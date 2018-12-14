Grenada gives nod to repeal legislation in keeping with EU demands
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â The Grenada Parliament Wednesday began the process of repealing four pieces of legislation that the European Union has described as âharmful tax practicesâ.

FLOW files lawsuit against regulators
ST GEORGEâS, Grenada â The telecommunications company, FLOW has filed a lawsuit against the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) in a bid to revoke the 700-spectrum license granted to...

Government and Trade unions resume pension negotiating but no settlement yet
December 14, 2018 âÂ The Governmentâs Pension Engagement Committee (PEC) and the public sector trade unions and staff associations resumed pension negotiations on Friday. In an amicable meeting which lasted...

Jamaica among four countries to benefit from regional Rainwater Harvesting Project
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)ÃÂ â Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, and St Lucia have been earmarked for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems to strengthen their climate resilience through the management of water...

Team Guyana regain CBC Title on home soil Allicock adjudged ‘Best Boxer’ as Guyana win 15 Medals
Â  By Sean Devers While it was far less than the 1,500 capacity that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall can accommodate, the crowd on Sunday night was the largest of four nights of the fifth annual CBC as they watched...

Complacency kills: Caribbean gears up for tsunamis
Https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-46356998 BBC News By Philippa FogartyKingston, Jamaica 8 December 2018 Image caption â Island nations like Grenada hope to be tsunami-ready by 2020 The last time a major...

Acting Labour Minister Initiates Arbitration To Resolve Dispute On The Advanced Payment Of Pension
The newly appointed Acting Minister for Labour, Honourable Anthony Boatswain is taking immediate action to seek a solution to resolve the dispute between the Pension Engagement Committee and the trade unions and staff...

Grenada to launch US$42m water resiliency project
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (IPS) Water-scarce Grenadians will soon get some relief through a Green Climate Fund (GCF)-approved project to be launched next year that will make Grenada's water sector more resilient to the...

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold
Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...

Unions call of strike, negotiations on pension and gratuity to continue
Trade unions have called off their industrial action after the Grenada government reportedly made a commitment to outline new offers regarding the payment of pension and gratuity to retiring public servants, Acting Labour...

CCJ set to hear matter against Trinidad and Tobago
By staff writer ST GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov 21, CMC â The attorney representing a Grenadian national who was denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago in December last year, said that the Trinidad-based Caribbean...

Williams commends team’s performance despite falling short
The senior menâs volleyball coach, Carl Williams, says he is pleased with the effort put out by his players despite falling short in the finals for the recently concluded Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association...

Government preparing to File Injection
ST. GEORGE- NOVEMBER 13, 2018, GIS:Â The Government of Grenada says it will move to protect peopleâs health care at the General Hospital and other facilities should top medical officials join a call for industrial...

Government Negotiating Team confused by new position of GUT
ST. GEORGE- NOVEMBER 13, 2018, GIS: Governmentâs Negotiating Team had asked the Grenada Union of Teachers Negotiators on pension payments to return to the table in a letter that was addressed November 6 that appeared...

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada rattled by earthquake
By staff writer Â  PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 12, CMC â Trinidad and Tobago continued to be rattled by earthquakes in recent days with the latest occurring on Sunday night when a tremor with a magnitude of 3.9...

COMMENTARY: Identity and Dignity Lost with the CCJ
Friday November 9, 2018Â â The referenda, held individually in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada on replacing the British Judicial Committee of the Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on November...

What now for the CCJ?
The prospects of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) expanding its appellate jurisdiction beyond the four countries that have already signed on (Barbados, Guyana, Belize, and Dominica) was dealt a severe blow last week....

CCJ remains committed to the region – CCJ President
President of the Trinidad and Tobago based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, says the court will continue ongoing initiatives with justice sector bodies despite the outcome of referenda held in...

EDITORIAL: Change requires comfort
The people have spoken. Â Antigua and Barbuda will retain the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as its final court of appeal. Â The status quo will remain in Grenada as well, as they too rejected the move to the...

CCJ remains committed to the region
Port of Spain, Trinidad. Both Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda voted against the move to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as their highest appellate court in separate referenda held yesterday (Tuesday). President...

CCJ president respects outcome of referenda in two Caribbean countries
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Justice Adrian Saunders said that the court would continue âongoing initiatives with justice sector bodiesâ...

CCJ President respects the outcome of referenda in two Caribbean countries
By staff writer PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 7, CMC â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, said that the court would continue âongoing initiatives with...

Antiguans and Grenadians vote against replacing Privy Council
By staff writer Antigua and Barbuda vote in favour of staying with the Privy Council ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Nov 6, CMC â Antigua and Barbuda Tuesday voted in favour of retaining the London-based Privy Council as...

Ccj Remains Committed To The Region
Port of Spain, Trinidad. Both Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda voted against the move to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as their highest appellate court in separate referenda held yesterday. President of the...

Grenada records significant increase in hand, foot and mouth infections
ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov 7, CMC â Grenada is experiencing a significant increase in the number of children affected by the hand, foot and mouth disease when compared to 2016, epidemiologist Dr. Shawn Charles...

CCJ President respects the outcome of referenda in Antigua, Grenada
PORT OF SPAIN â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, said that the court would continue âongoing initiatives with justice sector bodiesâ in Antigua...

