PM wants to diversify tourism sector
Antigua Observer

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov 13, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says his administration is moving towards diversifying the tourism industry in the Bahamas in order to realize the âstill untappedâ potential...

Caribbean tourism officials meet in Bahamas
Jamaica Observer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â Regional tourism officials attended a three-day conference aimed at exploring the possibilities and opportunities to rejuvenate, recreate and reconnect for new directions in Caribbean...

PM promises to remove “shantytowns from Bahamas landscape
Antigua Observer

The Bahamas government says it is moving to remove âshantytownsâ where many Haitian migrants live, from the landscape of the country even as it seeks to implement its immigration reform policies. Prime Minister...

Manufacturing sector needs Caribbean market for growth
Trinidad Guardian

As T&T gears up for the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Port-of-Spain this November, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the growth of the local manufacturing sector relies heavily on the success of the Caricom...

PM says Bahamas has no interest in joining CSME
Jamaica Observer

Bahamas to introduce digital currency
Jamaica Observer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Central Bank of The Bahamas has announced plans to introduce a pilot digital currency for the country.This is according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest,...

Bahamas to increase VAT to 12% by July 1
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC â The government of the Bahamas will be increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) by 12 percent as of July 1. This was revealed in the governmentâs 2018/2019 Budget Communication...

T&T stays on EU blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...

Book of condolence for former MP Young
Royal Gazette

A Book of Condolence has been opened as a tribute to former Cabinet minister Kim Young, who died last month. Ms Young, a former nurse, social worker and United Bermuda Party politician, suffered a severe stroke while in...

Government wants removal from tax list as ‘a priority”
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER Â  NASSAU, Bahamas, Mar 27, CMC â The Bahamas government says it expects its removal from a list of countries deemed to be taken havens âto be a priorityâ when the European Union Economic...

Book of Condolence to former MP Young
Royal Gazette

An Official Book of Condolence will be available for signing in tribute to former Cabinet minister Kim Young. Ms Young, a former nurse, social worker and United Bermuda Party politician, died earlier this month, aged 75,...

Caricom observing elections in Antigua
Jamaica Observer

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) â A 10 member Caribbean Community (Caricom) Electoral Mission (CEOM) has arrived here to monitor Wednesday's general election.The team, headed by the chief elections officer in Guyana, Keith...

CARICOM mounts Observation Mission for Antigua/Barbuda’s Elections
Montserrat Reporter

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana)Â Â Â Â  The Caribbean CommunityÂ  (CARICOM) has mounted an Observation Mission for Antigua and Barbudaâs General Elections on 21 March 2018. The...

Sport - A matter of life and death
Trinidad Guardian

Come on, itâs not a matter of life and deathâ, said some Job-like comforter, following a defeat in a football match. âNoâ, replied Bill Shankly, the former Scottish player and Liverpool FC manager...

Bahamas to be blacklisted as tax haven
Jamaica Gleaner

The minority opposition Democratic National Alliance, Arinthia Komolafe, on Monday accused the European Union of shifting the goalpost and urged the Bahamas government to develop a financial services growth action plan,...

Sociocultural influences on sports
Trinidad Guardian

There is a growing recognition of the need to understand the impacts of culture and ethnicity in sport globally and in relation to us here, throughout T&T and the Caribbean region. Sports play an important role in...

Bahamas government approves plans for oil refinery and storage facility
Jamaica Gleaner

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC): Prime MinisterÂ DrÂ Hubert Minnis says his government has approved Oban Energies to commence an oil refinery and oil storage facility in Grand Bahama. The project is expected to create 600...

Bahamas PM points to economic growth since taking office
Jamaica Observer

NASSAU, Bahamas â Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says the country's economy is steadly improving due to a dramatic reform agenda that was implemented during the first seven months of his administration.Addressing...

Bahamas to roll out new anti-crime strategy
Jamaica Observer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Bahamas, which is among several Caribbean countries struggling with a spike in crime, says it will, in the coming months, roll out new policies and strategies to deal with the security...

T&T’s youths golden in 2017
Trinidad Guardian

Our youth athletes performed admirably on the local, regional and international sport stages in their respective disciplines. In honour of their achievements Sports Reporter JONATHON MATOUK goes back into the record books...

