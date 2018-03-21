NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov 13, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says his administration is moving towards diversifying the tourism industry in the Bahamas in order to realize the âstill untappedâ potential...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â Regional tourism officials attended a three-day conference aimed at exploring the possibilities and opportunities to rejuvenate, recreate and reconnect for new directions in Caribbean...
The Bahamas government says it is moving to remove âshantytownsâ where many Haitian migrants live, from the landscape of the country even as it seeks to implement its immigration reform policies. Prime Minister...
As T&T gears up for the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Port-of-Spain this November, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the growth of the local manufacturing sector relies heavily on the success of the Caricom...
NASSAU, The Bahamas (CMC) â The Bahamas has no intention of signing on to the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has told citizens.He made his country's position clear on his...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Central Bank of The Bahamas has announced plans to introduce a pilot digital currency for the country.This is according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest,...
By staff writer NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC â The government of the Bahamas will be increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) by 12 percent as of July 1. This was revealed in the governmentâs 2018/2019 Budget Communication...
BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...
A Book of Condolence has been opened as a tribute to former Cabinet minister Kim Young, who died last month. Ms Young, a former nurse, social worker and United Bermuda Party politician, suffered a severe stroke while in...
By STAFF WRITER Â NASSAU, Bahamas, Mar 27, CMC â The Bahamas government says it expects its removal from a list of countries deemed to be taken havens âto be a priorityâ when the European Union Economic...
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) â A 10 member Caribbean Community (Caricom) Electoral Mission (CEOM) has arrived here to monitor Wednesday's general election.The team, headed by the chief elections officer in Guyana, Keith...
(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana)Â Â Â Â The Caribbean CommunityÂ (CARICOM) has mounted an Observation Mission for Antigua and Barbudaâs General Elections on 21 March 2018. The...
Come on, itâs not a matter of life and deathâ, said some Job-like comforter, following a defeat in a football match. âNoâ, replied Bill Shankly, the former Scottish player and Liverpool FC manager...
The minority opposition Democratic National Alliance, Arinthia Komolafe, on Monday accused the European Union of shifting the goalpost and urged the Bahamas government to develop a financial services growth action plan,...
There is a growing recognition of the need to understand the impacts of culture and ethnicity in sport globally and in relation to us here, throughout T&T and the Caribbean region. Sports play an important role in...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC): Prime MinisterÂ DrÂ Hubert Minnis says his government has approved Oban Energies to commence an oil refinery and oil storage facility in Grand Bahama. The project is expected to create 600...
NASSAU, Bahamas â Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says the country's economy is steadly improving due to a dramatic reform agenda that was implemented during the first seven months of his administration.Addressing...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Bahamas, which is among several Caribbean countries struggling with a spike in crime, says it will, in the coming months, roll out new policies and strategies to deal with the security...
Our youth athletes performed admirably on the local, regional and international sport stages in their respective disciplines. In honour of their achievements Sports Reporter JONATHON MATOUK goes back into the record books...