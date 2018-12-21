Its goal is to assist Dominicans in need and now the ability of the âFeed My Sheepâ organization to pursue its mission has been greatly enhanced by a $60,000.00 donation from the government of Dominica....
A protest was held today in New York city in the vicinity of the United Nations. The action was held by a group of Dominicans which calls itself âPatriots of Dominicaâ in support of electoral reform back home....
Roseau, Dominica, December 21, 2018 â All 4Â Grocery, Bakery, Beverages & Snacks whichÂ specialises in French grocery products, highly sort after biodegradable items, and so much more, has just opened its...
On November 27, 2018, Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFC) announced that it had entered into an âArrangement Agreementâ with Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (Alignvest) which heralds in yet another...
General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has revealed that the organization has formally submitted its proposal to government for salary increase for 2018 â 2021. In November,...
Dear Dominican Brothers and Sisters, We, the Peopleâs Party of Dominica, are currently witnessing the most depraved actions of a regime hell bent on clutching onto the last straws of survival. The events of the last...
Roseau, Dominica â December 21st, 2018 â More customers have tried their luck and won big in Flowâs âGet Xtraâ Christmas Campaign. Since the launch of the campaign in mid- November, customers have...
Val Ferry has extended the spirit of Christmas to two institutions in Dominica this festive season âto show our appreciation to Dominicansâ. On Wednesday December 19, the company visited Community Hostels Inc...
As preparations near completion for the 2018 DBS Christmas Song Contest, it is being promoted as an event that families can look forward to. The show will be held at the Old Mill Cultural Center from 7 pm on Sunday,...
Â Announcement of Vacancy: Lecturer in General Nursing Â Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of General Nursing Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dominica State College....
Â The Dominica Youth Business Trust requests the following individuals to contact the office no later than Monday 28th January, 2019. Â We can be contacted at 266-3768/ 266-4159/ 266-3968 to book an appointment....
Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, is optimistic that the recommencement of the Cathedral Roof Renovation project which resumed from December 3, 2018, will go on uninterrupted, as planned. The Roseau...
Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean Jacques Thomas, says the greatest concern of the DSS, is the continued avoidance of contributions by workers in the construction sector. She said this has always...
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry responsible for the Environment, Careen Prevost, has said Dominica is well on its way to ban the use of Styrofoam and plastic items in the New Year. TheÂ ban is part of the...
Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC) is recommending that measures be put in placeÂ to minimize the hazards that can be associated with an earthquake. Just last week Tuesday, Dominica was affected by a 3.7 magnitude...
Marigot residents have embarked on protest action over the lack of a functioning hospital in that community. Chairman of the Marigot Village Council, Egbert Jeremy, announced a short while ago, that a number of people had...
Police visited the home of well-known conservationist and democracy advocate, Athie Martin, this morning and according to his wife, asked him to accompany them to police headquarters. In a Facebook post, Fae writes,...
From the outset, let me declare that I support all those who, in times past and present, have championed causes to alleviate the peopleâs plight. I also understand those who have given up the struggle for whatever...
Forty persons, including Dominica State College students and lecturers, as well as technical staff from the Ministry of Housing and Lands and Physical Planning Division have completed the BDA 2.0 Pilot Exercise held from...
The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is providing Dominica with funds to âbuild back betterâ following the islandâs devastation by Hurricane Maria last year. The CDB said that it is...
The Nature Isle Futures Conference, the first of its kind, was held in Dominica on the October 31, 2018. Its purpose, according to organizers, was to promote reflection as Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence....
Dear Bella, I am in a relationship that drives me crazy and even sometimes makes me think of taking my life. I am 24 and in a relationship with a 19-year-old. I have been in some relationships and got treated...
The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) is in the process of contacting landowners along the East Coast Roads from Bois Diable to Castle Bruce, in order to inform them of the impacts on their properties as a...
Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC) has launched its new customer service charter. Essentially, it is a document that defines the standards at which an organization intends to provide service to its customers. It also...
President of the concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, plans to make good his promise to continue protesting for electoral reform for Dominica. He has issued a rallying call to all Dominicans who support the...
The Sixth Form Sisserous singers maintains a tradition of spreading goodwill through their annual ChristmasÂ tour. The group was unable to do the tour last year because of Hurricane Maria. However, they continued the...