MIAMI, CMC â Six Jamaicans were rescued by the United States Coast Guard after they were found adrift Friday about 76 miles south west of Tortuga, Haiti. The US Coast Guard yesterday identified the Jamaicans as:...
âGiven the seriousness of recent decisions by the UK Parliament in relation to the OTs, the UK Government should undertake a constitutional...
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC â A Jamaican teacher was slapped with a fine and given suspended sentence in court today forÂ reportedly inflicting 11 lashes on a two-year-old for soiling the schoolâs...
By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 28, CMC â The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says a policy is now in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of the Territoryâs...
ST LUCIA â THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus will at its upcoming graduation ceremony confer honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on two Caribbean citizens â Dame Janice Mesadis Pereira...
The British Virgin Islands (BVI's)Â tourism director Sharon Flax BrutusÂ says cruise arrivals are rebounding following last year's battering by Hurricane Irma. According to Flax Brutus, a number of strategies have...
As the peak of the 2018 hurricane season progresses, Britain is on standby as its Caribbean territories remain vulnerable after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria a year earlier. In the British Virgin Islands,...
By Bennette Roach The National Disaster Preparedness Response Advisory Committee (NDPRAC) met today, Tuesday September 11th, 2018 to review Montserratâs preparedness for Tropical Storm Isaac, which is expected to...
The new ferry service between Antigua and Barbuda, which was launched on July 21 has stopped operating as of Saturday August 11. On Friday, a notice on the facebook page of the Lady Carolina ferry service informed...
During the media visit aboard the British naval ship RFA Mounts Bay which last year was very involved in rescues and support to Anguilla and British Virgin Islands during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the...
By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jul. 29, Â CMC â The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office Minister for the Overseas Territories, Lord Tariq Ahmad, of Wimbledon will visit the territory between July...
BEEF ISLAND, BVI - The body of a pilot was pulled from the waters off Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, after his
The Under-20 female national volleyball team now find themselves one win away from advancing to the 2019 Under-20 Pan American Championships after defeating the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in a must-win game on Sunday...
EARTHQUAKE TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 25, CMC â Sections of the British Virgin Islands were rocked by a minor earthquake shortly after 7:00 am (local) time onÂ Monday. The Department of Disaster...
British Overseas Territories have united in a bid to fight a proposed public register of company ownership. Now the territories, including Bermuda, the Caymans and the British Virgin Islands, plan to pool ideas and...
By STAFF WRITER GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jun. 14, CMC â The British Overseas Territories the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat are now members of the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance FacilityÂ ...
Representatives from the British Virgin Islands are headed to London for talks about the British Governments decision to compel Overseas Territories to make their company ownership registries public. ltigtThe...
Leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will hold a two-day summit here next week discussing a wide range of issues from climate change to regional cooperation. The leaders of Antigua and Barbuda,...
By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands,Â CMC â Caribbean health officials have concluded a two-day meeting at which the impact of the 2017 hurricane season was reviewed. The Government of the British...
The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says its BVI Asia Trade Mission 2018 has started with Premier Dr. D. Orlando Smith and members of his delegation meeting with a significant potential investor in the...
A family who fled a hurricane-devastated Caribbean island last year to find refuge in Bermuda are on their way home. Mark and Jeannette Forte and their three children were welcomed by the island after the British Virgin...
Barbados â In the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria which significantly impacted the islands of the Caribbean in September 2017, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) launched the...
Â Dinelle Henley fears for her native Cane Garden Bay, one of the most iconic and pristine beaches of the Caribbean. Â Like much of the British Virgin Islands, the popular seaside village was devastated by winds,...
Â Miami, FL, May 10, 2018: Students in the Hurricane affected Flow markets of Anguilla, BVI, Dominica and Turks & Caicos now have access to Flow Study CSEC and CAPE exam material for free until June 30, 2018.Â ...