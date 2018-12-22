Charles Huston, a shaper of Guyana’s aviation sector, is a ‘Special Person’
Pull quote: âI was sitting next to my brother, as a nine-year-old, when I saw an amphibious aircraft landing, and I told him I will be an engineer to fix thatâ¦â By Staff Writer A man with a dream cannot be...

Govt will abide by constitutional requirements — President Granger
President David Granger said, yesterday, that the Government of Guyana, following the passing of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, will abide by the stipulations, which have been imposed on it. The Head...

Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote
Â  British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...

The outcome of the no-confidence motion
Â  On Friday, the nation ground to a halt as it awaited the outcome of the âno confidence voteâ in Parliament; a vote piloted by the opposition. It was the belief of many that the PPP motion was doomed to...

Taxi fares double this festive season
Â  It has become more expensive to use taxis especially those not operating from a service base. While it has become a norm for hire car operators to hike fares around the Christmas season, commuters are feeling the...

Santa visits Wakenaam Island
Â  Despite the badly damaged roads, the residents of Zeelandia community on the island of Wakenaam had a special visit from Santa and a team of helpers. The children and seniors were treated to gifts and hampers as the...

Three months after fare hike… Ministry of Business still to implement minibus code of conduct
It has been over three months since the Ministry of Business in collaboration with the United Minibus Union implemented a $20 fare hike across the board with the promise of implementing a Code of Conduct for minibus...

Ramjattan keeps promise; Charrandass Persaud leaves parliament safely … flees country
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday commended the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change Coalition government for allowing Charrandass Persaud to leave parliament...

‘Bitter Christmas’ for E’bo rice farmers this year
Â  Rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast claim that a bitter Christmas is ahead of them, following the disastrous year endured by the local rice industry in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam]. This publication had an...

Telecoms liberalization deadline looms… Govt, GTT reach agreement on spectrum allocation – Hughes
Â  Scenes from the historic successful no confidence motion brought against the APNU+AFC Government Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, said Government remains on track to reach an agreement with...

We have been betrayed, but respect outcome of the motion- PM Nagamootoo
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday said that it is âshocked and betrayedâ by the vote of Charrandass Persaud in the National Assembly. The party claimed Persaud never expressed that he had lost confidence...

Why I voted the way I did – Charrandass
A Member of Parliament backbencher, (MP), Charrandass Persaud, was largely quiet in the national front over the past few months. On Friday evening, after 20:00 hours, that all changed. Within hours, on the coastlands, and...

Granger speaks on fall of government
GEORGETOWN â President David Granger Saturday said arrangements are being made for discussions with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after he successfully tabled a motion of no confidence in the coalition...

Fly Jamaica begins process to compensate passengers in crash landing
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Fly Jamaica has begun taking steps towards compensating passengers who suffered loss when itsÃÂ Boeing 757-200 aircraft overshot the runway at Guyana's main international airport last month.

Let's talk...Fly Jamaica reaches out to passengers who 'suffered loss' in crash
Fly Jamaica has made a public appeal to passengers who were onboard its aircraft that crashed in Guyana last month and âsuffered lossâ to come forward. The airline says it wants to discuss âwhether you may...

200 Coalition supporters show of support for Govt
Â  About 200 supporters of the APNU/AFC government gathered outside parliament yesterday for over seven hours. The National Assembly was hearing arguments both for and against the No-Confidence Motion brought against...

A good read at Christmas
Â  Christmas is a good time to visit bookstores. A great many new books appear but what is most interesting about a visit to a bookstore at this time is the appearance of reprints of old classics. A reprint of CLR James...

The APNU+AFC formation has fallen
A parliamentarian from the AFC has voted for the no-confidence motion. It meant that the motion has passed. It had to come from the AFC. I told the sister/brother team of Juretha and Alan Fernandes last Friday that the...

Spartans capture David Hunte Dominoes title
Â  Spartans chalked up 86 games to win the final of the David Hunte Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. All Seasonâs Racing Service who drew they bye to the final,...

Sports Journalists among media personnel rewarded at NexGen awards
Â  Several sports journalists were among those rewarded for their efforts and dedication when NexGen Global Marketing held its inaugural media awards ceremony on Thursday night at Bookland Gardens in Georgetown. Zaheer...

Petra donates lights and equipment to MoE ground
Â  With 2018 winding down, the Petra Organisation has recorded another successful year according to co-director Troy Mendonca. Mendonca was speaking yesterday when the sport promotion company unveiled additional lights,...

BoBMAMA 4th Annual Awards Migule Hunte and Daniel Brewster lead honours; ExxonMobil sponsors equipment
Â  Topping the list of awardees of the Best of The Best Martial Arts Motivators Association (BoBMAMA) when this body held its Fourth Annual Students and Parents Awards at the New Thriving Restaurant on Sunday night...

Dem boys seh Jagdeo motion lef a smell in parliament
De no confidence motion was a hot thing. In de days leading up to de motion, was like everybody drink salts. People start to write pun social media warning people to keep away from Parliament. When dem boys read de...

BMW flips woman dies
Â  An accident at De Kinderen Public Road, West Coast Demerara yesterday took the life of 26-year-old mother of one and caused minor injuries to two passengers. Dead is the driver of the BMW motor car, Nkasi Mc Kend, of...

John Seeram is new NIS Chairman; GRA to be led by Dr. Leyland Lucas
Â  There are new chairpersons of the all important National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). According to the Official Gazette of December 22, 2018, John Seeram, an auditor and consultant,...

ExxonMobil contract requirements have serious implications for Local Content
DEAR EDITOR, Recently, I attended the Liza Phase 1 Supplier Development Forum 2018 organised by Centre for Local Business Development and ExxonMobil (Guyana) to find out how Guyanese businesses could get a piece of the...

