Why silence about the climate conference in Poland?
Jamaica Observer

If any was made by one or more of the Caribbean countries that attended the Conference of the Parties (COP) on the disastrous effects of climate change in Katowice, Poland, in early December, it is nigh impossible to find...

0
UWI hosts exhibition on 1968 student protests
Jamaica Gleaner

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Museum's newest exhibition highlights the timeline of significant instances of UWI student protest over the life of the university and a specific focus on events following the...

0
A reason to celebrate
Nation News

DHAKA â Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul provided a glimpse of the future for West Indies as the Caribbean side won only their second series in any format this year with a dominant 50-run victory over Bangladesh,...

0
Severance pay before year-end
Nation News

Retrenched Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Transport Board employees should receive their severance pay before month end, in time for them to celebrate Old Yearâs night in style. The National...

0
Caribbean examines policies for a resilient and secure region
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) says climate change, development and security issues require commitment to improving sustainable policy...

0
So much joy!
Jamaica Observer

Sandals Foundation volunteers on the south coast have been busy spreading Christmas cheer with gifts of toys for girls and boys. This year the foundation, through its various resort volunteers, will distribute more than...

0
IMF pleased with economic progress in Suriname
Nation News

WASHINGTON â The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has welcomed Surinameâs ongoing economic receiver after the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country recorded a 1.7 per cent growth in real...

0
Labour Overview 2018: Unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbeandown slightly in 2018
Montserrat Reporter

18 December 2018 After three years on the rise, unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018, according to the ILOâs Labour Overview 2018. But there is uncertainty about future trends, amid...

0
FirstCaribbean’s Sheraton branch wins top award
Nation News

CIBC FirstCaribbeanâs Sheraton Centre Branch is the joint winner of the 2018 Joy Callender Branch of the Year award. It shared the top award with the Governorâs Harbour Branch in the Bahamas. It is...

0
The governor may be right on some things, but needs research
Montserrat Reporter

In our lead article today, we talked about a comment H E Governor Andrew Pearce made while addressing a CARICOM meeting here a few weeks ago. We likened his comments to some he had made back on September 26 to the media...

0
UWI climate change expert - to receive Caribbean award
Jamaica Gleaner

Climate Scientist Professor Michael Taylor of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, has been named among the 2019 laureates for the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence.Professor Taylor, who was...

0
Cold front to bring showers this weekend
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that a cold front which is approaching the western Caribbean is expected to move across the island this weekend bringing with it increased...

0
Carlyn XP releases new songs celebrating the spirit of Christmas.
Dominica News Online

Christmas Feeling is about the typical Caribbean feeling a woman (or man) gets when they listen to music being played on the radio while doing house chores and gets the sudden urge to stop everything and just dance to...

0
ILO says unemployment in the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018
Jamaica Gleaner

LIMA, Â CMC â The United Nationsâ International Labor Organization (ILO) says unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018, this comes after figures steadily increased for three...

0
ILO says unemployment in the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018
Jamaica Observer

LIMA (CMC) â The United Nations' International Labor Organization (ILO) says unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018 after figures steadily increased for three years.ÃÂ In its...

0
IN PICTURES: EC Loblack Bridge reopens
Dominica News Online

The EC Loblack bridge in Roseau which was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017 was this morning (Thursday, December 20th, reopened to traffic. Below are some photos of the early morning flow of traffic across the...

0
Church leaders warn Haiti facing an abyss
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â The Episcopal Conference of Haiti (CEH) says the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country is on the brink of an abyss and hopes that the new year will allow Haitians...

0
FLOW files lawsuit against regulators
Nation News

ST GEORGEâS, Grenada â The telecommunications company, FLOW has filed a lawsuit against the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) in a bid to revoke the 700-spectrum license granted to...

0
Concrete road to improve farmers' access to market, students' commute
Jamaica Observer

FARMERS in Litchfield, Manchester, now have better road access to take their goods to market, following the rehabilitation of the community's road by Caribbean Cement Company Limited.In fact, the company last week hosted...

0
Director of Sport Christopher Jones congratulates Guyanese
Kaieteur News

Â  Director of Sport Christopher Jones congratulated Guyanese and West Indian players Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul who have been selected to play in the Indian Premier League 2019. Hetmyer was...

0
Regional Family Planning Associations exposed to disaster risk reduction training
Kaieteur News

Â  Sexual and reproductive health must be among the key factors to be taken into consideration when aiming to achieve disaster risk reduction. This notion was recently amplified by Chief Executive Officer of the...

0
Guyana to be re-mapped more than half a century later
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â More than half a century after Guyana was mapped; the authorities have announced plans to re-map the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country in 2019.Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and...

0
Demand higher levels of local content from China-funded projects–IDB tells Guyana, other Caribbean states
Kaieteur News

Chinese multinational companies have often been criticized in Guyana and across the Caribbean for having âlow local contentâ, that is, not hiring local labour and using only minimal amounts of locally sourced...

0
Litchfield residents get paved road for Christmas
Jamaica Gleaner

Residents of Litchfield, Manchester, have received a newly rehabilitated road courtesy of the Caribbean Cement Company Limited.According to Caribbean Cement, the 530 metres of concrete road addresses several social and...

0
Jamaica to host investment forum
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica has been selected to host the next Caribbean Hotel Investment Con-ference and Operations Summit (CHICOS) scheduled for November 14 to 15, 2019.Co-sponsors Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and AMResorts will provide the...

0
60 per cent tariff stays
Nation News

The Caribbean Court Of Justice (CCJ) has ruled in favour of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and Arawak Cement Ltd in their battle with local importer Rock Hard Cement to have tariffs on imported cement remain...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Plug pulled on CFW

All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush for 2018 Pantomime

ENTERTAINMENT YEAR-IN-REVIEW 2018: The Viceroys' Wesley Tinglin passes on

PHOTO: Welcome home Queen Kadijah

KC ushers in Christmas spirit

Kingston College Chapel - Choir continues rich tradition

CTO declares 2019 Year of Festivals

SPORTS more
New Fortress awards $4-million scholarships to CMU

UWI climate change expert to receive 2019 ANSA Caribbean Award for Excellence

Institutional accreditation lovely Christmas gift — UTech president

Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever

Windies win T20 series after no-ball controversy

Rare series win for Windies

UPDATE: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs, clinch T20 series

POLITICS more
Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology

Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever

Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017

Celebrating 70 Years of Holidays with The UWI

I admire, respect and love the energy, passion of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart — PM Holness

Guyana challenged to increase access to education for Venezuelan refugees

Haiti PM calls for truce ahead of Christmas celebrations

BUSINESS more
NCBCM offers advice to Caribbean contingent of Angel Investors

Washington's new Africa policy suggests a changed Caribbean relationship

Digital economy could reduce youth unemployment

Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017

FLOW files lawsuit against regulators

Digicel says delivering largest LTE network in English-speaking C'bean

Int'l trade policy issues involving Jamaica and Caribbean partners

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

CRIME more
Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology

Family demands: #JusticeforShawn

New traffic arrangements with reopening of EC Loblack Bridge

FCCA Brings Santa to Dominican children

OAS Secretary General condemns presence of Russian nuclear-capable aircraft in Venezuela

Canadian Firm announces Caribbean cannabis distribution deal with Calvin Ayre business group

US Coast Guard seize over 1 ton of cocaine, nab smugglers in Caribbean

MISCELLANEOUS more
Why silence about the climate conference in Poland?

UWI hosts exhibition on 1968 student protests

A reason to celebrate

Severance pay before year-end

Caribbean examines policies for a resilient and secure region

So much joy!

IMF pleased with economic progress in Suriname

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...