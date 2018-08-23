3rd Annual BOA Independence Invitational Games Archery Guyana represented for 2nd consecutive year
Kaieteur News

Â  On November 10 and 11, 2018, Guyanese Archer, Mr. Dwayne Grovesnor joined Archers from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Bahamas in Bridgetown, Barbados for the 3rd Annual BOA Independence...

TS Kirk causes power outages, heavy flooding in Caribbean
Jamaica Observer

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) â Tropical Storm Kirk caused power outages and heavy flooding across the eastern Caribbean and forced flight cancellations, officials said yesterday.Authorities in Barbados said they helped...

Kirk drops heavy rain across eastern Caribbean
Jamaica Observer

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) â Tropical Storm Kirk dropped heavy rain and unleashed flooding as it passed through the eastern Caribbean yesterday.A tropical storm warning was issued for Barbados, St Lucia, Dominica,...

OECS and CGSS of Guadeloupe Sign Cooperation Agreement on Healthcare
Montserrat Reporter

On Thursday, August 23, 2018 â Efforts to facilitate the ease of access to medical care in the French Departments of the Eastern Caribbean for nationals of OECS Member States were reinforced by a recent Cooperation...

BREAKING NEWS: Hurricane Watch issued for Dominica
Dominica News Online

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches the island. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in this case within 48 hours. Martinique...

Dominica takes on Suriname in inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations tournament
Dominica News Online

Dominica will be battling Suriname in the inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations Tournament. The match is to take place in Guadeloupe on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Twenty-three players were named to represent Dominica....

OECS and CGSS of Guadeloupe Sign Cooperation Agreement on Healthcare
Montserrat Reporter

The OECS Commission has in an OECS Media Statement informed the following: On Thursday, August 23, 2018 â Efforts to facilitate the ease of access to medical care in the French Departments of the Eastern Caribbean...

Special Day Trip to Guadweloupe reported a success
Montserrat Reporter

The Access Division, reports that under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier, embarked on a special daytrip to Pointe a Pitre, Guadeloupe on Saturday July 28th, with more than 80 passengers.Â  Highlighting the...

OECS nationals to benefit from MOU with French islands
Nation News

CASTRIES Â â Citizens of the nine-member Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will now have easier access to medical facilities in the French islands Martinique and Guadeloupe following the signing...

Eastern C'bean continues to monitor Tropical Storm Beryl
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Tropical storm watches and warnings remain for several islands in the Eastern Caribbean as a weakened Tropical Storm Beryl continues to move west northwestwards toward the Lesser...

ANNOUNCEMENT: Ferry service cancellations
Dominica News Online

HHV Whitchurch agents forÂ LâExpress Des IlesÂ would like to inform the public that the following ferry routes have been cancelled for the dates specified. Sunday July 8, 2018 â Ferry St....

Eastern C'bean keeps close watch on Hurricane Beryl
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, St Martin and Barthelemy and a hurricane watch is in effect for Dominica as Hurricane Beryl...

COMMENTARY: Change agent of choice
Dominica News Online

As a resident of Roseau, I first heard about MP Joseph Isaacâs move to the centre aisle while passing by the Jackson shop in the heart of the Capital. Folks were saying he went to Guadeloupe and on his return...

DDA promotes Dominica in Guadeloupe
Dominica News Online

As Dominica continues to make strides in its post-Maria recovery, stakeholders in the tourism industry are going out to promote the island as âopen and ready for business, though not as usual.â Director of...

Guadeloupe-based NGO raises funds for school repairs in Dominica
Dominica News Online

The Guadeloupe-based NGO CORECA has raised over half a million dollars (â¬150,000) for the repair of schools in Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Soon after the hurricane, the group under the leadership of its...

Crew Member Requires Medical Assistance
Bernews

On Saturday [Nov 11], the 50ft âCaradowâ â traveling from Massachusetts to Guadeloupe â made its way to Bermuda, as a 60-year-old crew...

Winair is Adding More Destinations
Dominica News Online

Winair is pleased to announce that we will resume operations to the destinations: Curacao, Haiti, Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan. Effective October 23rd Winair will resume the following flights with partner Air...

Guadeloupe the triathlon champions
Nation News

Barbados just couldnât hold on. Guadeloupe are going home with the very first CARIFTA Triathlon Championshipsâ crown, having won four of yesterdayâs six events at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex...

Trini’s body now in Guadeloupe
Trinidad Newsday

EMILY Pasqual, sister of Trinidadian Melan June Salvary- Doyle who drowned with her grandson while trying to seek shelter during the passage of category five Hurricane Irma over a week ago, said they are still awaiting...

Scores of people in St Martin affected by the destructive hurricane Irma
Antigua Observer

Scores of people in St Martin affected by the destructive hurricane Irma are hoping to leave the island as soon as possible. Tension remains high and security troops have been called in to manage the entry gates as people...

L’Express des Iles cancels Thursday services due to high seas
Dominica News Online

Due to high very high Sea Swells at the Roseau Ferry Terminal the Ferry Service scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2017, from St. Lucia/Martinique/Dominica/Guadeloupe has been canceled. Sea conditions permitting the...

L’Express des Iles to resume ferry services on Thursday
Dominica News Online

The sea conditions at the Roseau Ferry Terminal observed within the last hour are not favorable for docking by any vessel. LâExpress des Iles had planned to resume operations tomorrow, Thursday September 7, 2017 from...

Air France to launch new flights from Atlanta to French Caribbean
Dominica News Online

Air France has announced that it will be launching new direct flights from the United States to the French Caribbean. The direct flights will be from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Guadeloupe and...

Banana farmers end protest
Nation News

BASSE-TERRE â Banana farmers from across twenty plantations on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe ended their six week protest action this week following a back to work agreement. The protests...

L’Express des Iles celebrates 30 years
Dominica News Online

July 6th, 2017, Roseau: LâExpress des Iles, the inter-island fast ferry service connecting Dominica with the French islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante and Les Saintes, as well as St. Lucia, celebrates...

'Red Eye' alert in St Lucia
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Health authorities in St Lucia have placed the island on alert for the conjunctivitis virus, commonly called âRed Eyeâ after the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) earlier...

3rd Annual BOA Independence Invitational Games Archery Guyana represented for 2nd consecutive year

TS Kirk causes power outages, heavy flooding in Caribbean

Kirk drops heavy rain across eastern Caribbean

OECS and CGSS of Guadeloupe Sign Cooperation Agreement on Healthcare

BREAKING NEWS: Hurricane Watch issued for Dominica

Dominica takes on Suriname in inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations tournament

OECS and CGSS of Guadeloupe Sign Cooperation Agreement on Healthcare

