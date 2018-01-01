Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill Passed
Channel 5 Belize

Like the Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill, it was necessary for the International Business Companies Amendment Bill to be passed before the year ends. That bill seeks to eliminate [...]

Senators Debate Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill
Channel 5 Belize

The Senate also passed the Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill which seeks not only to create a tax regime for companies engaged in certain business activities but also to [...]

PM Barrow and President Morales Agree that I.C.J. is the Way to Go
Channel 5 Belize

As we said earlier, Prime Minister Dean Barrow and President Jimmy Morales held bilateral discussions ahead of the SICA summit today. Leaders of both countries spoke on the upcoming I.C.J. [...]

PM Barrow's Bid for Interim Solution to Sarstoon Tensions Fails
Channel 5 Belize

Following President Jimmy Moralesâ departure from the summit, we got a chance to speak with Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who symbolically handed over the Tempore Presidency of SICA to President [...]

Corozal Mayor Says Previous Mayor Spent More What the Council Earned
Channel 5 Belize

Corozal Town was one of the municipalities that the Peopleâs United Party won in the municipal elections earlier this year. The current mayor is Rigoberto âRigoâ Vellos who defeated the [...]

Parliament Observes a Moment of Silence for Miss Jane
Channel 5 Belize

The beloved credit union pioneer was also a politician and former parliamentarian.Â  She had represented the Pickstock Division under the Peopleâs United Party from 1989 to 1993.Â  Today, the House [...]

Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Channel 5 Belize

After a lengthy adjournment to discuss the matter in committee, the House resumed the session at which time PM Barrow rose to move a third reading of the Income and [...]

Amendments to IBC Act ahead of December Deadline
Channel 5 Belize

The special sitting of the House of Representatives earlier today focused primarily on the passage of two bills: the Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill, as well as the International [...]

Party Politics and Water Bill Collection in Seine Bight
Channel 5 Belize

Is party politics being played with the collection of water bills in Seine Bight Village?Â  According to Stann Creek West Area Representative Rodwell Ferguson, he had approached Junior Minister of [...]

$650K for Christmas Cheer Programme
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has made it quite clear that he makes no apology for the distribution of what has become the yearly Christmas Cheer. U.D.P. Area Representatives are given [...]

Will G.O.B. Accept Belize Bank's Settlement Offer?
Channel 5 Belize

As you heard, the Financial Secretary was ordered to discuss the Bankâs settlement offer with the Prime Minister. But according to Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte, the government has already made [...]

Leader of Opposition sounds off on "Christmas Cheer"
Channel 5 Belize

Government will be disbursing six-hundred-and-fifty-thousand dollars for its annual Christmas cheer programme. At the last sitting of the House, Prime Minister Dean Barrow made no apologies about the distribution of [...]

Boots Martinez: Barrow to Take U.D.P. into 4th Term in Government
Channel 5 Belize

Minister Anthony âBootsâ Martinez confirmed today that he was among a group of U.D.P. politicians who held a meeting with PM Dean Barrow prior to last Tuesdayâs cabinet meeting. The [...]

The Factoids exposed
Amandala

© 2018 Amandala Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.

Minister Hulse Says It Was the Prime Minister's Decision to Stay Longer
Channel 5 Belize

U.D.P. Leader Dean Barrow will remain as Prime Minister until the year 2020, which is when the next general elections will be held. PM Barrow had initially announced that he [...]

Rosendo Urbina Passes On; Colleagues Reflect on His Contributions
Channel 5 Belize

Orange Walk Town has lost one of its most prominent members. Former politician, teacher and businessman, Rosendo Urbina Senior passed away on Thursday night. The founder of A and R [...]

Does Cabinet Have Faith in Aspiring U.D.P. Leaders?
Channel 5 Belize

Minister Omar Figueroa was among a group of cabinet members who made a request to Prime Minister Dean Barrow to postpone his planned retirement and remain as party leader. Now [...]

Business Senator Says Investor Confidence is Shaken by Amendment
Channel 5 Belize

Senator Lizarraga points out that the business community is nervous about this move by government because it goes beyond tour operators since it blurs the line between the separation of [...]

PM Barrow Cancels Early Retirement, A Monkey Wrench in U.D.P. Leadership Succession?
Channel 5 Belize

There is a major shift in the power play in the United Democratic Party in regards to the retirement of Prime Minister Dean Barrow.Â  The PM has decided to stay [...]

U.D.P. Ministers Want PM to Stay a Bit Longer
Channel 5 Belize

There is political intrigue to report tonight and it has to do with the retirement of Prime Minister Dean Barrow. For some time it had been known that the PM [...]

PM Barrow Says Dr. Carla Barnett Stays
Channel 5 Belize

Then there is the case of Doctor Carla Barnett and her failed political venture to represent the people of Freetown for the United Democratic Party. Doctor Barnett, a sitting cabinet [...]

PM Barrow Disappointed that Mike Peyrefitte Lost Port Convention
Channel 5 Belize

Prime Minister Dean Barrow says he is disappointed that Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte lost his bid to represent Port Loyola for the U.D.P. in the upcoming general elections. Peyrefitte, AC [...]

Mayor Belisle is Expected to Recover from Political Black Eye
Channel 5 Belize

So what does the prime ministerâs intervention mean for Mayor Belisle who went on record at a press conference last Tuesday to state that central government or the U.D.P.âs political [...]

P.S.U. Meets with PM Barrow to Save Hilltop Property
Channel 5 Belize

A meeting with Prime Minister Dean Barrow for his intercession in a land transaction which threatens to leave the Public Service Union without a roof over its head is perhaps [...]

PM Barrow Says His Law Firm Was Not Involved with Running Sanctuary Belize
Channel 5 Belize

It is being reported outside of the country that the prime ministerâs law firm of Barrow and Williams was involved with Sanctuary Belize.Â  According to PM Barrow, only one of [...]

PM Barrow Opens Up About Sanctuary Belize
Channel 5 Belize

Since the Sanctuary Belize scandal broke earlier this month, the Government of Belize has been silent on the matter.Â  That is because Prime Minister Barrow and Central Bank Governor Joy [...]

