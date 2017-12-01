Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill
Bernews

As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...

MP Famous: OT’s Must Speak With One Voice
Bernews

MP Chris Famous, who was in Cayman for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Forum, told a Cayman news outlet that âas British Overseas Territories, we must speak with one voice.â Cayman 27â²s website...

Cayman Options Open, Including Legal Challenge
Bernews

The Cayman Islands is âkeeping all options on the table including a legal challenge to the amendmentâ asÂ the UK House of Commons...

Netballers training among mosquitoes, pigeons
Trinidad Guardian

Despite the odds stacked against the T&T senior netball team, the national netballers are still aiming to lock down a spot in the International Netball Federation (INF) Netball World Cup next year in England. To get...

O-Wrap: Holness wants 'speedy' solution to UK deportation row… 22 murder suspects charged… Cayman authorities hunt J'can
Jamaica Observer

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:1. Cayman authorities hunt 'dangerous' JamaicanCayman Island police are seeking to find a Jamaican man who they said is âdangerousâ and...

Caricom eyes ICC to pressure CWI
Trinidad Guardian

Heads of the government of the Caribban Community want legislative best practice arrangements put in place for West Indies cricket which âis fast becoming a depleted stock,â and to this end a team which will be...

Caricom lobbies ICC to pressure CWI
Trinidad Guardian

Heads of the government of the Caribban Community want legislative best practice arrangements put in place for West Indies cricket which âis fast becoming a depleted stock,â and to this end a team which will be...

Massive earthquake jolts Caribbean
Antigua Observer

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan. 10, CMC âÂ  A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean region between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands late Tuesday â one of the strongest quakes to hit the region in recent...

Massive earthquake jolts Caribbean
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER TEGUCIGALPA, Jan. 10, CMC âÂ  A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean region between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands late Tuesday â one of the strongest quakes to hit the...

Massive earthquake jolts Caribbean
Nation News

TEGUCIGALPA Â âÂ  A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean region between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands late Tuesday â one of the strongest quakes to hit the region in recent times....

UPDATE: Tsunami advisories cancelled for magnitude 7.6 quake in Caribbean
Jamaica Observer

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) â Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says tsunami advisories cancelled for magnitude 7.6 quake in Caribbean.The magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of...

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean north of Honduras - Jamaica among countries on tsunami advisory
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP): Â A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people...

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean north of Honduras, Jamaica asked to watch closely
Jamaica Observer

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) â A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people...

International Media Report On Bill Passing
Bernews

A number of overseas media have reported on Bermudaâs legislation to replace same sex marriages with domestic partnerships, with outlets reporting on the situation including the BBC, Washington Post, Fox News, ITV,...

Six Caribbean territories and states eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis
Dominica Vibes

Press Release Saint Kitts and Nevis/ Geneva, December 1, 2017 â Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Saint Kitts and Nevis were today certified by the World Health Organization (WHO)...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Cayman Finance congratulates Bermuda on successful elections and looks forward to continued cooperation on shared priorities
Anguilla News

Cayman Finance congratulates Bermuda on its successful completion of free and fair elections and the continuation of its tradition of government that reflects the will

Cayman Islands new national unity government sworn in
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jun. 1, CMC â A coalition legislature is now in place in the Cayman Islands following days of uncertainty after the May 24 general election. On Wednesday, the coalition of...

Cayman Islands new national unity government sworn in
Jamaica Observer

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) â A coalition legislature is now in place in the Cayman Islands following days of uncertainty after the May 24 general election.On Wednesday, the coalition of 13 elected members was...

CAYMAN ISLANDS-POLITICS- Cayman Islands new national unity government sworn in
Antigua Observer

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jun. 1, CMC â A coalition legislature is now in place in the Cayman Islands following days of uncertainty after the May 24 general election. On Wednesday, the coalition of 13 elected...

More drama in the Cayman Islands
Jamaica Observer

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) â There is a new twist to the formation of a Government in this British overseas territory, following the May 24 General Elections that resulted in none of the parties securing an...

New Cayman government uncertain as independents win majority
Montserrat Reporter

Â  Â  Â  GEORGE TOWN Cayman Islands (CNS) â With independents securing three major government ministersâ scalps and the opposition failing to secure any seats outside of its traditional West Bay...

Cayman Islands governor confirms finally, ‘national unity’ coalition
Montserrat Reporter

After General Elections â fallout (L-R) Moses Kirkconnell (PPM), Alden McLaughlin (PPM), McKeeva Bush (CDP), Roy Tatum (PPM official), Austin Harris (IND), Dr Joseph Marzouca (CDP official), Deputy Governor Franz...

Yet another twist to the formation of a government in Cayman Islands
Dominica Vibes

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 30 2017 (Caribbean News Service) â There is yet another twist to the formation of a government in this British Overseas Territory following the May 24 general elections that resulted...

Analysts say give independents an ear
Antigua Observer

Antiguans and Barbudans are being urged to take after their neighbours in the Cayman Islands and lend an ear to the cases put forward by independent electoral candidates. Nine independent candidates swept into office in...

JFDF Welcomes Regional Media & Chefs to The Rock

Boyz poised for another big Nations League win

Boyz tackle Bonaire in Concacaf Nations League game tomorrow

Mattocks, Burke bury Cayman Islands

'Good win but a lot of work needed' - Two local analysts look back at Boyz's CONCACAF Nations League victory

'Good win but a lot of work needed' - Two local analysts look back at Boyz's CONCACAF Nations League victory

Organisers say no tickets will be sold at the gates for Reggae Boyz vs Cayman Islands match

Bermuda win third jumping title

Bermuda claim third straight jumping title

Bermuda Triumphs At CEA Jumping Challenge

Riders Prepare For CEA Jumping Challenge

Top football coach Chung-Fah is dead

Boyz poised for another big Nations League win

Former Cayman Gen Sec gets life ban from FIFA

Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill

MP Famous: OT's Must Speak With One Voice

Cayman Options Open, Including Legal Challenge

Netballers training among mosquitoes, pigeons

O-Wrap: Holness wants 'speedy' solution to UK deportation row… 22 murder suspects charged… Cayman authorities hunt J'can

Caricom eyes ICC to pressure CWI

Caricom lobbies ICC to pressure CWI

ODea joins BFM board of directors

Conor O'Dea Joins BF&M Board Of Directors

ACTs OneCloud reaches Bermuda milestone

Disaster recovery in the neighbourhood

Cayman welcomes 250th company into special economic zone

Caribbean tourism stakeholders to meet in Cayman Islands

Fitch Upgrades XLIT Following Acquisition Close

NC Council and DoE thrash out new rolls

Environmental activist named conservationist of year

Mangrove project needs cash to carry on critical work

200 vets converge in Cayman for conference

Dive gong promotes Little Cayman and marine expert

Expert to host free classes on Cayman's geology

CIG plans oil depot move

Cayman police service expands recruitment drive to non-nationals

Police invest in new drone technology

T&T golfers 3rd at Caribbean tourney

RFHL makes offer for Cayman bank

Paul pedals to sprint gold

600 cadets being trained as first responders

T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill

Education minister on the road to recovery

Jailed for praising the Lord? - Woman seeks justice after spending two weeks in mental facility

CHTA president calls for greater investment in Caribbean people

Education minister released from Cayman hospital, heading to Florida

Agony - Woman claims hospital caused her baby to die

Christian education in trouble, says pastor

