Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill
Bernews

As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...

0
Sylvan Richards: Where Is Government’s Plan?
Bernews

âThis Government needs to start communicating with its people about how they are going to address the real issues facing Bermuda,â Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Sylvan Richards said, asking, âWhere is the...

0
Minister: ‘Addressed Backlog Of Work Permits’
Bernews

The Government said that âanother 2017 election promise has been fulfilled with a tangible improvement in the efficiency of the Immigration...

0
Minister Brown’s Trip To London Cost $9,942.50
Bernews

A trip earlier this month by Minister for the Cabinet Office Walton Brown to London attend the Bermuda Executive Forum & Joint Ministerial Council Meeting cost $9,942.50, according to a recent listing on the...

0
Minister: ‘Addressed Backlog Of Work Permits’
Bernews

The Government said that âanother 2017 election promise has been fulfilled with a tangible improvement in the efficiency of the Immigration Department.â The Minister of National Security Wayne Caines remarked,...

0
Auditor General’s Report For 2011 To 2017
Bernews

Auditor GeneralÂ Heather Thomas has published the results of her Officeâs work for the years ended 2011 to 2017, noting that there are 34 organizations falling under her mandate that were at least one year behind...

0
Somner Was A ‘Champion For Workers Rights’
Bernews

The PLP has offered its condolences to the family of Louis Somner, saying âwe share in the sorrow of all who knew and served alongside Mr....

0
Bermuda gifts galore at Trusts pop-up shop
Royal Gazette

Unique and handmade festive gifts made by Bermudian hands are on sale in a pop-up shop at the Bermuda National Trusts Waterville property. Bermuda mementoes, pottery, banana leaf dolls, key chains created from ocean...

0
Richards On Govt ‘Clearing Backlog’ Of Permits
Bernews

Shadow Home Affairs Minister Sylvan Richards today âpublicly thanked Government for clearing a backlog of work permit applications thereby recognizing the importance of guest workers to Bermuda.â Mr Richards...

0
Audio: MPs Pass Economic Substance Bill
Bernews

MPs passed the Economic Substance Bill 2018 in the House of Assembly, with the Bill receiving bipartisan support, with MPs on both sides of the aisle noting that the island stands together against external pressures...

0
MPs unite against bullying EU
Royal Gazette

MPs on both sides of the House of Assembly vowed to stand united against the bullying European Union yesterday as they passed new rules designed to get tough on international business. Curtis Dickinson, the finance...

0
MPs unite against bullying EU
Royal Gazette

MPs on both sides of the House of Assembly vowed to stand united against the bullying European Union yesterday as they passed new rules designed to get tough on international business. Curtis Dickinson, the finance...

0
Revised Version Of Economic Substance Act
Bernews

The House of Assembly is currently discussing the âEconomic Substance Act 2018â, with the previous Act having been replaced with a revised version. The Premier had previously statedÂ that the House of...

0
Audio: Premier David Burt On Arbitrade
Bernews

âThere has been a lot of attention given to ArbitradeâÂ and some have âerroneously conflatedâ the Governmentâs approval of a licence for the company to purchase property with due diligence on...

0
House Of Assembly: Order Of Business For Today
Bernews

The second reading of the Economic Substance Act 2018, the Children Amendment Act 2018 and the Mental Health Amendment [No. 2] Act 2018 are on the...

0
House Of Assembly: Order Of Business For Today
Bernews

The second reading of the Economic Substance Act 2018, the Children Amendment Act 2018 and the Mental Health Amendment [No. 2] Act 2018 are on the Order of Business for todayâs [Dec 17] sitting of the House of...

0
Understanding both sides of the narrative
Royal Gazette

Humiliated. Thats how Stephen Benson felt as a teenager standing in Union Station, wondering how he ended up in handcuffs. An officer had run up to him and a friend, and yelled Up against the wall!Benson thought he might...

0
Disillusioned and embarrassed over government stance
Royal Gazette

Dear Sir,The Government has now lost before the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal on its political attempt to impose upon our entire society a religious belief that the institution of marriage should not be enjoyed by...

0
Audio: Premier’s Question Time, Ministers, MPs
Bernews

The House of Assembly was in session on Friday [Dec 14], with a number of Bills and statements made, and you can listen to audio below of theâPremierâs Question Timeâ, as well as comments, speeches and...

