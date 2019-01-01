Lovell, Lewis react to Throne Speech
Antigua Observer

The Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, said the Throne Speech delivered by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on December 20, was a âPR exerciseâ. Lovell, who spoke yesterday with...

Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs
Antigua Observer

Yesterday, the police set fire to approximately $30 million worth of drugs at the Burma Dump. The destroyed contraband comprised cocaine, cannabis, hashish and ecstasy. These were drugs that came from the Police, the High...

Digicel denies claims made by PM
Antigua Observer

Regional telecommunications giant Digicel has publicly denied allegations made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne over the weekend that it is taking advantage of local customers. Browne, who was speaking on his radio...

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China
Antigua Observer

The film industry inÂ  Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive a major shot in the arm from a Chinese private sector film group. The agreement cementing the partnership was presented Tuesday evening during an exchange of...

Family says setting Medical Disciplinary Committee is just the first step
Antigua Observer

The efforts being made by the government to establish a Medical Disciplinary Committee to investigate members of the medical fraternity who are accused of malpractice, will not adequately fix the problems that currently...

PM faults Social Security for not giving timely notice of revenue shortfall
Antigua Observer

The situation which the Antigua and Barbuda Social Security Scheme finds itself in, being unable to meet its obligations to beneficiaries for the month of December, could have been avoided if the government had prior...

Gov’t moves ahead with plans to implement number portability
Antigua Observer

The Lower House of Parliament has approved an amendment to the Telecommunications Act of 2018 which will, in essence, give residents the option of switching between telecommunications service providers without having to...

Myanmar activists stage rally on anniversary of Reuters reporters’ arrest
Antigua Observer

(Reuters) - More than 100 Myanmar activists marked the anniversary on Wednesday of the arrest of two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in jail in a landmark free speech case by releasing balloons at a rally in...

Browne adamant that locals banks should get first preference in Scotiabank sale
Dominica Vibes

(Antigua Observer) The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda is reiterating the governmentâs position that the directors of Scotiabank will not be receiving a vesting order to facilitate the sale of its local...

Browne adamant that locals banks should get first preference in Scotiabank sale
Antigua Observer

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda is reiterating the governmentâs position that the directors of Scotiabank will not be receiving a vesting orderto facilitate the sale of its local business in the country,...

Editorial: Hip, hip hooray!
Antigua Observer

If a day in politics is a long time, as they say, then a week without popular and fast-paced media is an eternity. And that is exactly how the thousands of loyal listeners, advertisers and well-wishers felt about the...

Pointe FM draw first blood
Antigua Observer

Pointe FM virtually have one hand on the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business League playoffs title after the newbies claimed game one in the best of three finals on Tuesday night....

Antigua Prime Minister tells Scotiabank no sale without government approval
Dominica News Online

St Johnâs, November 27- The Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until application is made to the Government and approval given. Antigua and...

Prime Minister Gaston Browne tells Scotiabank no sale without government approval
Antigua Observer

A press statement from the office of the Prime Minister has revealed that Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until an application is made to the...

PM Browne tells Scotiabank no sale without Government approval
Antigua Observer

The Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until an application is made to the Government and approval given. Antigua and Barbudaâs Prime Minister,...

Government to pay back pay to public servants before year end
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Nov 21, CMC â The Antigua and Barbuda government says it has acquired funds that will allow it to pay the arrears owed to public servants before yearend. Public servants...

EDITORIAL: End violence against women; end impunity
Antigua Observer

Violence against women is a pandemic; itâs perhaps the worldâs most pervasive atrocity, yet it was receiving little attention, at least until recently, following the highly publicised #MetToo Movement and the...

PM faces parliamentary ‘war of attrition’ to deliver Brexit
Antigua Observer

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa Mayâs trial by parliament to deliver on her Brexit plan is only just beginning.

Amendments coming to allow number portability
Dominica Vibes

(Antigua Observer) Changes to the Telecommunications Act could see residents in Antigua and Barbuda being able to ditch their cellphone providers while keeping the same contact number. Information Minister, Melford...

EDITORIAL: Another $5 million
Antigua Observer

There is just something about the number â5â and the governmentâs national housing project. The entire idea was born out of the Prime Ministerâs impossible idea of 500 homes in 500 days and most...

Amendments coming to allow number portability
Antigua Observer

Changes to the Telecommunications Act could see residents in Antigua and Barbuda being able to ditch their cellphone providers while keeping the same contact number.

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph (file photo)
Antigua Observer

Pastor Barrymore Baltimore's plan to sell his luxury Lincoln Navigator was shattered yesterday when the black SUV burst into flames outside the Office of the Prime Minister.

Press Release: MISSING OTTOS TEEN
Antigua Observer

The Police is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing teen, Watisha Ralph age 16 years of Ottos Newtown. She is a student of the Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE).

EDITORIAL: Here we go again
Antigua Observer

There is something about politics and politicians that we simply do not understand.Â  They talk a big talk and deliver mere morsels.Â  This applies to all sides and all aspects of politics; from promises to...

Sri Lanka president seeks fresh no-confidence motion against new PM
Antigua Observer

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankaâs president on Thursday called for a fresh no-confidence motion against the prime minister he appointed last month, a move that could help break a political gridlock in the south Asian...

Gov’t to proceed with constitutional reform
Antigua Observer

The government will move ahead with certain aspects of constitutional reform, despite earlier indications by Prime Minister Gaston Browne that plans would likely cease.

