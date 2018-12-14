ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â The Grenada Parliament Wednesday began the process of repealing four pieces of legislation that the European Union has described as âharmful tax practicesâ.
ST GEORGEâS, Grenada â The telecommunications company, FLOW has filed a lawsuit against the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) in a bid to revoke the 700-spectrum license granted to...
December 14, 2018 âÂ The Governmentâs Pension Engagement Committee (PEC) and the public sector trade unions and staff associations resumed pension negotiations on Friday. In an amicable meeting which lasted...
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)ÃÂ â Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, and St Lucia have been earmarked for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems to strengthen their climate resilience through the management of water...
Â By Sean Devers While it was far less than the 1,500 capacity that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall can accommodate, the crowd on Sunday night was the largest of four nights of the fifth annual CBC as they watched...
Https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-46356998 BBC News By Philippa FogartyKingston, Jamaica 8 December 2018 Image caption â Island nations like Grenada hope to be tsunami-ready by 2020 The last time a major...
The newly appointed Acting Minister for Labour, Honourable Anthony Boatswain is taking immediate action to seek a solution to resolve the dispute between the Pension Engagement Committee and the trade unions and staff...
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (IPS) Water-scarce Grenadians will soon get some relief through a Green Climate Fund (GCF)-approved project to be launched next year that will make Grenada's water sector more resilient to the...
Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...
Trade unions have called off their industrial action after the Grenada government reportedly made a commitment to outline new offers regarding the payment of pension and gratuity to retiring public servants, Acting Labour...
By staff writer ST GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov 21, CMC â The attorney representing a Grenadian national who was denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago in December last year, said that the Trinidad-based Caribbean...
The senior menâs volleyball coach, Carl Williams, says he is pleased with the effort put out by his players despite falling short in the finals for the recently concluded Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association...
ST. GEORGE- NOVEMBER 13, 2018, GIS:Â The Government of Grenada says it will move to protect peopleâs health care at the General Hospital and other facilities should top medical officials join a call for industrial...
ST. GEORGE- NOVEMBER 13, 2018, GIS: Governmentâs Negotiating Team had asked the Grenada Union of Teachers Negotiators on pension payments to return to the table in a letter that was addressed November 6 that appeared...
By staff writer Â PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 12, CMC â Trinidad and Tobago continued to be rattled by earthquakes in recent days with the latest occurring on Sunday night when a tremor with a magnitude of 3.9...
Friday November 9, 2018Â â The referenda, held individually in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada on replacing the British Judicial Committee of the Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on November...
The prospects of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) expanding its appellate jurisdiction beyond the four countries that have already signed on (Barbados, Guyana, Belize, and Dominica) was dealt a severe blow last week....
The people have spoken. Â Antigua and Barbuda will retain the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as its final court of appeal. Â The status quo will remain in Grenada as well, as they too rejected the move to the...
By staff writer Antigua and Barbuda vote in favour of staying with the Privy Council ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Nov 6, CMC â Antigua and Barbuda Tuesday voted in favour of retaining the London-based Privy Council as...
ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov 7, CMC â Grenada is experiencing a significant increase in the number of children affected by the hand, foot and mouth disease when compared to 2016, epidemiologist Dr. Shawn Charles...
