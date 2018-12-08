Seventeen singer posts emotional tribute to wife and bandmates washed away by Indonesia tsunami
At 1:36am PST According to in Indonesian media, Mr Fajarsyah was initially dragged out to sea, where he said "there were probably around 20 to 24 corpses around me." Seventeen posted earlier this week on their Instagram...

Desperation, disruption and disunity
If you live by the river you can hear the crab cough. â Akan proverb, GhanaÃÂ Why would the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips and Opposition...

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology
Daryl Vaz, the West Portland member of parliament who was the Government's point man following the motor vehicle accident which left 14 persons dead in 2008, has expressed surprise at claims that some of the children of...

It appears we will not have
IT is becoming wearisome keeping up with Prime Minister Andrew Holness's offering to do the right thing in one moment, and then not doing so, or doing the very opposite the next. The latest episode is his declaration that...

Guyana Government falls, as backbencher supports Opposition motion
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) â Guyana was preparing for a General Election early next year after a Government backbencher supported an Opposition motion of no-confidence against the David Granger Government late on...

Gov't looking to tighten plastics law
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the Government is looking to strengthen aspects of the law applicable where breaches of the ban on single-use plastics, which...

Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever
By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...

GECOM kicks into high gear for early General Elections
Fridayâs historic passage of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government has set in motion plans for early General...

Dem boys seh Charranrass mek nuff people can’t sleep
Â  De no confidence motion should be a lesson and a wake up call fuh all politicians. De APNU+KFC didnât see what was coming. Charranrass vote on de motion, change de dynamics of party politics in Guyana. De...

Govt. has itself to blame; it was drunk on power –Dr. Hinds …Says WPA to discuss breaking ranks for 2019 elections
Â  By Kiana Wilburg âI was hoping the decision would have been different. But I am not surprised by the outcome of the Peopleâs Progressive Partyâs (PPP) No-Confidence Motionâ¦ The Coalition was...

Rastafari: a universal philosophy
In bold and sometimes cryptic language, Tekla Mekfet presents a montage of epistemological arguments that challenge social orthodoxy. Rastafari is hoisted on a heterodox tapestry not only as a socio-political movement,...

Guyana government falls in no-confidence vote
(By the Associated Press) Â  A lawmaker from the ruling coalition in Guyana voted late Friday with the opposition for a no-confidence motion, bringing down the administration of President David Granger and forcing...

Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill
As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...

Guyana heads to polls after gov't loses one-vote majority
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AFP) â A Guyana government backbencher who complained about "dictatorship" has triggered elections and an unprecedented political situation in the former British colony."We are going back to the...

PM Nagamootoo appeals for calm after government falls
GEORGETOWN â Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has appealed for calm after the coalition government of President David Granger failed to defeat a motion of no confidence brought against it by the main opposition...

Sylvan Richards: Where Is Government’s Plan?
âThis Government needs to start communicating with its people about how they are going to address the real issues facing Bermuda,â Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Sylvan Richards said, asking, âWhere is the...

Linton accuses Police Chief of abusing and fooling people of Dominica
Political Leader of the United Workersâ Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has accused Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, of attempting to âmisleadâ and âfoolâ the people of Dominica in his interpretation...

Yesterday is on tonight
Some of Jamaica's top-flight DJs are slated to provide the musical selections at Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum Yesterday Best of the 90s, scheduled for the Mas Camp in Kingston tonight.Rostered to keep patrons...

Lovell, Lewis react to Throne Speech
The Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, said the Throne Speech delivered by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on December 20, was a âPR exerciseâ. Lovell, who spoke yesterday with...

Letter to the Sports Editor Could the rationale behind the selection of GCB club of the year be explained?
Â  Dear Sir, During my limited spare time, my favourite thing to do is to watch a Television Programme âCrime Watchâ. It is quite amazing to watch as detectives work against great odds to solve very difficult...

Shocking setback but… APNU/AFC confident of retaining power in early elections- Nagamootoo
Â  Parliamentarians for the government side were bowled over, yesterday. They had no idea that AFCâs Charrandass Persaud who shockingly voted in favor of a no-confidence motion last evening, was going to do so....

Government Falls General Elections in three months
In a historic political move, Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Charrandass Persaud voted with the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on a no confidence motion, a move that forces the collapse of the coalition...

Professional, Neutral and Politically Impartial Public Service
Â  DEAR EDITOR, This is the second part of my missive published in the Kaieteur News of December 8, 2018. FOR A PUBLIC SERVICE LAW: This letter is continuing to bring to the public attention, essential aspects of the...

Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs
Yesterday, the police set fire to approximately $30 million worth of drugs at the Burma Dump. The destroyed contraband comprised cocaine, cannabis, hashish and ecstasy. These were drugs that came from the Police, the High...

Carnival Cruiseline to assist with cruise village says Skerrit
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines...

Minister: ‘Addressed Backlog Of Work Permits’
The Government said that âanother 2017 election promise has been fulfilled with a tangible improvement in the efficiency of the Immigration...

