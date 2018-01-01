Eleven persons who occupied a two storey building on Cleghorn Street, Belize City, are left to pick up the pieces just before the Christmas. This morning one of the tenants [...]
Kendis Gibson is one of the Belizeans who have moved up the ranks in U.S. networks. This morning, the forty-year-old announced to his viewers that he is leaving ABC World [...]
This morning, Welcome Resource Center held its annual Christmas party for its many guests.Â The partygoers included the homeless, the mentally ill, as well as the elderly.Â This year, the [...]
The Christmas season for the family of Marjorie Carter just got a lot better. This morning, the Belize City resident cheerfully picked up ten thousand dollars worth of prizes from [...]
On Tuesday, Guatemala announced that they have withdrawn diplomatic immunity from eleven officials who have investigated alleged corruption, including cases involving the son and brother of President Jimmy Morales....
The Christmas holiday in Belize is synonymous with family get-togethers. And at the heart of the celebrations are the delicacies like the ham, Christmas cakes and the rum popo. To [...]
The Belize National Teachers Union is calling some school managements the âGrinch who stole Christmas.â Â The powerful union fired off a press statement this evening in which it expresses its [...]
Golden Tree, the newly renovated hotel here on Coney Drive, is back in business. Earlier this week, the Belize Tourism Board closed it down for infractions to hotel regulations contained [...]
Its four days until Christmas and people are busy with their preparations for their own version of a Christmas dinner. Downtown Belize City was extra busy today with shoppers from [...]
Station Manager Orin Smith provided details of the firefighting effort to extinguish the blaze, however, he was not able to confirm the suggestion that the tenant who started the fire [...]
As Christmas Day approaches, the family of Anisha Young grows more resolute in locating her. The young woman has been missing for almost two weeks now and there has been [...]
Fifty-three-year-old Benson Jerry Butler is also missing. The resident of West Lake Area of Western Paradise Village left home en route to Belize City to run some errands around eight [...]
There is also very little progress to report on the disappearance of Ivor âIversonâ Neal.Â The whereabouts of the KBH security guard is unknown since he was last seen a [...]
Another futile attempt at locating the remains of twenty-three-year-old Anisha Young, despite investigators following all leads forwarded to the C.I.B. office in Belize City.Â On Wednesday, officers combed an area [...]
The Salvation Armyâs Christmas programme started with the yearly Kettle Appeal. Earlier this month, the organization hosted a party for deserving children in the city. Today, they topped it off. [...]
The Belize Federation of Fishers has been very vocal regarding several developments in the fishing industry.Â When the B.F.F. first called out the Gillnet Task Force for not carrying out [...]
The Belize Federation of Fishers was also booted from the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association Board and, according to Nigel Martinez; it was because they were asking the right questions. The [...]
Social partner senators Mark Lizarraga and Osmany Salas have written a letter to Fisheries Administrator Beverly Wade, demanding an immediate moratorium on the issuance of permits for the use of [...]
Earlier this month, theÂ Global Status Report on Road Safety for 2018 was released.Â The report shows that the burden is disproportionately borne by pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, particularly those living...
The family of twenty-three-year-old Ivor âIversonâ Neal has scoured the outer limits of Belmopan, near El Rancho, in search of him.Â He was last seen at that location a week [...]
There was an attempt made on the life of a Benque Viejo resident on Tuesday night. Just before ten p.m. as forty-three-year-old Roberto Galvez arrived at his Church Hill Street [...]
There are currently one hundred and fifty Guatemalan families living within the adjacency zone in the west. Many may not know, but Guatemala has a consular office in Benque Viejo [...]
In April of this year, we covered extensively the referendum in Guatemala. And one year later Belize will be making its own historic decision on whether Guatemalaâs territorial claim will [...]
âtis the season to be reading and today, children from across Belize City flocked to the Leo Bradley Library to participate in an annual Christmas party hosted by four Belize [...]
In the Lake Independence area of the city, businessman James Young and Glenda Trapp Johnston today hosted their annual Christmas party for the children of the area. Johnston has been [...]
They are foul-smelling, noisy, and move in groups of up to three hundred. They are an important species to the environment, but are on the verge of extinction. A recently [...]