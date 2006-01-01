Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology
Jamaica Gleaner

Daryl Vaz, the West Portland member of parliament who was the Government's point man following the motor vehicle accident which left 14 persons dead in 2008, has expressed surprise at claims that some of the children of...

0
Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever
Kaieteur News

By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...

0
Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Dec 13, CMC â The St. Kitts-Nevis government says the economy grew by 2.1 per cent last year as the twin island Federation continues to demonstrate resilience amidst prevailing...

0
Celebrating 70 Years of Holidays with The UWI
Jamaica Observer

Academics, local politicians, members of the diplomatic corps, alumni and supporters of The University of the West Indies (UWI) gathered on the lawns of the vice-chancellor Hilary Beckles's residence to celebrate. The...

0
I admire, respect and love the energy, passion of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart — PM Holness
Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, obviously overwhelmed by the enormity of the Sandals Caribbean empire â after watching a classy, head-spinning display on video â was full of praise for the chairman and founder of...

0
Guyana challenged to increase access to education for Venezuelan refugees
Kaieteur News

Â  United Nations (UN) officials are asking Guyana and other countries in the region to provide more access to education services to Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UNâs...

0
Haiti PM calls for truce ahead of Christmas celebrations
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Prime Minister Jean-Henry CÃÂ©ant has called for a truce to street demonstrations by opposition parties as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country prepares to...

0
Brace for more Venezuelans U.N urges scaled up support in Guyana, other Caribbean countries …plan seeks to provide financial assistance
Kaieteur News

Â  United Nations (UN) officials are keen to galvanize support for Guyana and other countries in the region grappling with the influx of Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UN Refugee...

0
Lewis, Williams, Cottrell Return To Windies T2o Squad To Face Bangladesh
Spice Islander

SYLHET, Bangladesh-Â CricketWest Indies Selection Panel has named a 15-man squad to play Bangladesh inthree (3) T20 Internationals on December 17, 20, 22 in Bangladesh. The selection sees the return of Evin Lewis,...

0
PJ Patterson launches My Political Journey
Jamaica Observer

The Grand Jamaica Suite at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel hosted the launch of former Prime Minister PJ Patterson's highly anticipated memoir PJ Patterson: My Political Journey on Wednesday. Close to 500 guests came out to...

0
Caricom holds talks with Aruba on associate membership
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque yesterday met with Prime Minister of Aruba Evelyn Wever-Croes on associate membership in the 15 member...

0
My honour to have served as prime minister for 14 years
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister - 1992 to 2006. His book, My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister, which was published by The University of the West...

0
The curtain falls
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister - 1992 to 2006. His book, My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister, which was published by The University of the West...

0
Grenada PM calls for easier intra-Caribbean travel
Nation News

CASTRIES â Grenadaâs Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on Caribbean countries to make sincere efforts to encourage easier intra-regional travel and do away with the heavy taxes that discourage...

0
Entering the - fray of politics
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister from 1992 to 2006. His book, 'My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister', published by The University of the West Indies...

0
My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister Pt. 6 | The Federal experiment
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister - 1992 to 2006. His book, 'My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister', which was published by The University of the West...

0
Dalton Myers | In support of Rovman Powell
Jamaica Gleaner

The selection of Rovman Powell as stand-in captain for the Windies ODI team in Bangladesh makes me really proud of a young man, who has had to work very hard, while remaining humble. Now, Rovman may not change the...

0
My Political Journey | Patterson: I owe a great deal to Calabar
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister from 1992 to 2006. His book, My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister, published by The University of the West Indies...

0
Bizarre Rovman Powell selection
Jamaica Gleaner

The Windies selectors have made a habit out of bamboozling cricket followers in the region with some, shall we say, less than expected decisions.Sometimes I get the feeling that the selectors are intent on going against...

0
Patterson: I owe a great deal to Calabar
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister from 1992 to 2006. His book, My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister, published by The University of the West Indies...

0
FinSec Says G.O.B. Not Repaying David Gegg
Channel 5 Belize

In late November the House of Representatives passed an amendment to the General Sales Tax Act which would basically close a loophole. The amendment came after the Caribbean Court of [...]

0
Power 93 back on air after Hurricane Maria
Dominica Vibes

Power 93 is back on air after Hurricane Maria and the station has a new look and feel. The network is also twice bigger than it was originally and will feature a Caribbean format and flavor with educational and talk...

0
My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister Pt. 3 | Bustamante and Manley emerge
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister from 1992 to 2006. His book, 'My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister', published by the University of the West Indies...

0
UN hails Caricom's electoral processes as genuine
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator (Guyana), Mikiko Tanaka, has commended the Caricom (Caribbean Community) region for making âimportant progressâ in the conduct of periodic...

0
UN commends CARICOM's electoral processes as genuine
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator (Guyana), Mikiko Tanaka has commended the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Region for making âimportant progressâ in the conduct of periodic...

0
Marcus Garvey: The avowed father of modern political movement
Jamaica Gleaner

P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister from 1992 to 2006. His book, My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister, published by The University of the West Indies...

0
