Pull quote: âI was sitting next to my brother, as a nine-year-old, when I saw an amphibious aircraft landing, and I told him I will be an engineer to fix thatâ¦â By Staff Writer A man with a dream cannot be...
President David Granger said, yesterday, that the Government of Guyana, following the passing of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, will abide by the stipulations, which have been imposed on it. The Head...
Â British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...
Â On Friday, the nation ground to a halt as it awaited the outcome of the âno confidence voteâ in Parliament; a vote piloted by the opposition. It was the belief of many that the PPP motion was doomed to...
Â It has become more expensive to use taxis especially those not operating from a service base. While it has become a norm for hire car operators to hike fares around the Christmas season, commuters are feeling the...
Â Despite the badly damaged roads, the residents of Zeelandia community on the island of Wakenaam had a special visit from Santa and a team of helpers. The children and seniors were treated to gifts and hampers as the...
It has been over three months since the Ministry of Business in collaboration with the United Minibus Union implemented a $20 fare hike across the board with the promise of implementing a Code of Conduct for minibus...
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday commended the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change Coalition government for allowing Charrandass Persaud to leave parliament...
Â Rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast claim that a bitter Christmas is ahead of them, following the disastrous year endured by the local rice industry in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam]. This publication had an...
Â Scenes from the historic successful no confidence motion brought against the APNU+AFC Government Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, said Government remains on track to reach an agreement with...
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday said that it is âshocked and betrayedâ by the vote of Charrandass Persaud in the National Assembly. The party claimed Persaud never expressed that he had lost confidence...
A Member of Parliament backbencher, (MP), Charrandass Persaud, was largely quiet in the national front over the past few months. On Friday evening, after 20:00 hours, that all changed. Within hours, on the coastlands, and...
GEORGETOWN â President David Granger Saturday said arrangements are being made for discussions with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after he successfully tabled a motion of no confidence in the coalition...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Fly Jamaica has begun taking steps towards compensating passengers who suffered loss when itsÃÂ Boeing 757-200 aircraft overshot the runway at Guyana's main international airport last month.
Fly Jamaica has made a public appeal to passengers who were onboard its aircraft that crashed in Guyana last month and âsuffered lossâ to come forward. The airline says it wants to discuss âwhether you may...
Â About 200 supporters of the APNU/AFC government gathered outside parliament yesterday for over seven hours. The National Assembly was hearing arguments both for and against the No-Confidence Motion brought against...
Â Christmas is a good time to visit bookstores. A great many new books appear but what is most interesting about a visit to a bookstore at this time is the appearance of reprints of old classics. A reprint of CLR James...
A parliamentarian from the AFC has voted for the no-confidence motion. It meant that the motion has passed. It had to come from the AFC. I told the sister/brother team of Juretha and Alan Fernandes last Friday that the...
Â Spartans chalked up 86 games to win the final of the David Hunte Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. All Seasonâs Racing Service who drew they bye to the final,...
Â Several sports journalists were among those rewarded for their efforts and dedication when NexGen Global Marketing held its inaugural media awards ceremony on Thursday night at Bookland Gardens in Georgetown. Zaheer...
Â With 2018 winding down, the Petra Organisation has recorded another successful year according to co-director Troy Mendonca. Mendonca was speaking yesterday when the sport promotion company unveiled additional lights,...
Â Topping the list of awardees of the Best of The Best Martial Arts Motivators Association (BoBMAMA) when this body held its Fourth Annual Students and Parents Awards at the New Thriving Restaurant on Sunday night...
De no confidence motion was a hot thing. In de days leading up to de motion, was like everybody drink salts. People start to write pun social media warning people to keep away from Parliament. When dem boys read de...
Â An accident at De Kinderen Public Road, West Coast Demerara yesterday took the life of 26-year-old mother of one and caused minor injuries to two passengers. Dead is the driver of the BMW motor car, Nkasi Mc Kend, of...
Â There are new chairpersons of the all important National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). According to the Official Gazette of December 22, 2018, John Seeram, an auditor and consultant,...
DEAR EDITOR, Recently, I attended the Liza Phase 1 Supplier Development Forum 2018 organised by Centre for Local Business Development and ExxonMobil (Guyana) to find out how Guyanese businesses could get a piece of the...