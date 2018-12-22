Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands
Telegraph UK

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity
Telegraph UK

Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018
Telegraph UK

Boukman's prayer that triggered the Haitian Revolution
Jamaica Gleaner

Dutty Boukman was a maroon, revolutionary, and the spiritual leader who led his followers in prayer just before they launched the only successful slave revolt in history. The site was Bois Caiman, Haiti. The date: August...

Indonesia 'volcano tsunami': At least 20 dead and 165 injured amid Krakatoa eruption
Telegraph UK

Rise of country homes 'concerning', campaigners warn as they claim houses are not meeting design rules
Telegraph UK

Paddy Ashdown, former Lib Dem leader, dies aged 77
Telegraph UK

Paris yellow vests protests toned down as movement fizzles out for Christmas
Telegraph UK

22 December 2018 6:07pm Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article F "yellow vest" anti-government protesters turned out yet again on Saturday - but Paris was spared a repeat of the...

This Christmas could prove decisive for Mrs May’s Brexit deal... and her future
Telegraph UK

Isil launches fierce counterattack in Deir Ezzor after Trump's withdrawal announcement
Telegraph UK

Ethical 'respeggt' eggs could save billions of male chicks from slaughter
Telegraph UK

Millionaire Grace Mugabe leaves workers on her Zimbabwe farm without pay
Telegraph UK

However her 94-year-old husband, , still has many supporters among the people and in the government. Zimbabwean officials are unlikely to move against Mrs Mugabe while her husband is still alive. South African prosecutors...

Pictures of the Day: 22 December 2018
Telegraph UK

NHS to carry out spinal surgery for unborn babies
Telegraph UK

Passengers advised to check their insurance policy covers 'exceptional circumstances' in wake of drone chaos
Telegraph UK

Martina Navratilova in 'transphobic' row over comments about women's sport
Telegraph UK

Allies express alarm at Mattis resignation as senior Republicans turn on Trump
Telegraph UK

Attacks.. He said allies, including the UK, were "scratching their heads right now". Marco Rubio, the Republican senator, warned the US was "headed towards a series of grave policy errors which will endanger our nation,...

Donald Trump says US government will 'probably' shut down at midnight over border wall funding row 
Telegraph UK

Families of captured Ukrainian sailors beg the Queen for help
Telegraph UK

Watch the moment a car soars in the air and crashes against tunnel entrance in Slovakia
Telegraph UK

Alba the albino orangutan released into the wild after 20 month rehabilitation
Telegraph UK

Midwife claims she could lose job after NHS bosses warned her over her red hair
Telegraph UK

Social media now has Christmas number one in its grip as man singing about sausage rolls named festive chart topper
Telegraph UK

Families booking Santa's grottos months in advance, as parents say the Christmas tradition has become 'absolute madness'
Telegraph UK

Innocence Project victory as students help overturn sex attack conviction of carer
Telegraph UK

Watch Ukrainian MPs punch one another in the face as a fight breaks out in Parliament
Telegraph UK

Thai internet star apologises over alleged criticism of Miss Universe gown designed by king's daughter

Controversy at Miss Universe as competition stumbles in post-MeToo world

The history of Hanukkah: How the 'miracle of the oil' sparked the Jewish Festival of Lights

The history of Hanukkah: How the 'miracle of the oil' sparked the Jewish Festival of Lights

Former Haitian president urges Dominicans to be patient as the country re-builds

Former beauty queen who was runner-up in Thailand's Miss Universe named as Leicester City crash victim

Christmas Cathedral congregation numbers swell thanks to spiritually inquisitive, festival-going millennials

North Korea urges citizens to make country a basketball powerhouse

Palace denies claims Prince Harry is banned from Boxing Day shoot by wife Meghan

Gary Lineker accused of breaking BBC editorial guidelines with anti-Brexit tweets by cricket commentator colleague

Hotel staff apologise for dead mannequin tribute to parents who lost their talented footballer son 

Brother of Australia cricketer arrested over fake terror 'hit list'

Haitian male charged with murder of Haitian female in Portsmouth

Pony charity backed by Duchess of Cornwall dumps auction over cruelty

Seventeen singer posts emotional tribute to wife and bandmates washed away by Indonesia tsunami

Congo delays election as Kabila plots to keep power whatever the result

Haiti PM calls for truce ahead of Christmas celebrations

Landmark tower restored with public money is up for grabs in prize draw

Sri Lanka's disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

'MeToo' victory in US Congress as politicians change sexual harassment rules 

Timetable for a Tory leadership election if Theresa May loses in the no confidence vote

Jamaica Broilers increases stake in Haiti operation

Yellow vests protests are 'a catastrophe for our economy' warns French finance minister

Haiti president emerges, appeals for calm after deadly protests

Haiti gripped by tension as president stays out of sight

Manufacturers, exporters encouraged to explore markets in Haiti

Jamaicans urged to prepare for duty-free trading

Jamaicans urged to prepare for duty-free trading

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stop condemning Haiti

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

US techs show Haitians, Dominicans how to spot fake papers

Rival tablet manufacturers launch in Haiti

Guardian.co.uk: Flying aid drones tested in Haiti, Dom. Rep.

Dominican authorities unleash a US Predator on drug trafficking(Update)

Plant propagation center inaugurated in Haiti

Gatwick drone: Arrested couple released without charge

Fortnite scams on the rise as police warn children are being increasingly ripped off via computer games

Gatwick drone: Identities of arrested couple revealed 

Revealed: How police finally defeated Gatwick drone culprits

Driver killed in accident at Yellow Vest roadblock in southern France

Armed police should be stationed at all Parliament gates, says coroner

Gatwick airport drone chaos: Man and woman arrested as passengers brace for more delays - latest live news updates

