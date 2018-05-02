DEBONAIR DAVID justified favouritism when he impressively slammed four other opponents to win the feature St Annâs Garrison Handicap over 1570 metres at theÂ Garrison Savannah on Saturday. The Hopefield...
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) â A lawyer for a subsidiary of Houston-based ConocoPhillips said a court in the Dutch Antilles has authorised it to seize US$1.94 billion worth of assets held on Bonaire island by Venezuela's...
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) â A court on the Dutch island of Curacao has authorised the local subsidiary of US oil giant ConocoPhillips to seize US$636 million worth of assets held on the island by Venezuela's state oil...
May 2, 2018âBirdsCaribbean is delighted to announce that the Cargill Salt Ponds on the island of Bonaire have been named as a Western Hemisphere Shorebird
Cargill Salt Ponds on the island of Bonaire have been named as a Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network (WHSRN) site of Regional Importance.This is only the second WHSRN site in the Caribbean, following the Cabo...
Dominica has received some assistance from the Caribbean Archives Association (CARBICA) in the countryâs on-going recovery of archival, library and museum collections following the hurricanes of 2017. Head of...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Irwin la Rocque is to hold talks with officials in the Dutch territories of Curacao and Sint Maarten on the possibility of them gaining...
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (CMC) â The Dutch Caribbean territories of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao have asked The Hague to help determine the impact of an economic fallout based on a threat issued by Venezuela to sever...
Winair is pleased to announce that we will resume operations to the destinations: Curacao, Haiti, Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan. Effective October 23rd Winair will resume the following flights with partner Air...
AMSTERDAM â Dutch King Willem-Alexander, is scheduled to fly to the island of Curacao on Sunday where he will inspect the coordination of relief efforts for the former colony of St Maarten following the...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â The ABC islands (Aruba, CuraÃÂ§ao, and Bonaire) are expected to get heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey today, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.The Met Service said...
Â Dr. Irving W. AndrÃ©âs Strangers in Suffisant:Â British West Indians in Curacao 1943-1963 On August 16, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fort Young Hotel, Roseau, Dominica, Dr. Irving W. AndrÃ© will launch...
Antigua & Barbuda closed out its CONCACAF Girlâs Under-20 campaign on a high note, trouncing Bonaire 8-0 when they clash in their final Group C encounter in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
THE Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says its Coast Guard rescued four people, including two Jamaicans, aboard a disabled sailboat south-east of Kingston on Wednesday.According to Lieutenant (Senior Grade) Delando Coriah, the...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade remained mum last week, even after the public defender requested that an investigation be launched into reports of Jamaicans being left stranded in Curacao as Dutch...
Guyanaâs first CARIFTA Games 100m gold medalist, Compton Caesar made it clear that his performance in Curacao weeks ago was no fluke when he outran his senior counterpart, Rupert Perry in the 200m to complete a...
AARON WORRELLâS mother is calling on Barbadians to support the boy who brought home gold. The 19-year-old, who captured gold in the eight-event octathlon at last monthâs CARIFTA Games in Curacao, is...
Fuel from Venezuela, refined in Curacao, is Belizeâs main source under the Petrocaribe program. But because of continued unrest in the South American state and ongoing issues related to world [...]
The recently registered Guyana Committee of Service, headed by the CEO of the Payless Variety Store, last Saturday presented monetary Awards to three of the five Medalists and two of the three Coaches who attended this...
BARBADOS GOT ONLY 12 medals from the CARIFTA Games. Thatâs far below the threshold and the 20 projected before the squad left for Curacao. Those in charge will have to analyse the reasons for the...
THE CARIFTA GAMES track field team managed just 12 medals, but many supporters were waiting to meet them when they returned on Tuesday night from Curacao and the 46th edition of the annual regional meet....
There were medals for Antigua & Barbuda in both the swimming and athletics aspects of the 2017 Carifta Games held over the Easter weekend, with reigning Junior Sportsman of the Year, Lleyton Martin dominating the pool...
Distance phenom, Claudrice McKoy and jumps ace, Chantoba Bright lit up the 2017 CARIFTA Games with gold medal performances on Sunday to add to Guyanaâs tally in Curacao where the team had already secured four medals,...