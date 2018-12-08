At 1:36am PST According to in Indonesian media, Mr Fajarsyah was initially dragged out to sea, where he said "there were probably around 20 to 24 corpses around me." Seventeen posted earlier this week on their Instagram...
If you live by the river you can hear the crab cough. â Akan proverb, GhanaÃÂ Why would the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips and Opposition...
Daryl Vaz, the West Portland member of parliament who was the Government's point man following the motor vehicle accident which left 14 persons dead in 2008, has expressed surprise at claims that some of the children of...
IT is becoming wearisome keeping up with Prime Minister Andrew Holness's offering to do the right thing in one moment, and then not doing so, or doing the very opposite the next. The latest episode is his declaration that...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) â Guyana was preparing for a General Election early next year after a Government backbencher supported an Opposition motion of no-confidence against the David Granger Government late on...
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the Government is looking to strengthen aspects of the law applicable where breaches of the ban on single-use plastics, which...
By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...
Fridayâs historic passage of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government has set in motion plans for early General...
Â De no confidence motion should be a lesson and a wake up call fuh all politicians. De APNU+KFC didnât see what was coming. Charranrass vote on de motion, change de dynamics of party politics in Guyana. De...
Â By Kiana Wilburg âI was hoping the decision would have been different. But I am not surprised by the outcome of the Peopleâs Progressive Partyâs (PPP) No-Confidence Motionâ¦ The Coalition was...
In bold and sometimes cryptic language, Tekla Mekfet presents a montage of epistemological arguments that challenge social orthodoxy. Rastafari is hoisted on a heterodox tapestry not only as a socio-political movement,...
(By the Associated Press) Â A lawmaker from the ruling coalition in Guyana voted late Friday with the opposition for a no-confidence motion, bringing down the administration of President David Granger and forcing...
As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AFP) â A Guyana government backbencher who complained about "dictatorship" has triggered elections and an unprecedented political situation in the former British colony."We are going back to the...
GEORGETOWN â Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has appealed for calm after the coalition government of President David Granger failed to defeat a motion of no confidence brought against it by the main opposition...
âThis Government needs to start communicating with its people about how they are going to address the real issues facing Bermuda,â Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Sylvan Richards said, asking, âWhere is the...
Political Leader of the United Workersâ Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has accused Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, of attempting to âmisleadâ and âfoolâ the people of Dominica in his interpretation...
Some of Jamaica's top-flight DJs are slated to provide the musical selections at Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum Yesterday Best of the 90s, scheduled for the Mas Camp in Kingston tonight.Rostered to keep patrons...
The Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, said the Throne Speech delivered by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on December 20, was a âPR exerciseâ. Lovell, who spoke yesterday with...
Â Dear Sir, During my limited spare time, my favourite thing to do is to watch a Television Programme âCrime Watchâ. It is quite amazing to watch as detectives work against great odds to solve very difficult...
Â Parliamentarians for the government side were bowled over, yesterday. They had no idea that AFCâs Charrandass Persaud who shockingly voted in favor of a no-confidence motion last evening, was going to do so....
In a historic political move, Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Charrandass Persaud voted with the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on a no confidence motion, a move that forces the collapse of the coalition...
Â DEAR EDITOR, This is the second part of my missive published in the Kaieteur News of December 8, 2018. FOR A PUBLIC SERVICE LAW: This letter is continuing to bring to the public attention, essential aspects of the...
Yesterday, the police set fire to approximately $30 million worth of drugs at the Burma Dump. The destroyed contraband comprised cocaine, cannabis, hashish and ecstasy. These were drugs that came from the Police, the High...
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines...
The Government said that âanother 2017 election promise has been fulfilled with a tangible improvement in the efficiency of the Immigration...