US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The US company, Del Monte Foods, has recalled more than 60,000 cases of incompletely sterilised canned corn from eight countries in the regon.The countries affected by the recall of Del...

Saint Lucia among countries affected by “Fiesta Corn” recall
Dominica News Online

Del Monte Foods is recalling more than 64,000 cases of canned corn that wasÂ not properly processed, which can result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens that can lead to life-threatening illness if...

Jamaica among four countries to benefit from regional Rainwater Harvesting Project
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)ÃÂ â Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, and St Lucia have been earmarked for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems to strengthen their climate resilience through the management of water...

St Lucia warns against consuming unsafe meat
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Health authorities are warning against consuming unsafe meat during the National Day and Christmas holidays.St Lucia observes its National Day today with a public holiday, and the...

Team Guyana regain CBC Title on home soil Allicock adjudged ‘Best Boxer’ as Guyana win 15 Medals
Kaieteur News

Â  By Sean Devers While it was far less than the 1,500 capacity that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall can accommodate, the crowd on Sunday night was the largest of four nights of the fifth annual CBC as they watched...

Hitchhiker's guide to Lucian Freud: how chance meeting led to creation of two little-known portraits 
Telegraph UK

Hitchhiker's guide to Lucian Freud: how chance meeting led to creation of two little-known portraits elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Hitchhiker's guide to Lucian Freud: how chance...

Spain reels as far-Right Vox party storms into Andalucian parliament
Telegraph UK

Spain reels as far-Right Vox party storms into Andalucian parliament elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Spain reels as far-Right Vox party storms into Andalucian parliament Save Supporters...

Former legislator warns of dire consequences following Scotiabank sale
Antigua Observer

Former government minister, Peter Josie, has warned of potential dire consequences from a decision by Scotiabank to exit nine Caribbean countries, including St Lucia. Earlier this week, ScotiabankÂ announced plans to...

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold
Dominica News Online

Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...

BUSINESS BYTE: Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc turns pinks for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dominica News Online

Castries, St Lucia: Each year since 1985, individuals and corporations all over the world have joined hands to draw attention to the importance of education and early detection in the fight again breast cancer, which is...

Anguilla represented at Open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Workshop
Anguilla Life

Anguilla participated in aint Luciathe recently concluded open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) workshop sponsored by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in collaboration with

Dominican and Saint Lucian manufacturers exploring ways of working together
Dominica News Online

Manufacturers of furniture in Dominica are hoping to explore ways in collaborating and working together with their Saint Lucian counterparts in the production of furniture. Dominicaâs Manufacturing Sector received a...

Saint Lucia manufacturers showcase products in Dominica
Dominica News Online

Â Manufacturers from Saint Lucia were meeting with Dominican stake holdersÂ  today to explore ways of collaborating and working together as the island continues to recover from the ravages of Hurricane Maria. The...

CONCACAF U20: Saint Lucia Defeat Bermuda
Bernews

For their third game in the CONCACAF Under 20 Menâs Qualifiers in Florida, Bermuda took on Saint Lucia. Bermudaâs starting line up included...

OECS examining possibility of establishing trust fund to finance regional court
Antigua Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov 7, CMC â The nine-member Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is considering establishing a trust fund to finance the St. Lucia-based Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC),...

Sandals suspends construction work on fourth hotel in St. Lucia
Antigua Observer

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov 6, CMC â The Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International (SRI) says it has suspended work on its fourth hotel in St. Lucia after having already invested in excess of six million US dollars in...

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court introduces e-Litigation system
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is implementing an Integrated Electronic Litigation (e-Litigation) system within all courts in all the nine-member Organisation of Eastern...

New litigation system for Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court
Antigua Observer

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov 1, CMC â The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is implementing an Integrated Electronic Litigation (e-Litigation) system within all courts in all the nine-member Organisation of Eastern...

Global Energy Leaders converge in Miami for CAREC Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Conference
Dominica News Online

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, October 31, 2018â Over two hundred and thirty delegates from around the world met at the Hilton, Downtown Miami, from 23rd to 27th September, for the CAREC Renewable Energy and Smart Grid...

St Lucia among top 10 in Global citizenship programme index
Antigua Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia Oct. 25 CMC â St. Lucia has secured ninth position globally and fourth regionally in the recently released Henley & Partners Global Citizenship Programme Index (GCPI). The annual report, now in...

St Lucia resort to phase out plastics by end of November
Jamaica Observer

ST LUCIA â Bay Gardens Resorts says it will be phasing out the use of plastic by the end of November 2018 in favour of biodegradable vessels and utensils made from wood, paper, compostable plastic and sugar cane...

Dominican-born journalist featured as IJNet’s journalist of the month
Dominica News Online

Dominican journalist, Allison Kentish, who works in St. Lucia, has been featured as journalist of the month by The International Journalistsâ Network (IJNet) The International Journalistsâ Network (IJNet) is an...

Heroes' Day 2018 in Manchester
Jamaica Observer

MANDEVILLE, Manchester â Eleven people were honoured here on National Heroes' Day for contributions in different areas of service.Howard Salmon, Sheron Anderson and Knola Lee Oliphant were recogonised for their...

COMMENTARY: The banning of plastics-sincerity or hypocrisy?
Dominica News Online

Not long ago, a unilateral decision was taken throughout Massy Stores in St Lucia to ban the merchandizing of plastic to grocers. This was hailed as a significant step forward in reducing the global plastic pollution in...

Opposition calls on women to demand sacking of government minister
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Oct 16, CMC â The leader of the main opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Phillip J. Pierre is calling on women here to demand the resignation of Public Service Minister, Dr...

