Committee recommends criminal offense for wilful transmission of STIs
Nation News

KINGSTON â A Joint Select Committee of Parliament has recommended that amendments be made to the Offences Against the Person Act (OAPA), to make it a criminal offence for individuals who wilfully and knowingly...

0
Bourne to be honoured on Friday
Nation News

From Friday evening, the Committee Room in the East Wing of Parliament will bear a new name, that of Edna Ermyntrude "Ermie" Bourne. Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement late Tuesday night...

0
PM Mottley: Breathe easy
Nation News

PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY says Barbadians can âtake it easyâ this Christmas knowing their country is âpunching above its weightâ again. And while making it clear she could not âpromise a...

0
PM to report on Gov’t performance
Nation News

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is set to deliver a ministerial statement to report on Governmentâs performance during its first six months in office. Mottley will give the address at 6:30pm during todayâs...

0
NUPW wants meeting with PM
Nation News

Dissatisfied with the way the retrenchment process is being conducted, general secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), Roslyn Smith, wants to have a meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley....

0
May survives party confidence vote
Nation News

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote from her Conservative party on Wednesday, but more than a third of her lawmakers said she was no longer the right leader to implement...

0
PM Mottley pays tribute to Andrea Gollop
Nation News

Prime Minister Mia Mottley pays tribute to Andrea Gollop. Below is the full text of her statement. Today I learnt with sadness of the passing of a Barbadian, who for generations, symbolised all things...

0
Thorne to turn up heat on BWA
Nation News

Member of Parliament for Christ Church South Ralph Thorne will be putting pressure on the Barbados Water Authority to quickly rectify the sewage issues affecting Worthing Beach. Thorne was speaking...

0
New boy Levy looking to sting in regional tournament
Jamaica Gleaner

The selection panel of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) has named a 13-man Jamaica Scorpions squad to open its participation in the West Indies Championship (formerly the Regional Four-Day Competition) against the...

0
Barbados celebrates 52 years of political independence
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writerÂ  BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov 30, CMC â Barbados on Friday, November 30 celebrated its 52nd anniversary of political independence from Britain, with Prime Minister Mia Mottley saying the island has...

0
PM’s statement on the passing of US President George H. W. Bush
Nation News

Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley has issued a statement on the passing of the President George Bush. Following is the text of the statement. âIt is with a sense of regret...

0
Macron tells PM to hold talks after worst unrest in Paris for decades
Nation News

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister on Sunday to hold talks with political leaders and demonstrators, as he sought a way out of nationwide protests after rioters turned...

0
Grenada PM not surprised by Scotiabank sale
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he was not surprised at the decision by Scotiabank to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries, saying he was also happy to see a...

0
PM: Bright prospects
Nation News

Barbados will punch above its weight again with the help of its childrenâs excellence, which will propel the island into a bright future. This was the message of hope Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley...

0
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Build on corporate tax cuts
Nation News

A week ago, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley significantly changed the way forward for this country when she gave a Ministerial Statement on how the business sector will be taxed. This was significant...

0
PM MOTTLEY: Barbados will rise again
Nation News

Barbados will punch above its weight again. Those were the words of Prime Minister Mia Mottley as she presented her National Independence Day message at Kensington Oval moments ago. Outfitted in...

0
INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE: A reflection for our 52nd anniversary of independence
Nation News

Today, Friday, November 30, our nation Barbados will mark its 52nd anniversary as an independent nation. Those of us who are old enough to recall the pros and cons of the arguments adduced by the politicians...

0
Jason just likes cooking
Nation News

Jason Evelyn grew up learning to cook from his two grandmothers. But upon their passing, Jason was left with a huge void and desperately missed their cooking. So it was out of the yearning for authentic...

0
Former prime minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov 21, CMC â Former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony says the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has lost sight of the reasons for its existence as he criticised the...

0
PHOTO: Barbados pride
Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley (6th left); Barbados' Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde (7th left), and Honorary Consul of Barbados to Jamaica Winston Bayley (5th right), with Barbadian...

0
Prime Minister Mottley to participate in high-level conference
Nation News

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will participate in two overseas engagements, including a high-level conference on disasters and climate change, within the next few days. Â She will deliver the feature...

0
ON POINT: Stop the layoff ‘sabotage’
Nation News

Name them, Mia! Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley recently charged that she was satisfied there is an element of sabotage related to how some of the layoffs in the public sector are being undertaken. ...

0
Barbados overhauls corporate tax regime, slashes tax rate on local companies more than 20 per cent
Dominica Vibes

(Caribbean 360) Barbados will harmonize its domestic and international corporation tax regimes, by December 31, 2018, slashing the tax burden for some local companies by up to 29 per cent. Prime Minister Mia Mottley...

0
Government announces tax breaks for businesses
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados Government Tuesday announced plans to provide a hefty reduction in corporation taxes for businesses and urged them to share the benefits with citizens.Prime Minister Mia...

0
Former Prime Minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank
Nation News

CASTRIES â Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony says the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has lost sight of the reasons for its existence as he criticised the present management of the...

0
PM steps in
Nation News

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is expecting a speedy resolution to the dispute at Grantley Adams Memorial School. On Tuesday she told THE NATION there was a place for both the canteen operator and the...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Police net guns, drugs in raid

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival

Meghan off to Thailand

Lashley in top 30

Foundation encore

PHOTO: Miss Jamaica at Miss World costume parade

Caribbean designers benefit from expert business advice

SPORTS more
St Leonard’s the champs

Shane gets his due

Division One minus 2

Frustrated Smith wants Tridents to pay up

Kaipo win starts off Top 8

Gilkes: Aim for Premier League

Three Injured in explosion at Royal Westmoreland.

POLITICS more
Committee recommends criminal offense for wilful transmission of STIs

Bourne to be honoured on Friday

PM Mottley: Breathe easy

PM to report on Gov’t performance

NUPW wants meeting with PM

May survives party confidence vote

PM Mottley pays tribute to Andrea Gollop

BUSINESS more
Port jobs

Vending policy approved

IMF thumbs up

IMF applauds BERT

IMF's applause

Alignvest places Sagicor regional heads on three-year contracts

Blue Dot sights opportunity in Barbados and Trinidad

TECH more
U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

U.S. Consular Officer to dold appointments for U.S. Citizens

Rihanna and Chris Browns Girlfriend Karrueche Tran at War!

Check out pictures from NAPSAC all week long on the Nations Facebook page

Pictures of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in Barbados on the Nations Facebook page

Check out pictures from school sports at the National Stadium on the Nations Facebook page

Whats Trending:Two on gun charges

CRIME more
Woman collapses at gas station

Couple on rape charge

Hinkson: Stop gun violence

UPDATE: One dead in Bridgetown shooting

One dead in Bridgetown shooting

Review ‘bail for gunmen’

Committee recommends criminal offense for wilful transmission of STIs

MISCELLANEOUS more
‘Real’ upswing

Few turn out for French ‘yellow vest’ protests, driver dies at road block

House fire in Bibby’s Gap

Caribbean examines policies for a resilient and secure region

Committee Room named after Dame Edna

More SSA overtime

Hyatt’s a go in 2019

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...