ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Top-order, left-handed batsman, Devon Smith returns to the WINDIES squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Wicket-keeper, Jamar Hamilton has also earned selection in the elite squad for the...
Press Release Saint Kitts and Nevis/ Geneva, December 1, 2017 â Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Saint Kitts and Nevis were today certified by the World Health Organization (WHO)...
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines' tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister...
One month after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma, musician Bankie Banx is still picking up the pieces at his Dune Preserve venue in Anguilla.The popular seaside location, named Best Beach Bar three straight years by CNN...
With an increasing threat of devastating weather systems to the Caribbean, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said a time may come for widescale âCaribbean-type evacuationsâ to protect the safety and future of the...
The Bahamas government is in talks with the CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) to split The Bahamas into three regions in order to get the most out of the countryâs tropical...
Hurricane Irma has triggered payments from CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) of approximately US$29.6 million, with The Bahamas receiving $234,000. A release from CCRIF SPC yesterday...
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...
With The Bahamas facing the threat of Hurricane Irma, a category four hurricane projected to intensify, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday assured residents that the government and all relevant agencies are...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
Clare Hall Secondary School dominates the selection of the Antigua & Barbuda national under-15 cricket team set to participate in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) tournament slated for April 7-13 in Anguilla...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â The People's National Party (PNP) says it is calling on âwell thinking Jamaicansâ to interpret and seek answers about the spending of some $600 million of taxpayersâ money on...
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Windward Islands Volcanoes are 96-4 at lunch on day three in reply to Jamaica Scorpions' score of 151 in the Digicel Regional four-day match here at Sabina Park. Local News Sun, 20 Nov 2016 13:33:07...
LIMA, Peru (AP) â President Barack Obama spoke briefly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday as an economic summit got under way in Peru, in their first known conversation since Donald Trump was elected the...
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica â OBSERVER ONLINE has received reports of a shooting and triple murder in the Thompson Pen area of Spanish Town, St Catherine. Local News Sun, 20 Nov 2016 14:18:53 GMT Obama, Russia's Putin meet...
BERLIN, Germany (AP) â Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term as Germany's chancellor in general elections next year, the German news agency Dpa reported Sunday. Local News Sun, 20 Nov 2016 14:37:20 GMT Triple murder...
CALIFORNIA, United States (AP) â A pregnant woman was fatally shot at a busy Central California intersection, but her baby was saved after doctors delivered the boy by emergency C-section, authorities said. Local...
HELSINKI, Finland (AP) â Norwegian police say they are investigating a paedophile network suspected to involve at least 51 people, which includes the abuse of infants and at least one case of a suspect acknowledging...
TEXAS, United States (AP) â A San Antonio police officer writing a traffic ticket to a motorist was shot to death in his squad car Sunday by another driver who pulled up from behind, authorities said. Local News Sun,...
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) â Russian sport is a long way from convincing the world that it has cleaned up its act, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared Sunday, pointing to the state's failure to accept it was...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua (CMC) â Regional carrier LIAT, has opted not to continue service to the islands of Anguilla and Nevis, following the expiration of a short tern arrangement with Caribbean Helicopters of...
GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) â The United Nations Childrenâs Fund (UNICEF) has called on the authorities in Haiti to give priority to the needs of Haitian children as voting takes place in the French-speaking...