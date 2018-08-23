Â On November 10 and 11, 2018, Guyanese Archer, Mr. Dwayne Grovesnor joined Archers from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Bahamas in Bridgetown, Barbados for the 3rd Annual BOA Independence...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) â Tropical Storm Kirk caused power outages and heavy flooding across the eastern Caribbean and forced flight cancellations, officials said yesterday.Authorities in Barbados said they helped...
ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) â Tropical Storm Kirk dropped heavy rain and unleashed flooding as it passed through the eastern Caribbean yesterday.A tropical storm warning was issued for Barbados, St Lucia, Dominica,...
On Thursday, August 23, 2018 â Efforts to facilitate the ease of access to medical care in the French Departments of the Eastern Caribbean for nationals of OECS Member States were reinforced by a recent Cooperation...
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches the island. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in this case within 48 hours. Martinique...
Dominica will be battling Suriname in the inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations Tournament. The match is to take place in Guadeloupe on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Twenty-three players were named to represent Dominica....
The Access Division, reports that under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier, embarked on a special daytrip to Pointe a Pitre, Guadeloupe on Saturday July 28th, with more than 80 passengers.Â Highlighting the...
CASTRIES Â â Citizens of the nine-member Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will now have easier access to medical facilities in the French islands Martinique and Guadeloupe following the signing...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Tropical storm watches and warnings remain for several islands in the Eastern Caribbean as a weakened Tropical Storm Beryl continues to move west northwestwards toward the Lesser...
HHV Whitchurch agents forÂ LâExpress Des IlesÂ would like to inform the public that the following ferry routes have been cancelled for the dates specified. Sunday July 8, 2018 â Ferry St....
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, St Martin and Barthelemy and a hurricane watch is in effect for Dominica as Hurricane Beryl...
As a resident of Roseau, I first heard about MP Joseph Isaacâs move to the centre aisle while passing by the Jackson shop in the heart of the Capital. Folks were saying he went to Guadeloupe and on his return...
As Dominica continues to make strides in its post-Maria recovery, stakeholders in the tourism industry are going out to promote the island as âopen and ready for business, though not as usual.â Director of...
The Guadeloupe-based NGO CORECA has raised over half a million dollars (â¬150,000) for the repair of schools in Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Soon after the hurricane, the group under the leadership of its...
On Saturday [Nov 11], the 50ft âCaradowâ â traveling from Massachusetts to Guadeloupe â made its way to Bermuda, as a 60-year-old crew...
Winair is pleased to announce that we will resume operations to the destinations: Curacao, Haiti, Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan. Effective October 23rd Winair will resume the following flights with partner Air...
Barbados just couldnât hold on. Guadeloupe are going home with the very first CARIFTA Triathlon Championshipsâ crown, having won four of yesterdayâs six events at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex...
EMILY Pasqual, sister of Trinidadian Melan June Salvary- Doyle who drowned with her grandson while trying to seek shelter during the passage of category five Hurricane Irma over a week ago, said they are still awaiting...
Scores of people in St Martin affected by the destructive hurricane Irma are hoping to leave the island as soon as possible. Tension remains high and security troops have been called in to manage the entry gates as people...
Due to high very high Sea Swells at the Roseau Ferry Terminal the Ferry Service scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2017, from St. Lucia/Martinique/Dominica/Guadeloupe has been canceled. Sea conditions permitting the...
Air France has announced that it will be launching new direct flights from the United States to the French Caribbean. The direct flights will be from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Guadeloupe and...
BASSE-TERRE â Banana farmers from across twenty plantations on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe ended their six week protest action this week following a back to work agreement. The protests...
July 6th, 2017, Roseau: LâExpress des Iles, the inter-island fast ferry service connecting Dominica with the French islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante and Les Saintes, as well as St. Lucia, celebrates...
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Health authorities in St Lucia have placed the island on alert for the conjunctivitis virus, commonly called âRed Eyeâ after the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) earlier...