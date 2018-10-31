BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The US company, Del Monte Foods, has recalled more than 60,000 cases of incompletely sterilised canned corn from eight countries in the regon.The countries affected by the recall of Del...
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)ÃÂ â Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, and St Lucia have been earmarked for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems to strengthen their climate resilience through the management of water...
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Health authorities are warning against consuming unsafe meat during the National Day and Christmas holidays.St Lucia observes its National Day today with a public holiday, and the...
Â By Sean Devers While it was far less than the 1,500 capacity that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall can accommodate, the crowd on Sunday night was the largest of four nights of the fifth annual CBC as they watched...
Former government minister, Peter Josie, has warned of potential dire consequences from a decision by Scotiabank to exit nine Caribbean countries, including St Lucia. Earlier this week, ScotiabankÂ announced plans to...
Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...
Castries, St Lucia: Each year since 1985, individuals and corporations all over the world have joined hands to draw attention to the importance of education and early detection in the fight again breast cancer, which is...
Anguilla participated in the recently concluded open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) workshop sponsored by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in collaboration with
Manufacturers of furniture in Dominica are hoping to explore ways in collaborating and working together with their Saint Lucian counterparts in the production of furniture. Dominicaâs Manufacturing Sector received a...
Â Manufacturers from Saint Lucia were meeting with Dominican stake holdersÂ today to explore ways of collaborating and working together as the island continues to recover from the ravages of Hurricane Maria. The...
For their third game in the CONCACAF Under 20 Menâs Qualifiers in Florida, Bermuda took on Saint Lucia. Bermudaâs starting line up included...
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov 7, CMC â The nine-member Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is considering establishing a trust fund to finance the St. Lucia-based Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC),...
CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov 6, CMC â The Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International (SRI) says it has suspended work on its fourth hotel in St. Lucia after having already invested in excess of six million US dollars in...
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is implementing an Integrated Electronic Litigation (e-Litigation) system within all courts in all the nine-member Organisation of Eastern...
CASTRIES, St. Lucia, October 31, 2018â Over two hundred and thirty delegates from around the world met at the Hilton, Downtown Miami, from 23rd to 27th September, for the CAREC Renewable Energy and Smart Grid...
CASTRIES, St Lucia Oct. 25 CMC â St. Lucia has secured ninth position globally and fourth regionally in the recently released Henley & Partners Global Citizenship Programme Index (GCPI). The annual report, now in...
ST LUCIA â Bay Gardens Resorts says it will be phasing out the use of plastic by the end of November 2018 in favour of biodegradable vessels and utensils made from wood, paper, compostable plastic and sugar cane...
Dominican journalist, Allison Kentish, who works in St. Lucia, has been featured as journalist of the month by The International Journalistsâ Network (IJNet) The International Journalistsâ Network (IJNet) is an...
MANDEVILLE, Manchester â Eleven people were honoured here on National Heroes' Day for contributions in different areas of service.Howard Salmon, Sheron Anderson and Knola Lee Oliphant were recogonised for their...
Not long ago, a unilateral decision was taken throughout Massy Stores in St Lucia to ban the merchandizing of plastic to grocers. This was hailed as a significant step forward in reducing the global plastic pollution in...
By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Oct 16, CMC â The leader of the main opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Phillip J. Pierre is calling on women here to demand the resignation of Public Service Minister, Dr...