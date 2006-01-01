Daryl Vaz, the West Portland member of parliament who was the Government's point man following the motor vehicle accident which left 14 persons dead in 2008, has expressed surprise at claims that some of the children of...
By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...
By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Dec 13, CMC â The St. Kitts-Nevis government says the economy grew by 2.1 per cent last year as the twin island Federation continues to demonstrate resilience amidst prevailing...
Academics, local politicians, members of the diplomatic corps, alumni and supporters of The University of the West Indies (UWI) gathered on the lawns of the vice-chancellor Hilary Beckles's residence to celebrate. The...
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, obviously overwhelmed by the enormity of the Sandals Caribbean empire â after watching a classy, head-spinning display on video â was full of praise for the chairman and founder of...
Â United Nations (UN) officials are asking Guyana and other countries in the region to provide more access to education services to Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UNâs...
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Prime Minister Jean-Henry CÃÂ©ant has called for a truce to street demonstrations by opposition parties as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country prepares to...
SYLHET, Bangladesh-Â CricketWest Indies Selection Panel has named a 15-man squad to play Bangladesh inthree (3) T20 Internationals on December 17, 20, 22 in Bangladesh. The selection sees the return of Evin Lewis,...
The Grand Jamaica Suite at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel hosted the launch of former Prime Minister PJ Patterson's highly anticipated memoir PJ Patterson: My Political Journey on Wednesday. Close to 500 guests came out to...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque yesterday met with Prime Minister of Aruba Evelyn Wever-Croes on associate membership in the 15 member...
P.J. Patterson, ON, OCC, PC, QC, was Jamaica's sixth and longest-serving prime minister - 1992 to 2006. His book, My Political Journey: Jamaica's Sixth Prime Minister, which was published by The University of the West...
CASTRIES â Grenadaâs Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on Caribbean countries to make sincere efforts to encourage easier intra-regional travel and do away with the heavy taxes that discourage...
The selection of Rovman Powell as stand-in captain for the Windies ODI team in Bangladesh makes me really proud of a young man, who has had to work very hard, while remaining humble. Now, Rovman may not change the...
The Windies selectors have made a habit out of bamboozling cricket followers in the region with some, shall we say, less than expected decisions.Sometimes I get the feeling that the selectors are intent on going against...
In late November the House of Representatives passed an amendment to the General Sales Tax Act which would basically close a loophole. The amendment came after the Caribbean Court of [...]
Power 93 is back on air after Hurricane Maria and the station has a new look and feel. The network is also twice bigger than it was originally and will feature a Caribbean format and flavor with educational and talk...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator (Guyana), Mikiko Tanaka, has commended the Caricom (Caribbean Community) region for making âimportant progressâ in the conduct of periodic...
