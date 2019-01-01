The Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, said the Throne Speech delivered by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on December 20, was a âPR exerciseâ. Lovell, who spoke yesterday with...
Yesterday, the police set fire to approximately $30 million worth of drugs at the Burma Dump. The destroyed contraband comprised cocaine, cannabis, hashish and ecstasy. These were drugs that came from the Police, the High...
Regional telecommunications giant Digicel has publicly denied allegations made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne over the weekend that it is taking advantage of local customers. Browne, who was speaking on his radio...
The film industry inÂ Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive a major shot in the arm from a Chinese private sector film group. The agreement cementing the partnership was presented Tuesday evening during an exchange of...
The efforts being made by the government to establish a Medical Disciplinary Committee to investigate members of the medical fraternity who are accused of malpractice, will not adequately fix the problems that currently...
The situation which the Antigua and Barbuda Social Security Scheme finds itself in, being unable to meet its obligations to beneficiaries for the month of December, could have been avoided if the government had prior...
The Lower House of Parliament has approved an amendment to the Telecommunications Act of 2018 which will, in essence, give residents the option of switching between telecommunications service providers without having to...
(Reuters) - More than 100 Myanmar activists marked the anniversary on Wednesday of the arrest of two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in jail in a landmark free speech case by releasing balloons at a rally in...
(Antigua Observer) The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda is reiterating the governmentâs position that the directors of Scotiabank will not be receiving a vesting order to facilitate the sale of its local...
The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda is reiterating the governmentâs position that the directors of Scotiabank will not be receiving a vesting orderto facilitate the sale of its local business in the country,...
If a day in politics is a long time, as they say, then a week without popular and fast-paced media is an eternity. And that is exactly how the thousands of loyal listeners, advertisers and well-wishers felt about the...
Pointe FM virtually have one hand on the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business League playoffs title after the newbies claimed game one in the best of three finals on Tuesday night....
St Johnâs, November 27- The Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until application is made to the Government and approval given. Antigua and...
A press statement from the office of the Prime Minister has revealed that Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until an application is made to the...
The Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until an application is made to the Government and approval given. Antigua and Barbudaâs Prime Minister,...
By staff writer ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Nov 21, CMC â The Antigua and Barbuda government says it has acquired funds that will allow it to pay the arrears owed to public servants before yearend. Public servants...
Violence against women is a pandemic; itâs perhaps the worldâs most pervasive atrocity, yet it was receiving little attention, at least until recently, following the highly publicised #MetToo Movement and the...
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa Mayâs trial by parliament to deliver on her Brexit plan is only just beginning.
(Antigua Observer) Changes to the Telecommunications Act could see residents in Antigua and Barbuda being able to ditch their cellphone providers while keeping the same contact number. Information Minister, Melford...
There is just something about the number â5â and the governmentâs national housing project. The entire idea was born out of the Prime Ministerâs impossible idea of 500 homes in 500 days and most...
Changes to the Telecommunications Act could see residents in Antigua and Barbuda being able to ditch their cellphone providers while keeping the same contact number.
Pastor Barrymore Baltimore's plan to sell his luxury Lincoln Navigator was shattered yesterday when the black SUV burst into flames outside the Office of the Prime Minister.
The Police is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing teen, Watisha Ralph age 16 years of Ottos Newtown. She is a student of the Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE).
There is something about politics and politicians that we simply do not understand.Â They talk a big talk and deliver mere morsels.Â This applies to all sides and all aspects of politics; from promises to...
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankaâs president on Thursday called for a fresh no-confidence motion against the prime minister he appointed last month, a move that could help break a political gridlock in the south Asian...
The government will move ahead with certain aspects of constitutional reform, despite earlier indications by Prime Minister Gaston Browne that plans would likely cease.