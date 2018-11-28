Jamaicans will continue to benefit from eye care services provided by Cuban health professionals for another six months.This is being facilitated under an extended technical cooperation agreement between the Governments...
Jamaicans will continue to benefit from eye care services provided by Cuban health professionals for another six months. This is being facilitated under an extended technical cooperation agreement between the Governments...
One of the main defenders of the LGBT community in Cuba is Mariela Castro, a daughter of . She said Tuesday on Facebook that the fight to defend these people will go on despite the scrapping of the proposed constitutional...
Â Cuba is calling its provision of needful medical treatment to President David Granger its fraternal duty. At least this is according to Cubaâs Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. This was...
LA HABANA, Cuba (AFP) â Cuba became one of the last countries in the world to get 3G mobile internet services on Thursday, though most citizens on the communist-run island won't be able to afford it.Cuba's internet...
There is a cold front west of Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the northern Caribbean before stalling across southern Cuba on Friday.
Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Antigua and Barbuda, Fiffe Cabreja, has indicated her countryâs interest in increasing cooperation with the twin island state in several areas, including agriculture.
Two years ago, in November 2016, Commandante Fidel Castro, Cubaâs former president, died at the age of ninety from natural causes. In the 1950âs, Castro emerged as the Leader of [...]
To support the agency's market development strategy and market penetration efforts in Cuba, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) led a trade mission to the Havana International Fair (FIHAV).The fair, which was held...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Wednesday said it had âregistered carefullyâ the concerns of more than 100 Cuban nationals who have been...
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â A draft new constitution for Cuba that paves the way for same-sex marriage as well as the right to private property was ready to go before lawmakers yesterday for fine-tuning ahead of a...
HAVANA (AP) â A JetBlue flight from Boston landed in Havana on Saturday last (November 10, 2018), as the US airline expanded its routes to Cuba despite a drop in American visitors amid tensions between the...
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Diplomatic ties between Cuba and the United States may be strained but the two countries are standing shoulder to shoulder to fight a common enemy: cancer.The first biotechnical collaboration...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Ministry of the Presidency says following a series of intensive tests by doctors in Cuba, President David Granger is resting comfortably at an official residence.Granger, who arrived in...
