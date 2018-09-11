US Coast Guard rescue Jamaicans on disabled boat near Haiti


MIAMI, CMC â Six Jamaicans were rescued by the United States Coast Guard after they were found adrift Friday about 76 miles south west of Tortuga, Haiti. The US Coast Guard yesterday identified the Jamaicans as:...

BVI: UK Govt Should Do Constitutional Review


âGiven the seriousness of recent decisions by the UK Parliament in relation to the OTs, the UK Government should undertake a constitutional...

J'can teacher fined, given suspended sentence for beating child in BVI


TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC â A Jamaican teacher was slapped with a fine and given suspended sentence in court today forÂ  reportedly inflicting 11 lashes on a two-year-old for soiling the schoolâs...

BVI institutes policy to protect public officers in the workplace


By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 28, CMC â The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says a policy is now in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of the Territoryâs...

UWI to honour two outstanding regionalists this weekend


ST LUCIA â THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus will at its upcoming graduation ceremony confer honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on two Caribbean citizens â Dame Janice Mesadis Pereira...

#SOTIC2018: BVI cruise arrivals rebounding


The British Virgin Islands (BVI's)Â tourism director Sharon Flax BrutusÂ says cruise arrivals are rebounding following last year's battering by Hurricane Irma. According to Flax Brutus, a number of strategies have...

Lack of British hurricane support is telling


As the peak of the 2018 hurricane season progresses, Britain is on standby as its Caribbean territories remain vulnerable after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria a year earlier. In the British Virgin Islands,...

Tropical Storm Isaac (Update)


By Bennette Roach The National Disaster Preparedness Response Advisory Committee (NDPRAC) met today, Tuesday September 11th, 2018 to review Montserratâs preparedness for Tropical Storm Isaac, which is expected to...

New Barbuda ferry suspended


The new ferry service between Antigua and Barbuda, which was launched on July 21 has stopped operating as of Saturday August 11. On Friday, a notice on the facebook page of the Lady Carolina ferry service informed...

RFA Mounts Bay visits to provide support in the event of hurricanes


During the media visit aboard the British naval ship RFA Mounts Bay which last year was very involved in rescues and support to Anguilla and British Virgin Islands during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the...

UK Foreign Office Minister for Overseas Territories to visit BVI


By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jul. 29, Â  CMC â The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office Minister for the Overseas Territories, Lord Tariq Ahmad, of Wimbledon will visit the territory between July...

Pilot dies in plane crash at Terrance Lettsome Airport


BEEF ISLAND, BVI - The body of a pilot was pulled from the waters off Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, after his

Team Antigua still in the running for Under-20 Pan Am Championships


The Under-20 female national volleyball team now find themselves one win away from advancing to the 2019 Under-20 Pan American Championships after defeating the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in a must-win game on Sunday...

Earthquake jolts BVI


EARTHQUAKE TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 25, CMC â Sections of the British Virgin Islands were rocked by a minor earthquake shortly after 7:00 am (local) time onÂ  Monday. The Department of Disaster...

Earthquake jolts BVI


TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) â Sections of the British Virgin Islands were rocked by a minor earthquake shortly after 7:00 am ÃÂ today.The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) reports that the 3.4...

Bermuda joins forces with islands to fight new register


British Overseas Territories have united in a bid to fight a proposed public register of company ownership. Now the territories, including Bermuda, the Caymans and the British Virgin Islands, plan to pool ideas and...

CCRIF welcomes new members – British Virgin Islands and Montserrat


By STAFF WRITER GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jun. 14, CMC â The British Overseas Territories the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat are now members of the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance FacilityÂ ...

BVI to take registries fight to London


Representatives from the British Virgin Islands are headed to London for talks about the British Governments decision to compel Overseas Territories to make their company ownership registries public. ltigtThe...

OECS leaders to meet in St. Lucia


Leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will hold a two-day summit here next week discussing a wide range of issues from climate change to regional cooperation. The leaders of Antigua and Barbuda,...

Regional health officials review response after 2017 hurricanes


By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands,Â  CMC â Caribbean health officials have concluded a two-day meeting at which the impact of the 2017 hurricane season was reviewed. The Government of the British...

BVI Asia trade mission kicks off with series of high-level meetings


The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says its BVI Asia Trade Mission 2018 has started with Premier Dr. D. Orlando Smith and members of his delegation meeting with a significant potential investor in the...

Displaced family thank Bermuda


A family who fled a hurricane-devastated Caribbean island last year to find refuge in Bermuda are on their way home. Mark and Jeannette Forte and their three children were welcomed by the island after the British Virgin...

CDEMA implements post-Hurricane Irma legacy project in Antigua and Barbuda


Barbados â In the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria which significantly impacted the islands of the Caribbean in September 2017, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) launched the...

Regional health officials review response after 2017 hurricanes


TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) â Caribbean health officials have concluded a two-day meeting at which the impact of the 2017 hurricane season was reviewed. The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI),...

Hurricanes expose government’s decades of negligence in Caribbean Climate Change preparedness


Â  Dinelle Henley fears for her native Cane Garden Bay, one of the most iconic and pristine beaches of the Caribbean. Â  Like much of the British Virgin Islands, the popular seaside village was devastated by winds,...

BUSINESS BYTE: Students in Hurricane Impacted Markets Get Free Access To Flow Study Exam Material


Â  Miami, FL, May 10, 2018: Students in the Hurricane affected Flow markets of Anguilla, BVI, Dominica and Turks & Caicos now have access to Flow Study CSEC and CAPE exam material for free until June 30, 2018.Â ...

