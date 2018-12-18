If any was made by one or more of the Caribbean countries that attended the Conference of the Parties (COP) on the disastrous effects of climate change in Katowice, Poland, in early December, it is nigh impossible to find...
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Museum's newest exhibition highlights the timeline of significant instances of UWI student protest over the life of the university and a specific focus on events following the...
DHAKA â Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul provided a glimpse of the future for West Indies as the Caribbean side won only their second series in any format this year with a dominant 50-run victory over Bangladesh,...
Retrenched Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Transport Board employees should receive their severance pay before month end, in time for them to celebrate Old Yearâs night in style. The National...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) says climate change, development and security issues require commitment to improving sustainable policy...
Sandals Foundation volunteers on the south coast have been busy spreading Christmas cheer with gifts of toys for girls and boys. This year the foundation, through its various resort volunteers, will distribute more than...
WASHINGTON â The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has welcomed Surinameâs ongoing economic receiver after the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country recorded a 1.7 per cent growth in real...
18 December 2018 After three years on the rise, unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018, according to the ILOâs Labour Overview 2018. But there is uncertainty about future trends, amid...
CIBC FirstCaribbeanâs Sheraton Centre Branch is the joint winner of the 2018 Joy Callender Branch of the Year award. It shared the top award with the Governorâs Harbour Branch in the Bahamas. It is...
In our lead article today, we talked about a comment H E Governor Andrew Pearce made while addressing a CARICOM meeting here a few weeks ago. We likened his comments to some he had made back on September 26 to the media...
Climate Scientist Professor Michael Taylor of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, has been named among the 2019 laureates for the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence.Professor Taylor, who was...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that a cold front which is approaching the western Caribbean is expected to move across the island this weekend bringing with it increased...
Christmas Feeling is about the typical Caribbean feeling a woman (or man) gets when they listen to music being played on the radio while doing house chores and gets the sudden urge to stop everything and just dance to...
LIMA, Â CMC â The United Nationsâ International Labor Organization (ILO) says unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean dipped slightly in 2018, this comes after figures steadily increased for three...
The EC Loblack bridge in Roseau which was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017 was this morning (Thursday, December 20th, reopened to traffic. Below are some photos of the early morning flow of traffic across the...
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â The Episcopal Conference of Haiti (CEH) says the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country is on the brink of an abyss and hopes that the new year will allow Haitians...
ST GEORGEâS, Grenada â The telecommunications company, FLOW has filed a lawsuit against the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) in a bid to revoke the 700-spectrum license granted to...
FARMERS in Litchfield, Manchester, now have better road access to take their goods to market, following the rehabilitation of the community's road by Caribbean Cement Company Limited.In fact, the company last week hosted...
Â Director of Sport Christopher Jones congratulated Guyanese and West Indian players Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul who have been selected to play in the Indian Premier League 2019. Hetmyer was...
Â Sexual and reproductive health must be among the key factors to be taken into consideration when aiming to achieve disaster risk reduction. This notion was recently amplified by Chief Executive Officer of the...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â More than half a century after Guyana was mapped; the authorities have announced plans to re-map the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country in 2019.Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and...
Chinese multinational companies have often been criticized in Guyana and across the Caribbean for having âlow local contentâ, that is, not hiring local labour and using only minimal amounts of locally sourced...
Residents of Litchfield, Manchester, have received a newly rehabilitated road courtesy of the Caribbean Cement Company Limited.According to Caribbean Cement, the 530 metres of concrete road addresses several social and...
Jamaica has been selected to host the next Caribbean Hotel Investment Con-ference and Operations Summit (CHICOS) scheduled for November 14 to 15, 2019.Co-sponsors Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and AMResorts will provide the...
The Caribbean Court Of Justice (CCJ) has ruled in favour of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and Arawak Cement Ltd in their battle with local importer Rock Hard Cement to have tariffs on imported cement remain...