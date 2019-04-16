General election to be held by April,2019
Antigua Observer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 18, CMC â Governor Augustus Jaspert says a general election will be held in this British Overseas dependent territory by April 16, 2019. In a media release, Jaspert said an early...

Mock elections to be conducted in BVI this week
Antigua Observer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sep. 23, CMC â A Mock Election will be held across this British Overseas Territory this week in an effort to demonstrate the vote-tallying technology that the government wants to use...

Ruling party elects new leader
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 25, CMC â Delegates from the ruling National Democratic Party (NDP), on the weekend selected Education Minister Myron Walwyn to lead the party following a recent...

Premier not seeking re-election at upcoming party convention
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 19, CMCÂ  â Premier Dr. Orlando Smith has announced that he will not be seeking re-election as leader of his National Democratic Party (NDP) at the upcoming...

Premier maintain UK legislation is flawed and disrespects BVI
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 11, CMC â The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Friday said it would continue to engage directly with the United Kingdom as it seeks to have London reverse the...

Premier maintain UK legislation is flawed and disrespects BVI
Antigua Observer

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Friday said it would continue to engage directly with the United Kingdom as it seeks to have London reverse the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill that the 15-member...

BVI legislators say no to same-sex marriage
Jamaica Observer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) â Legislators in the British Virgin Islands have made it clear that same-sex marriage will not be accepted in the British overseas territory.The matter was discussed on Friday as...

UK proposal on aid for overseas territories withdrawn at DAC, but sparks debate
Montserrat Reporter

Â  Inside Development Development assistance Â  Â  By Molly Anders, Sophie Edwards 01 November 2017 Â  Â  View of damage caused on by Hurricane Irma in Road Town, the capital of the British Virgin Islands....

T&T’s Richards, St Fort up for NACAC awards
Trinidad Guardian

T&T sprinters Jeremy Richards and Khalifa St Fort have been nominated for awards at the upcoming North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) âAthletes of the Yearâ end of...

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines' tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister...

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other countries
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister Dr...

PM promotes ‘Caribbean-type evacuations’
Nassau Guardian

With an increasing threat of devastating weather systems to the Caribbean, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said a time may come for widescale âCaribbean-type evacuationsâ to protect the safety and future of the...

Caricom to hold donor conference seeking aid for hurricane-battered countries
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Caribbean Community (Caricom) chairman, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, says while it is still too early to give a financial cost to the damage caused to the British Virgin Islands...

CARICOM to hold donor conference seeking aid for hurricane battered countries
Antigua Observer

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says while it is still too early to give a financial cost to the damage caused to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Hurricane Irma, it could...

No mass evacuation of Dominicans residing in Irma hit countries
Dominica Vibes

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has discouraged the thought of evacuating Dominicans who are resident in islands affected by Hurricane Irma. The category 5 storm tore through islands of the Northern Lesser Antilles, last...

Dominica deploys human resources to islands affected by Hurricane Irma
Dominica Vibes

Members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force as well as local personnel forming part of a Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) delegation have been deployed to the British Virgin Islands (BVI)...

Irma turns Caribbean island paradises into nightmares
Nassau Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...

On alert
Nassau Guardian

With The Bahamas facing the threat of Hurricane Irma, a category four hurricane projected to intensify, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday assured residents that the government and all relevant agencies are...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Ahye doubles up with 200m title
Trinidad Guardian

WALTER ALIBEY Â  Top T&T sprinter Michelle- Lee Ahye yesterday claimed victory in the 200 metres final to retain the double sprint titles (100 and 200 metres) she won last year at the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA National...

NAAA to crown new sprint king
Trinidad Guardian

A new sprint champion will be crowned at this weekendâs National Gas Company (NGC)/ Sagicor/National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) Open Track & Field Championships, as defending champion Richard...

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – POLITICS-New Governor to take office in August
Antigua Observer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May, 5, CMC â A new Governor will take office in this British Overseas Territory in August. Augustus âGusâ Jaspert, who currently serves in the United Kingdom Cabinet Office...

US 'concerned' about Venezuela mass protests after boy, woman killed
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â The United States is "concerned" about the situation in Venezuela, where deadly clashes broke out Wednesday in mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Rex...

O-WRAP: Son of world’s oldest woman dies… Airlines withdraw from Cuba… PNP cries foul
Jamaica Observer

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINEâs top 10 stories for today. Local News Wed, 19 Apr 2017 19:00:11 GMT US 'concerned' about Venezuela mass protests after boy, woman killed...

#SectoralDebate: McKenzie says $550m in National Disaster Fund
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â A total of $550 million is now available in countryâs National Disaster Fund, says Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie. Local News Wed, 19 Apr 2017...

