As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman...
Michael Browne, the education minister, is said to be doing much better, weeks after he returned to the country from The Cayman Islands where he was treated for chest-related complications. Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst...
After spending more than 20 years in the Cayman Islands, Jamaican-born Lovell Marriott says she is seeking justice after being placed on a psychiatric ward for two weeks for worshipping on the road.She said that in...
President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA),Â Â Patricia Affonso-Dass, hasÂ Â challenged regional leaders to invest in the creativity and warmth of the people across the region. Patricia...
Michael Browne, education minister, has made a very quick turnaround regarding his health and has been released from Healthcity Hospital in the Cayman Islands.
When Shaunakay and Marva Cayman visited THE STAR yesterday, their grief was obvious.Using a rag to constantly dry her tears, Shaunakay shared the agonising experience of having to cope with the loss of her son, who died...
Mandeville, Manchester:The discerning heart seeks knowledge, but the mouth of a fool feeds on folly- Proverbs 15:14Quite a few institutions around the world are owned and operated by churches, but according to education...
A Jamaican man is challenging the Cayman Government's decision to deny his bid for permanent residency, arguing that the Immigration Appeals Tribunal discriminated against his nationality when it considered his...
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) â The Department of Environment in the Cayman Islands says Iguana cullers need to seek permission from property owners as they take part in this week's massive cull.
ÃÂ Home is where the heart is and the age-old adage proved true on the evening of Saturday, October 20 when Cayman-based investor and businessman David Stephens returned to The Rock to celebrate his 40th birthday...
Sufficient safeguards should be put in place to protect the Cayman Islands and the wider British Overseas Territory family from âfuture...
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands â A sargassum task force has been established by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Environment in an effort to rid beaches of the foul smelling seaweed. The...
GRAND CAYMAN â The Governor of the Cayman Islands, Anwar Choudhury, will not return to the British Overseas Territory three months after he was temporarily withdrawn from his post so as to allow the Foreign...
CAYMAN ISLANDS (September 15, 2018) â Award-winning American videographer Tim Blanton can walk freely without pain thanks to a successful bilateral knee replacement at Health City Cayman Islands, the popular tertiary...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Noted suicide prevention counsellor, Dr Donovan Thomas on Monday cautioned Jamaicans against being misled by low suicide statistics, arguing that the act of taking one's life, as well as...
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of XLIT Ltd. [XL, a Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group Ltd] and its property/casualty [re]insurance...
Bermudaâs team members concluded competing in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in their final Menâs Division...
Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships going in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division, Bermuda...
Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division Bermuda...
Members of the Bermuda team were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. The event has moved into the team...
Members of the Bermuda team were back in action on the third day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Noah Browne and...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Aug 28, CMC â The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Tuesday said it had approved a three million US dollar grant to cover Haitiâs 2018-2019 insurance premiums with the Cayman...
[Opinion column written by MP Chris Famous] âHe hath founded it upon the seasâ -Â Cayman Islands Motto Day Two of the 43rd Annual Commonwealth...
A new Type One Health Centre opened in Moravia, Clarendon, last Friday, replacing the clinic that operated from the home of a community member.The centre was constructed by Food For The Poor (FFTP) with funds donated by...
A new type one health centre opened in Moravia, Clarendon, on Friday, replacing the clinic that operated from the home of a community member.The centre was constructed by Food For the Poor (FFP) with funds donated by...
Britain would breach international obligations if it failed to enforce legal recognition for same-sex unions in its Overseas Territories, a former Cayman Islands lawyer has said. Leonardo Raznovich, joint vice-chairman of...