How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia
Telegraph UK

How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in...

0
China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers
Jamaica Observer

BEIJING, China (AFP) â Four decades after China's late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping masterminded theâreform and opening upâ policy, the Asian giant has become an economic superpower, behind only the...

0
Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999 — US data
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Americans have got fatter over the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and even growing fractionally shorter on average, according to federal health data released last...

0
Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital Saturday like an unwelcomed present just before the holiday as America's elected leaders partially closed down the Government...

0
Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote
Kaieteur News

Â  British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...

0
Kenya to lose main port to China through debt
Kaieteur News

The same fate that befell countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Zambia is now looming in Kenya. That African country is at risk of losing its main port to China. Kenya will lose its lucrative Mombasa port to China should...

0
Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations
Kaieteur News

Â  USA oil giant, ExxonMobil, was forced to pause its 3-D seismic operations on the Stabroek Block yesterday following an incursion by the Venezuelan military. ExxonMobilâs Head of Public and Government Affairs,...

0
Poems
Jamaica Gleaner

BubbleChristmas in J. A. 1980 something:Irie vibes, with the Christmas breezeAnd gungo rice and peas.The American Santa would be touching downSoon, with Rudolph and the crew.And the little girl had pictures of a rocking...

0
The anatomy of bestsellers
Jamaica Gleaner

The average American reads 12 or 13 books a year, but with over 3 million books in print, the choices they face are staggering.Despite the introduction of 100,000 new titles each year, only a tiny fraction of these...

0
Chinese accused of forcing out local contractors
Nation News

Disputes between the Chinese and local contractors at Wyndham Sam Lordâs Castle Resort are threatening to stall construction of the multimillion-dollar hotel. Reliable sources have told THE NATION...

0
Cut your locks or forfeit the match...ultimatum to teen wrestler sparks backlash
Jamaica Gleaner

United States (US) authorities are reviewing an incident in which a referee reportedly told a high-school wrestler in the state of New Jersey that he would have to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. Teenager Andrew...

0
Cut you locks or forfeit the match...ultimatum to teen wrestler sparks backlash
Jamaica Gleaner

United States (US) authorities are reviewing an incident in which a referee reportedly told a high-school wrestler in the state of New Jersey that he would have to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. Teenager Andrew...

0
Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill
Bernews

As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman...

0
Another US official quits over Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria
Jamaica Gleaner

A top United States (US) official in the fight against the militant group Islamic State (IS) has indicated that he is stepping down over the decision by President Donald Trump to pull American troops from Syria, reports...

0
IN PICTURES: Dominicans protest in New York for electoral reform
Dominica News Online

A protest was held today in New York city in the vicinity of the United Nations. The action was held by a group of Dominicans which calls itself âPatriots of Dominicaâ in support of electoral reform back home....

0
Partial government shutdown over budget impasse grips US capital
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON,ÃÂ United StatesÃÂ (AFP) â An air of chaos enveloped Washington Saturday as the US government kicked off the holidays by partially shutting down, following the failure of leaders to pass a...

0
US Gov't now in partial shutdown
Jamaica Gleaner

The United States (US) Government is now in a partial shutdown. The partial closure took effect at midnight Saturday after lawmakers failed to break a budget impasse. It means that the departments of State, Homeland...

0
Yemeni woman gets travel waiver to visit dying son in the US
Jamaica Gleaner

The Yemeni mother of a terminally-ill toddler in the United States (US) has arrived in the state of California to visit him after she was granted a travel waiver by the Trump administration. Shaima Swileh, who currently...

0
House adjourns, ensuring a government shutdown
Nation News

WASHINGTON â The United States House of Representatives adjourned just before 7 p.m. on Friday night, leaving the Capitol before approving government funding and thereby ensuring a government shutdown....

0
British archaeologists explore hidden world of Roman ruins beneath the world’s first cathedral
Telegraph UK

British archaeologists explore hidden world of Roman ruins beneath the world's first cathedral elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More British archaeologists explore hidden world of Roman ruins...

0
US and Canada make formal demand for China to release Canadians in tit-for-tat Huawei detentions 
Telegraph UK

US and Canada make formal demand for China to release Canadians in tit-for-tat Huawei detentions elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More US and Canada make formal demand for China to release...

0
Dozens of children attend hackathon
Royal Gazette

Experts from the United States made a surprise appearance at an event teaching schoolchildren technology skills yesterday. Seventy-five pupils gathered for the fifth annual Code 441 Hackathon at Axa XL, where they tackled...

0
Roadside Christmas decorator triples effort after diagnosis
Jamaica Observer

TENNESSEE, USA (AP) â A Hawkins County man who has been decorating roadside Christmas trees for the past dozen years is tripling his efforts this year in case it's his last.About 12 years ago, Larry Williams and his...

0
Christmas trees and their decorations have evolved
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â In the story of St Boniface, a Thunder Oak decorated with lit candles and gilded apples was glowing in the dark forest one Christmas day in 8th century Germany.

0
Michigan man, 90, brings Christmas to wife in nursing home
Jamaica Observer

MICHIGAN, USA (AP) â A 90-year-old Michigan man dressed up as Santa and brought Christmas to a local nursing home so his wife of six decades could celebrate the holidays.Don West was at his wife's bedside as a...

0
Roger Wallis, British “man in the mask”, 63, charged with attempted kidnapping, denied bail again
Amandala

© 2018 Amandala Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Bay-C visits Holy Land for new video

Pick of the Week: Surprise awaits patrons at Unruly Fest

Pick of the Week: Surprise awaits patrons at Unruly Fest

Chardonnay pairings for holiday meals

Portrait of the island artist

Kadijah Robinson in seventh heaven

Lin-Manuel Miranda calls 'Mary Poppins' sequel role a dream

SPORTS more
Jamaican leads team to win US accounting contest

Training parents in mathematics can boost student learning — IDB study

They all turned out for Winston Chung Fah's Miami farewell

Track And Field News picks Kipchoge, Semenya

Ronaldo's trial for tax fraud set for January 21

Liverpool top of EPL for Christmas

Clark pair of tennis events can restore past prestige

POLITICS more
Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill

Guyana heads to polls after gov't loses one-vote majority

Trump In Serious Trouble

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska accused of interfering in Montenegro's elections

What next for Brexit? Four main scenarios

UK steps up no-deal Brexit plans with 3,500 soldiers on standby

BUSINESS more
Black Ink wins for best quality leadership

China holds key economic meeting to plan for 2019

The Conversation | Who is responsible for migrants?

Washington's new Africa policy suggests a changed Caribbean relationship

Tonight’s British Airways Flight Is On Schedule

Burt and Cannonier clash over fintech jobs

Historic deal allows Cuban talent to sign with Major League Baseball clubs

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil

CRIME more
Paedophile stripped of his British citizenship and facing deportation to India

“Terrible Dog” murdered over sausage

Bay-C visits Holy Land for new video

UK police arrest man and woman over Gatwick drone disruption

Group awarded more than £140,000 of EU finding described zionism as a 'criminal enterprise'

Two held over London airport drone chaos as flights resume

Video: Dec 22nd Bernews Morning Newsflash

MISCELLANEOUS more
How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia

China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers

Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999 — US data

Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure

Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote

Kenya to lose main port to China through debt

Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...