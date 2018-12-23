Video: Sunday Dec 23rd ‘Good News’ Spotlight
Bernews

News that the Gingerbread Cubicle designed by Asia Ming-Raynor won the BHB HR Christmas office decorating contest, the International Womenâs Club...

How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia
Telegraph UK

How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in...

Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands
Telegraph UK

Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands...

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity
Telegraph UK

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of...

Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018
Telegraph UK

Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 - News elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles ALL SECTIONS More 23 Dec 2018 Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 1 of 15 Athletes start the men's open water swimming competition...

This week's shutterbugs
Jamaica Gleaner

| 12:11 AM Old country house in Chapleton. Raindrop in the foliage. The land we love - Monkey Island, Portland. Petals and dewdrops - photo taken in Gazeland, St. Elizabeth Pollen and the bee. 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories...

A Matter of Land | Strata lots vs gated communities
Jamaica Gleaner

Last week, we spoke about strata lots and how they are unlike regular properties as it is really ownership of a space, an area, and one that may be vertically above ground while the land is a shared property known as the...

Tough-talking commissioner - Increased prosecution coming for operators of trucks overloaded with sand or gravel
Jamaica Gleaner

The overloading of trucks transporting quarry material remains a major concern for Commissioner of Mines Roy Nicholson, who is again appealing to operators to discontinue this dangerous practice.Nicholson last week noted...

The origin of Christmas
Jamaica Observer

Christmas is the most revered holiday on the calendar of the western world. Unlike other holidays with a single purpose, Christmas has several features which are all compelling. It is recognised for its religious...

Oxford and Cambridge education
Jamaica Observer

The Times High Education Supplement has recently placed Oxford and Cambridge in first and second place, respectively, among the best universities in the world.

Winston Chung Fah: Requiem for a soccer legend
Jamaica Observer

Sporting activity has become a major part of people's lives in modern global society. Global communication capabilities have expanded the bandwith of broadcasting and the competition for broadcasting rights has made...

Why silence about the climate conference in Poland?
Jamaica Observer

If any was made by one or more of the Caribbean countries that attended the Conference of the Parties (COP) on the disastrous effects of climate change in Katowice, Poland, in early December, it is nigh impossible to find...

Deceptive advertising and your health Deceptive advertising and your health
Jamaica Observer

CHRISTIANS around the world celebrate Christmas this week, commemorating the birth of baby Jesus as a redeemer for the sins of people on Earth.The period leading up to Christmas, however, has evolved in recent times into...

'I love KC'
Jamaica Observer

What sport shall we deviseHere in this garden,To drive awayThe heavy thought of care?â Shakespeare, Richard II ÃÂ 

China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers
Jamaica Observer

BEIJING, China (AFP) â Four decades after China's late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping masterminded theâreform and opening upâ policy, the Asian giant has become an economic superpower, behind only the...

Kingston High students rise up
Jamaica Observer

Students of the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston assembled in the school's auditorium recently to join the rest of the world in observing International Human Rights Day.

Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999 — US data
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Americans have got fatter over the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and even growing fractionally shorter on average, according to federal health data released last...

Take care of your teeth this Christmas
Jamaica Observer

YES, it is the season to be jolly and we'll all be indulging in a few festive treats. However, all that eating and drinking can take its toll on your teeth as well as your waistline.During the party, festive season it's...

5 tips to eat healthy this Christmas
Jamaica Observer

IT is now Christmastime and, of course, this means more festivities and high-calorie foods at your fingertips.It's also much harder to stick to small portions, especially at family dinners and Christmas parties.Eating...

Exercising when diabetic
Jamaica Observer

EXERCISE is essential when trying to maintain good health. If you are suffering from a medical condition, you should consult your doctor before embarking on any exercise regime.People with diabetes should always follow...

Jamaican, 9, to launch kits to keep kids clean, healthy
Jamaica Observer

WHAT started as a set of curious hygiene-related questions from her friends has led nine-year-old Kailee Coombs to launch a set of kits to help protect children.The bubbly Kailee is set to launch a convenient kit to...

Discovery Bay people step up fight against new Dolphin Cove
Jamaica Observer

OVER 16,000 citizens have signed an online petition so far, to forestall a restricted permit issued by the National Environment Planning Agency (NEPA) for a new Dolphin Cove attraction at the Puerto Seco Beach development...

Liquid sugar: Let's not turn a blind eye
Jamaica Observer

WHEN was the last time you went back for a few more spoonsful of your favourite dish or decided to 'finish the plate' even though you already had enough? How many glasses of the fruit punch did you drink, or continued to...

That warm, caring side of Joy Spence
Jamaica Observer

THOSE close to Joy Spence know the deep caring side to a woman who has painted Jamaica's name on billboards, imaginary or real, across the globe.The full story of her work in looking after the less fortunate has not been...

Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital Saturday like an unwelcomed present just before the holiday as America's elected leaders partially closed down the Government...

Fly Jamaica gets multimillion dollar award
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON â A High Court judge has awarded Fly Jamaica Limited, US$4.2 million in damages for breach of contract against ADS Global Limited the company that operated the airline's call centre from 2012 to 2014.

