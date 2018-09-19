623 permits expired, 77 pose danger to public health–EPA Head finds
By Kiana Wilburg After a thorough inspection was conducted, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that there are 623 permits out of compliance with 77 presenting imminent danger to the publicâs health....

National Oil Spill plan to be completed by mid-2019 — EPA Head
By Kiana Wilburg The National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, one of the most critical documents that are supposed to be in place for any emerging petroleum producer like Guyana, will be ready by mid-next year. This is...

Guyana made proud at 2018 CXC Regional Awards ceremony
Â  In addition to Queenâs College receiving the 2018 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination [CAPE] School of the Year award, four Guyanese students were among the outstanding performers who were duly awarded...

Twins sacrifice for their dreams
Twins Mickele and Maykele Culzac continue to go the distance despite the hand they were dealt with from birth. The 22-year-old Vincentians were a part of a triplet. Unfortunately, both their sister...

Drilling contract signed for geothermal project on St. Vincent and the Grenadines
St. Vincent Geothermal Company Limited (SVGCL) and the Icelandic Drilling Company (IDC)Â Â on Thursday signed a contract that will lead to drilling of four wells for a geothermal power project in St. Vincent.....

One of just two known photos of Vincent van Gogh is actually his brother Theo, forensic research suggests
One of just two known photos of Vincent van Gogh is actually his brother Theo, forensic research suggests elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More One of just two known photos of Vincent van Gogh...

Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy
An interesting stew is brewing after the announcement that the Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is divesting its interests in several territories in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda,...

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold
Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...

Ja to chair ARIN-CARIB
Jamaica is to take over the presidency of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for the Caribbean (ARIN-CARIB) in 2019. The seat is currently held by St Vincent and the Grenadines. ARIN-CARIB is an informal network of...

US sanctions force PetroCaribe rethink in SVG
As the United Statesâ sanctions against Venezuela tighten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been forced to innovate to ensure continued fuel security and the upkeep of a Caracas-funded fuel storage plant, according...

Antiguans Fall Short In Regional Volleyball Tournament
The senior menâs national volleyball team just missed the gold medal and the only qualifying spot in the recently concluded Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Menâs Qualifiers. They were edged out...

CCJ President disappointed in his fellow Vincentians
By staff writerÂ  TORONTO, Oct 31, CMC â The President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Adrian Saunders, said he had hoped that his elevation to that post would have united people in his...

Japan hints at supporting St Vincent's bid for a UN Security seat
TOKYO, Japan (CMC) â Japan has hinted at the possibility of supporting the bid of St Vincent and the Grenadines to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

OECS prepared to share disaster mitigation knowledge with Trinidad and Tobago
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Oct 23, CMC â The Director General of Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr. Didacus Jules says the sub-regional grouping is prepared to share its disaster mitigation knowledge...

UN pledges more collaboration to address waste management in region
MONTEGO BAY, St James â Head of the United Nations (UN) Environment Caribbean Sub-Regional Office, Vincent Sweeney says that a more collaborative approach will be taken to address waste management issues in the...

St. Vincent on the brink of making medicinal cannabis a legal reality
KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES â Since the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines took the giant step toward the establishment of a modern medical cannabis industry, through the tabling of three draft...

Unions for workers on Mandela project reach agreement with CHEC
THE Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) and the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) have reached an agreement with contractor on the Mandela Highway Project, China Harbour Engineering...

Union awaits word from CHEC to restart work on Mandela
PRESIDENT of the Union Of Clerical Administrative & Supervisory Employees (UCASE), Vincent Morrison says the workers who have been off the job on the Mandela Highway improvement project since the weekend are now...

Kirk drops heavy rain across eastern Caribbean
ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) â Tropical Storm Kirk dropped heavy rain and unleashed flooding as it passed through the eastern Caribbean yesterday.A tropical storm warning was issued for Barbados, St Lucia, Dominica,...

Region urged to track progress of Tropical Storm Kirk
By staff writer BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept 27, CMC (Adapted) â A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados and St. Lucia after the depression Kirk regenerated into a tropical storm over the Western Tropical...

Region urged to track progress of Tropical Storm Kirk
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados and St Lucia after depression Kirk regenerated into a tropical storm over the Western Tropical Atlantic on Wednesday.A tropical storm...

Clergy told to say 'no' to gay marriage
Do not give in to performing gay marriages, Pentecostal senior pastor Edwin Bullen is telling his fellow clergymen. He urged them to be as resolute as their counterparts in St Vincent, who rejected...

Antigua & Barbuda and Montserrat top LICB 50 Overs Tournament Standings
Adapted from LICB: Vincie Bowenâs report September 19, 2018 â Salem Park Montserrat Orlando Petersâ 98 ball 75 helped pilot Antigua and Barbuda to the winning total of 244 all out and secure a 28 run...

Naturalised St Vincent citizen first to be convicted under FATCA law
NEW YORK â A St Vincent and the Grenadines naturalised citizen, Adrian Baron, has become the first person to be convicted for failing to comply with Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) of the United...

IICA strengthens coffee sector in Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) recently completed the second phase of a project that provided technical support to the ministries of Agriculture in Dominica and Saint Vincent and the...

St Vincent Gov't cracks down on rental of private homes
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â The St Vincent and the Grenadines Government says it will clamp down on homeowners who rent their properties to visitors without paying the necessary taxes to the State.

