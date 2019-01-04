| 12:11 AM Old country house in Chapleton. Raindrop in the foliage. The land we love - Monkey Island, Portland. Petals and dewdrops - photo taken in Gazeland, St. Elizabeth Pollen and the bee. 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories...
Last week, we spoke about strata lots and how they are unlike regular properties as it is really ownership of a space, an area, and one that may be vertically above ground while the land is a shared property known as the...
The overloading of trucks transporting quarry material remains a major concern for Commissioner of Mines Roy Nicholson, who is again appealing to operators to discontinue this dangerous practice.Nicholson last week noted...
Christmas is the most revered holiday on the calendar of the western world. Unlike other holidays with a single purpose, Christmas has several features which are all compelling. It is recognised for its religious...
The Times High Education Supplement has recently placed Oxford and Cambridge in first and second place, respectively, among the best universities in the world.
Sporting activity has become a major part of people's lives in modern global society. Global communication capabilities have expanded the bandwith of broadcasting and the competition for broadcasting rights has made...
CHRISTIANS around the world celebrate Christmas this week, commemorating the birth of baby Jesus as a redeemer for the sins of people on Earth.The period leading up to Christmas, however, has evolved in recent times into...
What sport shall we deviseHere in this garden,To drive awayThe heavy thought of care?â Shakespeare, Richard II ÃÂ
Students of the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston assembled in the school's auditorium recently to join the rest of the world in observing International Human Rights Day.
YES, it is the season to be jolly and we'll all be indulging in a few festive treats. However, all that eating and drinking can take its toll on your teeth as well as your waistline.During the party, festive season it's...
IT is now Christmastime and, of course, this means more festivities and high-calorie foods at your fingertips.It's also much harder to stick to small portions, especially at family dinners and Christmas parties.Eating...
EXERCISE is essential when trying to maintain good health. If you are suffering from a medical condition, you should consult your doctor before embarking on any exercise regime.People with diabetes should always follow...
WHAT started as a set of curious hygiene-related questions from her friends has led nine-year-old Kailee Coombs to launch a set of kits to help protect children.The bubbly Kailee is set to launch a convenient kit to...
WHEN was the last time you went back for a few more spoonsful of your favourite dish or decided to 'finish the plate' even though you already had enough? How many glasses of the fruit punch did you drink, or continued to...
THOSE close to Joy Spence know the deep caring side to a woman who has painted Jamaica's name on billboards, imaginary or real, across the globe.The full story of her work in looking after the less fortunate has not been...
KINGSTON â A High Court judge has awarded Fly Jamaica Limited, US$4.2 million in damages for breach of contract against ADS Global Limited the company that operated the airline's call centre from 2012 to 2014.
MONTEGO BAY âThe Alacran Foundation and its founder, Alessandra Lo Savio, have assisted close to 1,500 children, senior citizens and homeless individuals across Kingston, Portland, Trelawny, St James and Hanover...
Wigton Windfarms' PetroCaribe loans amounting to approximately US$49.2 million ($6.4 billion) have been successfully refinanced, says Jermaine Deans, deputy general manager, JN Fund Managers Limited.
Golar LNG Partners' floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Golar Freeze is seen at New Fortress Energy's floating storage and regasification terminal in Old Harbour Bay Jamaica two weeks ago.
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Fly Jamaica has begun taking steps towards compensating passengers who suffered loss when its Boeing 757-200 aircraft overshot the runway at the Cheddi Jagan International airport last month. The...
Principal of the Simon Primary and Infant, Nova-Dean Samuels-Lee has lauded the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) for the fundamental role it has played in building and promoting leadership in the...
"Bowl go, packy come!" is an old Jamaican proverb which when translated means that one good turn deserves another. This saying came about as it was a very common occurrence in traditional Jamaican life to see covered...
The deadline for Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2019 Poetry Prizes has been extended to January 4, 2019. With over US$4,000 in prizes to be won, this year marks the second cycle of the competition, with the addition of three...
Anna-K Cuffe told Arts and Education that she is a 'mermaid' - a young woman who goes into the depths to embrace the beauty of marine creatures and returns to land to create clay images of what she has seen.These pieces...
Author, speaker and legendary marketing consultant Andrew Wood posits that success in most things doesn't come from some gigantic stroke of fate. He suggests, instead, that success comes from simple, incremental...