0
Gaps in mental health provision addressed
Royal Gazette

Legislation to address major gaps in Bermudas mental health system was tabled in the House of Assembly on Friday. Kim Wilson, the Minister of Health, said the Mental Health Amendment Bill outlined requirements for...

0
Video: Premier On SSM Appeal, Fintech & More
Bernews

The same sex marriage legal appeals, the investigation into Child and Family Services, the fintech industry and the Governmentâs legislative agenda were among the topics Premier David Burt recently spoke with us...

0
Minister: Consolidated Fund Financial Statements
Bernews

The Auditor General gave a qualified audit opinion on the 2017/18 annual accounts of the Consolidated Fund, Minister of Finance Curtis Dickinson in the House of Assembly. The Consolidated Fund is the general operating...

0
Auditor General On Govt Financial Statements
Bernews

Auditor General Heather Thomasâs opinion on the financial statements of the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Bermuda for the year ended March 31, 2018, is included in the financial statements tabled in the...

0
Portuguese Community Pay Tribute To Dr Terceira
Bernews

[Written byÂ Don Burgess] Dr Clarence âTessiâ Terceira âÂ  whoÂ passed away this week at the age of 91 âÂ was an iconic figure to many in the Portuguese community. Andrea Moniz-DeSouza,...

0
Premier Burt On Costs Of SSM Legal Appeals
Bernews

The costs so far for the âdrafting of the grounds of appeal and provisional advice to the Privy Councilâ for the same sex marriage legal case stands to date at Â£11,250 [$14,161], Premier David Burt said. In...

0
Changes to Children Amendment Act delayed
Royal Gazette

The Government was accused of failing to carry out a proper consultation yesterday after a House of Assembly debate on a controversial Bill opposed by childrens rights campaigners was postponed. Craig Cannonier, the...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Around The Churches, December 22, 2018

Sad news as we lose the traditional Monday evening game

Patty shared darkest moments in cancer fight

Charity Christmas Tree Winners Announced

Christmas Edition Of Destination Dockyard

Video: Children Spread Holiday Spirit At KEMH

Review: Hamilton Princess Festive Afternoon Tea

SPORTS more
Sailing: Betschart & Ringsted Compete In Malta

Football: No Love To Be Lost In Friendship Clash

Football: No Love To Be Lost In Friendship Clash

Minis support kids in need

Duo building on their skills

Boyles aiming to build on positives in semi-final tie

Festive races set to eclipse past meetings

POLITICS more
Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill

Sylvan Richards: Where Is Government’s Plan?

Minister: ‘Addressed Backlog Of Work Permits’

Minister Brown’s Trip To London Cost $9,942.50

Minister: ‘Addressed Backlog Of Work Permits’

Auditor General’s Report For 2011 To 2017

Somner Was A ‘Champion For Workers Rights’

BUSINESS more
Sylvan Richards: Where Is Government’s Plan?

Saving tips and how to become a millionaire

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 22

Beware of those return of premium policies

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 21 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 21 2018

Tonight’s British Airways Flight Is On Schedule

TECH more
Author Uses Virtual Methods To Research Book

Google Announces New Nexus 7 Tablet

Upcoming SharePoint And .Net Tech Conference

Museum Uses New Way To Promote Old Artifacts

CableVision To Launch New SportsMax Channel

Google Launches Chromecast For TV Streaming

Gateway Partnership With Lexicon Technologies

CRIME more
Police Confirm Death Of 51-Year-Old Woman

Woman dead after incident in St Davids

Car overturns in Warwick

Five convicted in Steede murder case

Six Arrests At Roadside Sobriety Checkpoints

Corbishley I want drugs off my streets

Teenagers convicted in the murder of Bermudian student

MISCELLANEOUS more
Video: Sunday Dec 23rd ‘Good News’ Spotlight

Weather Forecast For Sunday December 23

Chiko’s Smokey Rub Christmas Dinner Tomorrow

Marsden Church Donate Supplies To HSP School

Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill

BFRS Extinguish Motorcycle Fire In Paget

Sailing: Betschart & Ringsted Compete In Malta

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...