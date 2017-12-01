As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...
MP Chris Famous, who was in Cayman for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Forum, told a Cayman news outlet that âas British Overseas Territories, we must speak with one voice.â Cayman 27â²s website...
The Cayman Islands is âkeeping all options on the table including a legal challenge to the amendmentâ asÂ the UK House of Commons...
Despite the odds stacked against the T&T senior netball team, the national netballers are still aiming to lock down a spot in the International Netball Federation (INF) Netball World Cup next year in England. To get...
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:1. Cayman authorities hunt 'dangerous' JamaicanCayman Island police are seeking to find a Jamaican man who they said is âdangerousâ and...
Heads of the government of the Caribban Community want legislative best practice arrangements put in place for West Indies cricket which âis fast becoming a depleted stock,â and to this end a team which will be...
TEGUCIGALPA, Jan. 10, CMC âÂ A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean region between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands late Tuesday â one of the strongest quakes to hit the region in recent...
A number of overseas media have reported on Bermudaâs legislation to replace same sex marriages with domestic partnerships, with outlets reporting on the situation including the BBC, Washington Post, Fox News, ITV,...
Press Release Saint Kitts and Nevis/ Geneva, December 1, 2017 â Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Saint Kitts and Nevis were today certified by the World Health Organization (WHO)...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
Cayman Finance congratulates Bermuda on its successful completion of free and fair elections and the continuation of its tradition of government that reflects the will
By STAFF WRITER GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jun. 1, CMC â A coalition legislature is now in place in the Cayman Islands following days of uncertainty after the May 24 general election. On Wednesday, the coalition of...
Antiguans and Barbudans are being urged to take after their neighbours in the Cayman Islands and lend an ear to the cases put forward by independent electoral candidates. Nine independent candidates swept into office in...