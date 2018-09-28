Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named
Telegraph UK

Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named Save The students fell around 1,600ft on Ben Nevis...

0
University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his friend survives
Telegraph UK

University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his friend survives elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his...

0
Caribbean urged to prepare for “big one”
Dominica News Online

Following several quakes all over the CaribbeanÂ in the last few days including a burst of 54 earthquakes off St. Kitts. and two earthquakes near Dominica last night Dr. Joan Latchman of the UWI Seismic Research Centre...

0
Burst of earthquakes felt in Leeward Islands
Nation News

PORT OF SPAIN â The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies Saturday said that a burst of 54 earthquakes occurred north of St Kitts...

0
Burst of 54 quakes felt in Leeward Islands
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies Saturday said that a burst of 54 earthquakes occurred north of St Kitts...

0
Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy
Antigua Observer

An interesting stew is brewing after the announcement that the Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is divesting its interests in several territories in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda,...

0
Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold
Dominica News Online

Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...

0
Nevis Premier in search of cash to make geothermal project a reality
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, Nov 21, CMC âPremier Mark Brantley says an estimated EC$60 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) is needed to develop the stalled geothermal project on the island. âI think...

0
OECS examining possibility of establishing trust fund to finance regional court
Antigua Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov 7, CMC â The nine-member Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is considering establishing a trust fund to finance the St. Lucia-based Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC),...

0
St. Kitts Nevis signs mutual waiver with Republic of Belarus
Antigua Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov. 3, CMC â The Government of St. Kitts Nevis has signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas with the Republic of Belarus. The agreement,recently signed in Havana, Cuba, at the...

0
St. Kitts Nevis soars with more airlifts
Antigua Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, OctÂ Â 21Â Â CMC â The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) says there is a rising demand for the country as a leisure travel destination, with the growth of airlift arrivals for the past...

0
Opposition not in agreement with deployment of RSS troops
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Oct 16, CMC â The main opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) says it is not in agreement with a decision by the Timothy Harris government to allow for the deployment...

0
Declaration signed to protect children from explotation through work
Antigua Observer

Children in St. Kitts Nevis now have an added layer of protection from any exploitation through work that deprives them of their childhood with the recent signing of the Declaration on the Establishment of the Regional...

0
UWI to honour two outstanding regionalists this weekend
Jamaica Observer

ST LUCIA â THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus will at its upcoming graduation ceremony confer honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on two Caribbean citizens â Dame Janice Mesadis Pereira...

0
Antigua, St Kitts, sign regional initiative to end child labour
Antigua Observer

Antigua and Barbuda, and St Kitts and Nevis are the two latest countries to sign on to a regional initiative to boost efforts to combat child labour and achieve the goal of total eradication by 2020. The regional...

0
BUSINESS BYTE: C&W/Flow Customers well positioned to access superior digital experiences
Dominica News Online

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts â September 28, 2018 â âFlow Caribbean customers are well-positioned to enjoy unparalleled access to the rapidly expanding data needs of an evolving digital lifestyle,â said...

0
Finals of the LICB 50 Overs Tournament
Montserrat Reporter

Nevis wins its first encounter in LICB 50 Overs Tournament Montserrat 2018 50 Overs team On Monday, September 23 at the Little Bay, Montserrat fixture in the LICB 50 Overs tournament, Nevis won its final match of five...

0
Cornwall Dominates in Antigua and Barbuda victory
Montserrat Reporter

Sept 19, 2018 â Salem Park Montserrat After a late start due to a wet pitch from overnight rains, Antigua and Barbuda won the toss and elected to field against Nevis in a match reduced to 25 overs. After a brisk...

0
Winning starts for Montserrat and St. Kitts to open LICB 50-Over championship
Montserrat Reporter

September 18, 2018/in LICB 50 OVERS, News /by admin Sept 18, 2018 â Salem Park, Montserrat Montserrat defeated St. Maarten by 5 wickets to open the LICB 50 overs Championship. Chasing 133 runs for victory, Monserrat...

