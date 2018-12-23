News that the Gingerbread Cubicle designed by Asia Ming-Raynor won the BHB HR Christmas office decorating contest, the International Womenâs Club...
How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in...
Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands...
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of...
Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 - News elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles ALL SECTIONS More 23 Dec 2018 Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 1 of 15 Athletes start the men's open water swimming competition...
| 12:11 AM Old country house in Chapleton. Raindrop in the foliage. The land we love - Monkey Island, Portland. Petals and dewdrops - photo taken in Gazeland, St. Elizabeth Pollen and the bee. 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories...
Last week, we spoke about strata lots and how they are unlike regular properties as it is really ownership of a space, an area, and one that may be vertically above ground while the land is a shared property known as the...
The overloading of trucks transporting quarry material remains a major concern for Commissioner of Mines Roy Nicholson, who is again appealing to operators to discontinue this dangerous practice.Nicholson last week noted...
Christmas is the most revered holiday on the calendar of the western world. Unlike other holidays with a single purpose, Christmas has several features which are all compelling. It is recognised for its religious...
The Times High Education Supplement has recently placed Oxford and Cambridge in first and second place, respectively, among the best universities in the world.
Sporting activity has become a major part of people's lives in modern global society. Global communication capabilities have expanded the bandwith of broadcasting and the competition for broadcasting rights has made...
If any was made by one or more of the Caribbean countries that attended the Conference of the Parties (COP) on the disastrous effects of climate change in Katowice, Poland, in early December, it is nigh impossible to find...
CHRISTIANS around the world celebrate Christmas this week, commemorating the birth of baby Jesus as a redeemer for the sins of people on Earth.The period leading up to Christmas, however, has evolved in recent times into...
What sport shall we deviseHere in this garden,To drive awayThe heavy thought of care?â Shakespeare, Richard II ÃÂ
BEIJING, China (AFP) â Four decades after China's late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping masterminded theâreform and opening upâ policy, the Asian giant has become an economic superpower, behind only the...
Students of the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston assembled in the school's auditorium recently to join the rest of the world in observing International Human Rights Day.
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Americans have got fatter over the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and even growing fractionally shorter on average, according to federal health data released last...
YES, it is the season to be jolly and we'll all be indulging in a few festive treats. However, all that eating and drinking can take its toll on your teeth as well as your waistline.During the party, festive season it's...
IT is now Christmastime and, of course, this means more festivities and high-calorie foods at your fingertips.It's also much harder to stick to small portions, especially at family dinners and Christmas parties.Eating...
EXERCISE is essential when trying to maintain good health. If you are suffering from a medical condition, you should consult your doctor before embarking on any exercise regime.People with diabetes should always follow...
WHAT started as a set of curious hygiene-related questions from her friends has led nine-year-old Kailee Coombs to launch a set of kits to help protect children.The bubbly Kailee is set to launch a convenient kit to...
OVER 16,000 citizens have signed an online petition so far, to forestall a restricted permit issued by the National Environment Planning Agency (NEPA) for a new Dolphin Cove attraction at the Puerto Seco Beach development...
WHEN was the last time you went back for a few more spoonsful of your favourite dish or decided to 'finish the plate' even though you already had enough? How many glasses of the fruit punch did you drink, or continued to...
THOSE close to Joy Spence know the deep caring side to a woman who has painted Jamaica's name on billboards, imaginary or real, across the globe.The full story of her work in looking after the less fortunate has not been...
WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital Saturday like an unwelcomed present just before the holiday as America's elected leaders partially closed down the Government...
KINGSTON â A High Court judge has awarded Fly Jamaica Limited, US$4.2 million in damages for breach of contract against ADS Global Limited the company that operated the airline's call centre from 2012 to 2014.