As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...
âThis Government needs to start communicating with its people about how they are going to address the real issues facing Bermuda,â Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Sylvan Richards said, asking, âWhere is the...
The Government said that âanother 2017 election promise has been fulfilled with a tangible improvement in the efficiency of the Immigration...
A trip earlier this month by Minister for the Cabinet Office Walton Brown to London attend the Bermuda Executive Forum & Joint Ministerial Council Meeting cost $9,942.50, according to a recent listing on the...
The Government said that âanother 2017 election promise has been fulfilled with a tangible improvement in the efficiency of the Immigration Department.â The Minister of National Security Wayne Caines remarked,...
Auditor GeneralÂ Heather Thomas has published the results of her Officeâs work for the years ended 2011 to 2017, noting that there are 34 organizations falling under her mandate that were at least one year behind...
The PLP has offered its condolences to the family of Louis Somner, saying âwe share in the sorrow of all who knew and served alongside Mr....
Unique and handmade festive gifts made by Bermudian hands are on sale in a pop-up shop at the Bermuda National Trusts Waterville property. Bermuda mementoes, pottery, banana leaf dolls, key chains created from ocean...
Shadow Home Affairs Minister Sylvan Richards today âpublicly thanked Government for clearing a backlog of work permit applications thereby recognizing the importance of guest workers to Bermuda.â Mr Richards...
MPs passed the Economic Substance Bill 2018 in the House of Assembly, with the Bill receiving bipartisan support, with MPs on both sides of the aisle noting that the island stands together against external pressures...
MPs on both sides of the House of Assembly vowed to stand united against the bullying European Union yesterday as they passed new rules designed to get tough on international business. Curtis Dickinson, the finance...
MPs on both sides of the House of Assembly vowed to stand united against the bullying European Union yesterday as they passed new rules designed to get tough on international business. Curtis Dickinson, the finance...
The House of Assembly is currently discussing the âEconomic Substance Act 2018â, with the previous Act having been replaced with a revised version. The Premier had previously statedÂ that the House of...
âThere has been a lot of attention given to ArbitradeâÂ and some have âerroneously conflatedâ the Governmentâs approval of a licence for the company to purchase property with due diligence on...
The second reading of the Economic Substance Act 2018, the Children Amendment Act 2018 and the Mental Health Amendment [No. 2] Act 2018 are on the...
The second reading of the Economic Substance Act 2018, the Children Amendment Act 2018 and the Mental Health Amendment [No. 2] Act 2018 are on the Order of Business for todayâs [Dec 17] sitting of the House of...
Humiliated. Thats how Stephen Benson felt as a teenager standing in Union Station, wondering how he ended up in handcuffs. An officer had run up to him and a friend, and yelled Up against the wall!Benson thought he might...
Dear Sir,The Government has now lost before the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal on its political attempt to impose upon our entire society a religious belief that the institution of marriage should not be enjoyed by...
The House of Assembly was in session on Friday [Dec 14], with a number of Bills and statements made, and you can listen to audio below of theâPremierâs Question Timeâ, as well as comments, speeches and...
Legislation to address major gaps in Bermudas mental health system was tabled in the House of Assembly on Friday. Kim Wilson, the Minister of Health, said the Mental Health Amendment Bill outlined requirements for...
The same sex marriage legal appeals, the investigation into Child and Family Services, the fintech industry and the Governmentâs legislative agenda were among the topics Premier David Burt recently spoke with us...
The Auditor General gave a qualified audit opinion on the 2017/18 annual accounts of the Consolidated Fund, Minister of Finance Curtis Dickinson in the House of Assembly. The Consolidated Fund is the general operating...
Auditor General Heather Thomasâs opinion on the financial statements of the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Bermuda for the year ended March 31, 2018, is included in the financial statements tabled in the...
[Written byÂ Don Burgess] Dr Clarence âTessiâ Terceira âÂ whoÂ passed away this week at the age of 91 âÂ was an iconic figure to many in the Portuguese community. Andrea Moniz-DeSouza,...
The costs so far for the âdrafting of the grounds of appeal and provisional advice to the Privy Councilâ for the same sex marriage legal case stands to date at Â£11,250 [$14,161], Premier David Burt said. In...
The Government was accused of failing to carry out a proper consultation yesterday after a House of Assembly debate on a controversial Bill opposed by childrens rights campaigners was postponed. Craig Cannonier, the...