0
King loses another challenge to extradition
Antigua Observer

Leroy King has lost his latest attempt to stop his extradition to the United States for fraud related charges in connection with the Allen Stanford US $7 billion Ponzi Scheme. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal...

0
ECCB to introduce new dollar bills
Nation News

BASSETERRE â The St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) says it will be introducing new dollar bills next year. ECCB Deputy Governor, Trevor Brathwiate, speaking on WINN FM radio here...

0
Knight Riders strangle Patriots to seal final spot
Nation News

Trinbago Knight Riders put the disappointment of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoff 1 defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors behind them with a professional 20-run semi-final win over St Kitts...

0
Opening of the New Law Year 2018 to 2019 – Saint Christopher and Nevis
Montserrat Reporter

Media Release of Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Â  On Tuesday 18th September 2018, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will commence the New Law Year 2018/2019 with its usual Ceremonial Opening in the form of a Special...

0
Patriots edge Tallawahs in thriller to advance to semis
Antigua Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â Anton Devcichâs blistering half-century led the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the semifinals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) via a nail-biting two-wicket win over the Jamaica...

0
ANNOUNCEMENT: ECSE closes due to Tropical Storm Isaac
Dominica News Online

Due to the imminent passage of Tropical Storm Isaac, which is expected to affect St Kitts duringÂ the course of 13 September 2018, the offices of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange willÂ be closed from 11:00 am...

0
Patriots stun Tallawahs at the death to grab semi-final spot
Nation News

It was another night of extraordinary Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff drama at Providence Stadium as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sensationally grabbed a semi-final spot with a two-wicket victory...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Tallawahs continue CPL party

Terron Webb Wins Junior Calypso Competition

C'bean American actress Cicely Tyson inducted into 'Wall of Fame'

Foster deserves national call-up - Gordon

Reggae Boyz beat St Kitts 3-1 in friendly international

Reggae Boyz starting 11 named ahead of St Kitts, Nevis friendly

Reggae Boyz hold firm as T&T slip in rankings

SPORTS more
Simons Officiates CONCACAF Nations League

Cornwall not daunted despite 50 overs defeat

TKR, Amazon Warriors clash in CPL final

Jamaica Tallawahs crash out of CPL

Cricket West Indies Thanks Regional Governments

More franchises could be coming to CPL

More franchises could be coming to CPL

POLITICS more
Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017

St Kitts PM welcomes date for debate on motion of no confidence

Prime Minister lauds work of Customs employees

Poll: Ruling St Kitts/Nevis Team Unity in front as election draws nearer

Two prominent Grenadians recognised globally

Regional security body deploys forces to St Kitts/Nevis

Regional security body deploys forces to St. Kitts Nevis

BUSINESS more
When law enforcement lacks humanity!

Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017

St Kitts economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017 Citizenship programme a major contributor

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Cruise passenger arrivals exceed one million in St Kitts

Loans Available For Marijuana Production In The Caribbean

T&T stays on EU blacklist

TECH more
Twenty to represent Dominica in regional football qualifiers

Biomedical research carried out in St. Kitts is important for humanity

Govt to fine tune country's e-readiness policy

Cuban-born primate expert to conduct survey of monkey population in St Kitts

Dominica supportive of Nevis' geothermal project

CARICOM demonstrates support for Nevis geothermal project

Caribbean MPs enthused at Nevis geothermal project

CRIME more
Mother fears for well being of climber who survived a 1,500ft fall on Ben Nevis that killed his friend

St. Kitts-Nevis Explorer Youth Club tackling crime at the root!

Another call made for gun-producing nations to curb trafficking of weapons

St Kitts Cabinet minister's son shot dead Monday

Son of St. Kitts Government minister gunned down near his home

Soldiers in St Kitts get police powers

St Kitts defence force gets police powers

MISCELLANEOUS more
Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named

University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his friend survives

Caribbean urged to prepare for “big one”

Burst of earthquakes felt in Leeward Islands

Burst of 54 quakes felt in Leeward Islands

Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...