TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 18, CMC â Governor Augustus Jaspert says a general election will be held in this British Overseas dependent territory by April 16, 2019. In a media release, Jaspert said an early...
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sep. 23, CMC â A Mock Election will be held across this British Overseas Territory this week in an effort to demonstrate the vote-tallying technology that the government wants to use...
By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 25, CMC â Delegates from the ruling National Democratic Party (NDP), on the weekend selected Education Minister Myron Walwyn to lead the party following a recent...
By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 19, CMCÂ â Premier Dr. Orlando Smith has announced that he will not be seeking re-election as leader of his National Democratic Party (NDP) at the upcoming...
By STAFF WRITER ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 11, CMC â The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Friday said it would continue to engage directly with the United Kingdom as it seeks to have London reverse the...
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Friday said it would continue to engage directly with the United Kingdom as it seeks to have London reverse the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill that the 15-member...
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) â Legislators in the British Virgin Islands have made it clear that same-sex marriage will not be accepted in the British overseas territory.The matter was discussed on Friday as...
Â Inside Development Development assistance Â Â By Molly Anders, Sophie Edwards 01 November 2017 Â Â View of damage caused on by Hurricane Irma in Road Town, the capital of the British Virgin Islands....
T&T sprinters Jeremy Richards and Khalifa St Fort have been nominated for awards at the upcoming North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) âAthletes of the Yearâ end of...
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines' tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister...
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister Dr...
With an increasing threat of devastating weather systems to the Caribbean, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said a time may come for widescale âCaribbean-type evacuationsâ to protect the safety and future of the...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Caribbean Community (Caricom) chairman, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, says while it is still too early to give a financial cost to the damage caused to the British Virgin Islands...
Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says while it is still too early to give a financial cost to the damage caused to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Hurricane Irma, it could...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has discouraged the thought of evacuating Dominicans who are resident in islands affected by Hurricane Irma. The category 5 storm tore through islands of the Northern Lesser Antilles, last...
Members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force as well as local personnel forming part of a Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) delegation have been deployed to the British Virgin Islands (BVI)...
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...
With The Bahamas facing the threat of Hurricane Irma, a category four hurricane projected to intensify, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday assured residents that the government and all relevant agencies are...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
WALTER ALIBEY Â Top T&T sprinter Michelle- Lee Ahye yesterday claimed victory in the 200 metres final to retain the double sprint titles (100 and 200 metres) she won last year at the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA National...
A new sprint champion will be crowned at this weekendâs National Gas Company (NGC)/ Sagicor/National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) Open Track & Field Championships, as defending champion Richard...
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May, 5, CMC â A new Governor will take office in this British Overseas Territory in August. Augustus âGusâ Jaspert, who currently serves in the United Kingdom Cabinet Office...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â The United States is "concerned" about the situation in Venezuela, where deadly clashes broke out Wednesday in mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Rex...
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINEâs top 10 stories for today. Local News Wed, 19 Apr 2017 19:00:11 GMT US 'concerned' about Venezuela mass protests after boy, woman killed...
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â A total of $550 million is now available in countryâs National Disaster Fund, says Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie. Local News Wed, 19 Apr 2017...