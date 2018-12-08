Https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-46356998 BBC News By Philippa FogartyKingston, Jamaica 8 December 2018 Image caption â Island nations like Grenada hope to be tsunami-ready by 2020 The last time a major...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) â Authorities in the Dominican Republic say the death toll from an explosion at a plastics company has risen to four.A statement from the National Health Service also says that the number...
Health personnel from SICA countries, including the Dominican Republic, are here in Belize. At this first meeting, the technocrats are discussing issues of vector control in the region and will [...]
Bermudaâs cyclists put on an impressive showing at the Elite Caribbean Cycling ChampionshipsÂ in the Dominican Republic, with two more medals...
Bermuda cyclists headed to Dominican Republic for the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships which is set to take place on October 13th and 14th....
BUSTAMANTE Industrial Trade Union (BITU) delegates are to meet today to discuss plans by the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to transfer some of its local banking services to the Dominican Republic.This follows last week's...
Four Bermuda cyclists will head to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the 2018 Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships, which will be held on...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says all storm watches and warnings for Tropical Storm Isaac have been ended. However, it warned that the threat of heavy rain remains.In its latest...
US recalls top envoys to Panama, El Salvador and Dominican Republic over Taiwan elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More US recalls top envoys to Panama, El Salvador and Dominican Republic over...
Children who literally live in garbage dumps. Children who walk miles to a Mustard Seed orphanage, not sure if they will be one of the lucky 900 to be fed that day. We watched the video and listened in awe to the...
For the next six months, Belize will remain at the helm of the Central American Integrated System, SICA, having assumed the Presidency Pro Tempore on June thirtieth from the Dominican [...]
OUANAMINTHE, Haiti (AFP) â Chaos reigns at the Ouanaminthe bridge that separates Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where haphazard checks by border agents and the sight of people avoiding the gate by crossing a river...
Senior technical staff of the regionâs rum producers, members of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producersâ Association (WIRSPA), met in Jamaica on June 13, 2018 for a one-day technical meeting, to address a...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Former Haitian coup leader Leuitenant General Henri Namphy is dead.He died on Tuesday in the neighbouring Dominican Republic following a battle with lung cancer.Namphy, who lived in...
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Former Haitian coup leader, Lieutenant General Henri Namphy is dead.Namphy died on Tuesday in the neighbouring Dominican Republic following a battle with lung cancer.Namphy, who lived in...
The Government of Bermudaâs Department of Energy Director, Jeane Nikolai has been invited, as a guest, to speak on a panel at the 2018 Resilient...
SANTO DOMINGO â An earthquake with a magnitude quake of 5.2 sections of the Dominican Republic late Wednesday. The Santo Domingo State University (UASD) Seismology Institute said the tremor occurred...
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CMC) â An earthquake with a magnitude quake of 5.2 sections of the Dominican Republic late Wednesday.The Santo Domingo State University (UASD) Seismology Institute said the tremor...
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CMC) â The Government of the Dominican Republic says trade with neighbouring Haiti has surpassed last year's figure of US$800 million.This was disclosed by Foreign Minister Miguel...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) says national AIDS programme managers, civil society organisation, HIV clinicians and social workers, have participated in a face...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) says national AIDS programme managers, civil society organisation, HIV clinicians and social workers, have participated in a face...
UNITED NATIONS (CMC) â In a single round of voting on Friday, the United Nations General Assembly elected the Dominican Republic among five new non-permanent Members of the Security Council, which will each serve...
2 May 2018 2:05pm Taiwan has a case of sour grapes, state media said on Wednesday, after the self-ruled island accused China of using a $3-billion aid pledge to persuade the China, which denied there were any economic...
Dominican Republic cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan in victory for China ALL SECTIONS More Dominican Republic cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan in victory for China View of Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan...
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) says it has been assured that the British Overseas Territory is eligible for associate membership within the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM). CARIFORUM, which includes the 15-member Caribbean...
Trevor Porter, FIFA Referee, will officiate in the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield Tournament scheduled for Santiago, Dominican Republic, from April 12 â 21. Porter will be among 30 Referees and Assistant Referees who...