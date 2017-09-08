Barbados cruised to a 3-0 victory over United States Virgin Islands (USVI) tonight at the Wildey Turf in the Concacaf Nations League. Captain Hadan Holligan gave the tridents the lead in the first...
Oh deer! - Invasive species reproducing at an alarming rate in eastern JamaicaNative to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and South America, the white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) is emerging as...
YABUCOA, Puerto Rico (AP) â Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands braced for heavy rains and strong winds today as remnants of the new season's first hurricane provided an initial test of how far they've recovered...
CHRISTIANSTED, St Croix â Governor of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI),Â Â Kenneth Mapp, says he is satisfied with the progress made in rehabilitating the country, eight months after it was battered...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) â The United States Coast GuardÃÂ says rescue crews are searching for a MSC Seaside crewmember who went overboard in the Caribbean Sea about eight nautical miles southeast of St...
Q: I searched âcost for US non-immigrant (tourist) visaâ and got several results. Which website should I use?ÃÂ A: You are wise to question what you read online! For the most reliable, up-to-date...
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) â The US territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will need to take painful actions to restore their economies amid the hurricane devastation, New York Federal Reserve President...
SANÂ JUAN, Puerto Rico: Still recovering from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the United States Virgin Islands, says its hotel stocks will not come back on stream until 2019. In the meantime, some hotel workers have been...
Former US President, Bill Clinton, will be visiting Dominica next week to view ongoing efforts to rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on the island last September. He will also visit the US Virgin...
Following the impact of two Category 5 hurricanes in September, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has developed a 150-day rolling marketing plan to share with industry stakeholders. âThis new plan has...
TORTOLA, BVI (CMC) â Airports in the British and US Virgin Islands are scheduled to reopen for commercial flights this week following the passage of Hurricane Maria.In the British Virgin Islands, Minister of...
Barbados may get a further boost in its 2017-2018 cruise business because of the damage to some Caribbean ports by Hurricane Irma. While hardest hit islands such as the British Virgin Islands, US Virgin...
Governor of the United States Virgin Island (USVI), Kenneth Mapp, has promised a âhigh level of transparencyâ in managing funds from Dominica and other donors received for recovery following the passage of...
UNITED STATES VIRGIN ISLANDS (September 8, 2017) â The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has advised that full assessment on the impact of Hurricane Irma is underway and while St. Croix is getting back to...
Early Tuesday morning Hurricane Irma strengthened into a category 5 hurricane with winds of 150 miles per hour and took direct aim at Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, the United States...
BARBADIAN BOXER Keithland King has started his professional career with a bang. He defeated Rob Mitchell of England by a knockout at the Mark C. Marin Centre, Antilles School in the US Virgin Islands...
The Bermuda team put on an impressive display to win the Kitty Michael International Invitational Golf Tournament in St. Croix USVI, Low Gross...
Antigua & Barbuda stands to lose an opportunity to export locally produced goods to St Croix and other neighbouring islands due to high freight cost.
The V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises the St. Croix community, solid waste haulers and landscapers that the St. Croix Transfer Station, Peterâs Rest Convenience Center (PRCC) and bin sites will still...
The U.S. Virgin Islands will be featured in Monday's episode of ABC's reality TV series. 'The Bachelor.' The show, which was filmed in 2016 on St. Thomas and St. John, will air in the islands on cable channel 14 at 9 p.m....
Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp has signed into law Act No. 7962, which changes the name of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Division of Banking and Insurance, to âDivision of Banking, Insurance and Financial...