political independence. The first was the military parade with the Dominica...
The help GK get back on track Gofundme campaign has been successful. Lead organizer of the campaign, Michele Henderson, released this message via the Gofundme page: Â In keeping with GoFundMe requirements and to keep...
The following are pictures of a protest which is being held today in the vicinity pf the Electoral Office. The activity has been organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement as part of its campaign for free and fair...
Electricity has been restored to almost all households in Dominica following Hurricane Maria. When the Hurricane made landfall on Dominica on September 18, last year it downed a number of electricity polls leaving the...
Dominica intends to maintain its vote at the United Nations to end a US trade embargo on Cuba. Acting Prime Minister, Ian Douglas gave that assurance to Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa at a...
Concern continues to mount as to the reason why the oath of office has yet to be administered to councilor-elect of La Plaine, Jason Fontaine, who won a Village Council by-election on October 1, 2018. Fontaine was kicked...
A number of charitable organizations in Dominica have benefited from proceeds raised during the Presidentâs Charities Foundation fundraising dinner. The ceremony for the handing over of the cheques was held at the...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to look at possibly increasing the retirement age. Skerrit said while speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony recently that many...
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that the resettlement project at Bellevue Chopin for Petite Savanne residents who were displaced by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015, was built with a sense of community in mind....
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called on members of the public service to stand up and defend their delivery of service. He was speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held at the Goodwill...
The Concerned Citizens Movement of Dominica (CCM) is taking its fight for free and fair elections in Dominica to the door steps of the Electoral Commission. The CCM has been actively advocating for electoral reform in...
In keeping with the vision of Dominica to become the worldâs first climate resilient nation, the Government of Dominica has taken a decision to ban single use plastics and Styrofoam used in the food service industry....
Dominica Labour Party Member of Parliament for the St. Joseph Constituency Kelvar Darroux has announced that he will not contest the next general elections. Mr. Darroux made that announcement at a press conference held...
Minister for Telecommunications and parliamentary representative for the St. Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux, has made it official the he will not be contesting the next general election. Darroux said at press...
Road works valued at over 23 million dollars are currently underway in the Roseau Valley. Thatâs according to Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit who was speaking at a contract signing for drainage works in...
The Dominica chapter of JCI elected the local 2019 Executive Board during the 3rd Annual General Meeting over the weekend, at the ballroom of the Prevost Cinemall in Roseau. The elections were held under the theme...
How does a Prime Minister and his wife insult an entire population with blatant deception andÂ apparently, no one except this poor soul, has the testicular fortitude to take objection in theÂ written word? For this my...
Chief Election Officer Ian Anthony says the final Register of Electors list will be posted in the different districts around Dominica. Mr. Anthony said the deadline for submitting objection and claims have already passed...