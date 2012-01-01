Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations
Kaieteur News

Â  USA oil giant, ExxonMobil, was forced to pause its 3-D seismic operations on the Stabroek Block yesterday following an incursion by the Venezuelan military. ExxonMobilâs Head of Public and Government Affairs,...

Venezuela/Guyana Border Controversy…. US$3.7M expended on legal fees – Greenidge
Kaieteur News

Â  The controversy surrounding Venezuelaâs claim to Guyanaâs Essequibo region is being worked through smoothly and will have a suitable resolution in reasonable time. This is according to Minister of Foreign...

Minister Felix lauds migrant-support efforts of international partners
Kaieteur News

The National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee yesterday convened its last meeting for 2018, as the Government, with the support of its international partners, continues to manage the influx of Venezuelan migrants and...

Govt. on alert after Russian bomber aircraft land in Venezuela – Foreign Affairs Ministry
Kaieteur News

Â  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on the alert, after it received reports that the Russian Federation deployed two strategic bombers in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on Monday last. A release from...

Mothers and children pay the price of Venezuela's economic collapse
Telegraph UK

Mothers and children pay the price of Venezuela's economic collapse elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Mothers and children pay the price of Venezuela's economic collapse Save Maria's two...

PCJ returns US$100-m loan to Gov't
Jamaica Observer

The Government has recalled a US$100-million ($12.8-billion) loan to the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) as its relationship with Venezuela in the ownership of the Petrojam oil refinery seems to be quickly...

Avoiding resource curse imperative to Guyana’s security sector …Let Venezuela’s crisis serve as warning – US Report
Kaieteur News

By Kiana Wilburg Leading anti-corruption bodies and scores of international experts have warned Guyana about the resource curseâa phenomenon that sees countries endowed with a rich source of natural resources...

Russia deploys two bombers to Venezuela for exercises
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Two Russian long-range strategic bombers landed in Venezuela Monday for what the government said were air force exercises aimed at strengthening the defence of the leftist-ruled South...

This Day in History — December 6
Jamaica Observer

Today is the 340th day of 2018. There are 25 days left in the year.TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT1998: Six years after staging a bloody coup attempt, former Lieutenant Colonel Hugo Chavez is elected president of Venezuela, dealing a...

Caribbean academic says PetroCaribe deterred focus on renewables
Jamaica Observer

PLACENCIA, Belize (CMC) â A leading Caribbean academic says that while Venezuela's PetroCaribe initiative helped participating Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries get through a difficult patch, it also deterred...

Guyana files documents before ICJ in support of its border dispute with Venezuela
Antigua Observer

Guyana Monday called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to confirm as a final and binding judgment, the full legal validity of the arbitral award that established the international boundary with Venezuela more...

Guyana pleased with new US position regarding border dispute with Venezuela
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) â Guyana has welcomed the new position by the United States regarding its border dispute with Venezuela, with Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greendige saying Washington's position âis an...

US sanctions force PetroCaribe rethink in SVG
Dominica News Online

As the United Statesâ sanctions against Venezuela tighten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been forced to innovate to ensure continued fuel security and the upkeep of a Caracas-funded fuel storage plant, according...

Trump hits Venezuelan gold sector with sanctions as he attacks Latin American 'troika of tyranny'
Telegraph UK

Trump hits Venezuelan gold sector with sanctions as he attacks Latin American 'troika of tyranny' elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Trump hits Venezuelan gold sector with sanctions as he...

PHOTO: Mom, daughter flee Venezuela on foot
Jamaica Observer

In the wake of growing destabilisation in Venezuela, thousands upon thousands of migrants have braved multiple borders and walked until their feet bled to look for a better life in the countries neighbouring their nation....

Haitians protest alleged misuse of Petrocaribe funds
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) â A protest by tens of thousands of people across Haiti turned violent yesterday as anger grows over the alleged misuse of funds from an oil assistance programme sponsored by Venezuela.

No vigilante action in the Americas
Jamaica Observer

A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), after the Associated Press (AP) reported him as encouraging military intervention in Venezuela to topple the Government...

Maduro says he'll ask UN for US$500m to bring back Venezuelan migrants
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â President Nicolas Maduro says he's going to ask the United Nations for US$500 million to help repatriate hundreds of thousands of impoverished Venezuelans who have fled their country's...

Maduro under fire for dining on steak cut by Salt Bae in lavish Turkish restaurant while Venezuelans starve
Telegraph UK

Maduro under fire for dining on steak cut by Salt Bae in lavish Turkish restaurant while Venezuelans starve elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Maduro under fire for dining on steak cut by...

UNICEF worried at treatment of children leaving Venezuela for LAC countries
Antigua Observer

The United Nations Childrenâs Fund (UNICEF) is expressing concerns at the high number of children leaving Venezuela and moving into Latin America and Caribbean countries, most notably Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago....

Venezuela hands China more oil presence, but no mention of new funds
Antigua Observer

BEIJING/CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela gave China another stake in the OPEC nationâs oil industry and signed several other deals in the energy sector, but Beijing made no mention of new funds for Caracas during...

U.S. Embassy Commends Belize on Weekend’s Drug Bust
Channel 5 Belize

The fourteen-million-dollar drug bust of a plane that came from Venezuela was achieved through cooperation from security agencies in the region.Â  Today, the U.S. Embassy in Belize is commending Belizeâs [...]

Former Haiti president backs PetroCaribe probe
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Former Haiti president Michel Martelly says he remains supportive of any effort to ensure accountability within the Venezuela-led PetroCaribe initiative even as he acknowledged that he...

PetroCaribe financed US$5b in local projects over 13 years
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â The PetroCaribe arrangement has resulted in the financing of projects worth US$5 billion over the past 13 years.Chief Executive Officer of the Petro-Caribe Development Fund, Dr Wesley...

Migrant crisis in South America
Jamaica Observer

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) â The United N ations says that more than 1.6 million Venezuelans have left their country since the start of 2015, generating an international migrant crisis that has set off alarms in South...

Health authorities deny malaria outbreak
Antigua Observer

The Trinidad and Tobago government has dismissed reports of an outbreak of malaria in the country after the media here reported that a Venezuelan national had been hospitalised with the virus.

