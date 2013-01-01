Dominica assures departing Cuban ambassador of its continued opposition to US embargo
Dominica News Online

Dominica intends to maintain its vote at the United Nations to end a US trade embargo on Cuba. Acting Prime Minister, Ian Douglas gave that assurance to Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa at a...

Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised last Friday to continue investing in Cuba on the second day of his historic visit to the island nation, the first by a Spanish leader in 32 years.

Nations stand with Cuba, as US demands individual votes on embargo
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  Diplomats representing more than 135 countries spoke against the American economic embargo of Cuba ahead of votes Thursday on a United Nations resolution condemning the policy and proposed US amendments criticising...

PM Barrow Reports on His Health After Back Surgery in Cuba
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow hosted an extended press conference today, following an equally lengthy hiatus from the public eye since his return from medical treatment in Havana last month.Â  This [...]

FM Elrington: Not All Politicians Steep in Belize/Guatemala Dispute
Channel 5 Belize

But do the naysayers include some of Elringtonâs cabinet colleagues? Last week, Minister Edmond Castro said he will make up his mind after he finds out what Guatemala has to [...]

Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners
Jamaica Observer

UNITED NATIONS (AP) â About 20 Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting called yesterday by the United States to spotlight the island nation's political prisoners, loudly banging on tables and shouting...

U.D.P. Edmond Castro Speaks on I.C.J. Referendum
Channel 5 Belize

While there is a chorus for a âYESâ vote in line with the Prime Ministerâs position, we did find today an elected representative who hasnât made up his mind.Â  Whne [...]

US says Cuba's political prisoners are "affront" to democracy
Jamaica Observer

UNITED NATIONS (AP) â The United States says Cuba is jailing 130 political prisoners in a "blatant affront" to fundamental democratic freedoms, but the Cuban ambassador to the United Nations said Monday that the US...

Cuban constitutional reform spawns unusual public debate
Jamaica Gleaner

Cuban constitutional reformspawns unusual public debateIn a country with no opinion polls, campaigns or independent mass media, a series of meetings on reforming Cuba's constitution has spawned a highly unusual debate on...

PM calls for lifting of embargoes against Cuba at UNGA
Jamaica Observer

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has called for the lifting of embargoes against the Republic of Cuba.Holness, who spoke at the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City yesterday, used the...

PM Barrow Returns to Belize
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow is back in the country. He was in Cuba for spinal surgery which he underwent on September fourth.Â  The PM arrived at the Philip Goldson International [...]

PM to Return to Belize on Thursday
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow left Belize weeks ago for Cuba where he underwent spinal surgery on September fourth for a back condition that plagued him for years. Â There is word [...]

A Look Back When Belize Became an Independent Nation
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow remains in Havana, Cuba, after undergoing spinal fusion surgery. Heâll spend Independence Day recuperating and is expected to return to the country in a few days.Â  [...]

Prime Minister Dean Barrow Recovering Very Well
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow continues to recover from spinal surgery in Havana, Cuba. On Wednesday, he received the President of Cuba Miguel DÃ­az-Canel BermÃºdez, who was accompanied by his wife [...]

State of Emergency Sanctioned Months Ago says Minister Saldivar
Channel 5 Belize

One more issue covered in the morningâs press conference. Prime Minister Dean Barrow is convalescing in Cuba from a spinal surgery so it was left to the Acting Prime Minister [...]

PM Heads to Cuba for Spinal Surgery
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Barrow is traveling to Cuba this weekend where he will be undergoing medical surgery on his spine on Tuesday.Â  He will be gone for most of September and [...]

Medals for Walters, Wright
Trinidad Guardian

Ruebin Walters and Andwuelle Wright added more medals for T&T yesterday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in Barranquilla, Colombia, Walters was not perfect in his execution, hitting a...

Silver for St Fort, Brooks
Trinidad Guardian

Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...

P.U.P. Standard Bearer Says Re-registration Process in BRN Sparked Political Attack
Channel 5 Belize

According to Marconi Leal, his trouble started when he intervened in the re-registration of Castroâs niece, who he claims lives in Los Angeles, California and therefore does not have the [...]

Marconi Leal Versus Edmund ‘Clear the Land’ Castro
Channel 5 Belize

An old charge that did not go to trial has come back to haunt a political aspirant in the Belize Rural North constituency.Â Â  Marconi Leal is a retired teacher and [...]

Phillips leads PNP delegation to LatAm, C'bean unity forum in Cuba
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips is today leading a high-level delegation to Havana, Cuba to attend the SÃÂ£o Paulo forum, under the theme âLatin...

Cuba to reshape government with new constitution
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) â Cuba is revealing new details about plans to reshape its government, courts and economy with a constitutional reform set to be approved by the national assembly this month.The reform of the 1976...

PM meets with new Cuban President
Dominica Vibes

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has met with Cubaâs new President Miguel Mario DÃ­az-Canel BermÃºdez. BermÃºdez, 58, served as First Vice President of Cuba from 2013 until he was elected as President in April...

