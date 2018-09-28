Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named Save The students fell around 1,600ft on Ben Nevis...
University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his friend survives elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his...
Following several quakes all over the CaribbeanÂ in the last few days including a burst of 54 earthquakes off St. Kitts. and two earthquakes near Dominica last night Dr. Joan Latchman of the UWI Seismic Research Centre...
PORT OF SPAIN â The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies Saturday said that a burst of 54 earthquakes occurred north of St Kitts...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies Saturday said that a burst of 54 earthquakes occurred north of St Kitts...
An interesting stew is brewing after the announcement that the Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is divesting its interests in several territories in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda,...
Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...
By staff writer CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, Nov 21, CMC âPremier Mark Brantley says an estimated EC$60 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) is needed to develop the stalled geothermal project on the island. âI think...
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov 7, CMC â The nine-member Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is considering establishing a trust fund to finance the St. Lucia-based Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC),...
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov. 3, CMC â The Government of St. Kitts Nevis has signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas with the Republic of Belarus. The agreement,recently signed in Havana, Cuba, at the...
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, OctÂ Â 21Â Â CMC â The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) says there is a rising demand for the country as a leisure travel destination, with the growth of airlift arrivals for the past...
By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Oct 16, CMC â The main opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) says it is not in agreement with a decision by the Timothy Harris government to allow for the deployment...
Children in St. Kitts Nevis now have an added layer of protection from any exploitation through work that deprives them of their childhood with the recent signing of the Declaration on the Establishment of the Regional...
ST LUCIA â THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus will at its upcoming graduation ceremony confer honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on two Caribbean citizens â Dame Janice Mesadis Pereira...
Antigua and Barbuda, and St Kitts and Nevis are the two latest countries to sign on to a regional initiative to boost efforts to combat child labour and achieve the goal of total eradication by 2020. The regional...
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts â September 28, 2018 â âFlow Caribbean customers are well-positioned to enjoy unparalleled access to the rapidly expanding data needs of an evolving digital lifestyle,â said...
Nevis wins its first encounter in LICB 50 Overs Tournament Montserrat 2018 50 Overs team On Monday, September 23 at the Little Bay, Montserrat fixture in the LICB 50 Overs tournament, Nevis won its final match of five...
Sept 19, 2018 â Salem Park Montserrat After a late start due to a wet pitch from overnight rains, Antigua and Barbuda won the toss and elected to field against Nevis in a match reduced to 25 overs. After a brisk...
September 18, 2018/in LICB 50 OVERS, News /by admin Sept 18, 2018 â Salem Park, Montserrat Montserrat defeated St. Maarten by 5 wickets to open the LICB 50 overs Championship. Chasing 133 runs for victory, Monserrat...
Leroy King has lost his latest attempt to stop his extradition to the United States for fraud related charges in connection with the Allen Stanford US $7 billion Ponzi Scheme. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal...
BASSETERRE â The St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) says it will be introducing new dollar bills next year. ECCB Deputy Governor, Trevor Brathwiate, speaking on WINN FM radio here...
Trinbago Knight Riders put the disappointment of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoff 1 defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors behind them with a professional 20-run semi-final win over St Kitts...
Media Release of Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Â On Tuesday 18th September 2018, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will commence the New Law Year 2018/2019 with its usual Ceremonial Opening in the form of a Special...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â Anton Devcichâs blistering half-century led the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the semifinals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) via a nail-biting two-wicket win over the Jamaica...
Due to the imminent passage of Tropical Storm Isaac, which is expected to affect St Kitts duringÂ the course of 13 September 2018, the offices of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange willÂ be closed from 11:00 am...
It was another night of extraordinary Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff drama at Providence Stadium as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sensationally grabbed a semi-final spot with a two-wicket victory...