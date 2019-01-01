Even that use of the word âthroneâ strikes us as odd. After all, it is a head-scratcher as to why, some 37 years after independence, we still cling to that colonial umbilical cord â that ritual known as the...
As the protest action taken by workers of the state owned broadcasting station â ABS Radio and Television â continued into the second straight day, Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Telecommunications...
The ABLP Administrationâs December 2018 Throne Speech delivered no hope of curbing the rising cost of living which is suffocating our people. Instead, we can only look forward to new taxes on top of those we are...
Portuguese defender Nuno Pinto has put his career on hold after being diagnosed with cancer.
The top managers at the state-owned Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS), as well as junior members of staff were called in on Thursday to man the operations as a core group of workers staged industrial...
The property which formerly housed one of the two movie theatres operating in Antigua, Deluxe Cinema, has been officially purchased by the government. The news was revealed following the weekly Cabinet meeting on...
The news came as quite a shock to a number of Antiguans and Barbudans. The employees at the government mouthpiece, the state-owned media service, are on strike! Gasp! Seemed they were good and fed up with the conditions...
At least three associations have made public their male and female nominees for next yearâs National Sports Awards slated for February 19.
It was a time of celebration for persons living with disabilities this past Monday, as family and friends of the differently-abled attended an award ceremony at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium
It is the timeless message, the hope of the ages â that on earth, there will be âPeace and goodwill toward men!âÂ It is referred to as the annunciation to the shepherds, and it is one of the most...
There is a saying in our creole vernacular that describes perfectly that which was reported in our Daily Observer and Observer radio newscasts yesterday. It is, âMout open, toary jump out!â It means that someone...
Staff at the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division are combing supermarkets and dialoguing with local merchants as a precautionary measure to ascertain whether a particular batch of Del Monte canned corn is in Antigua and...
The rebuilding process on Barbuda has slowed down significantly as officials from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) work out the administrative details to clear the way for more donor agency contributions to...
The government is getting ready to begin the construction of temporary homes for residents of Booby Alley who will be asked to move in order to make way for a major development project. Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst...
Airline officials who encountered several delays while attempting to land at the V.C. Bird International Airport on Sunday, have expressed frustration about âflow controlâ measures that significantly hampered...
Hon. Samantha Marshall SAP FCâs dismal run continues this season as the former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions have yet to gain a point. SAP suffered their largest margin of defeat on Saturday night at the...
The cost of establishing a United States Embassy in Antigua and Barbuda or any other member state of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) would be prohibitive. That is the view of the Deputy Chief of...
The sound of cash registers opening and closing as they rang up sales this past weekend was heartening. Ca-ching! Ca-ching! From all reports reaching our newsroom, local stores did brisk business during the first of two...
Fourteen English-speaking journalists from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean recently participated in an International Trade Policy Seminar organised by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The seminar,...
After Jaguars beat Hurricanes by 9 wickets By Sean Devers Assistant Coach and Manager of Guyana Jaguars Rayon Griffith said the Jaguars dominated every session of their second round Regional First-Class match against...
ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Front-runners Leeward Islands Hurricanes hit back with a couple of early wickets, but four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars still held the edge in their top-of-the-table clash in the...
The Team Antigua Island Girls received an outpouring of love and support via social media from members of the public, as the five-woman all-black team embarked on their 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge from...
Human resource shortages and lack of equipment are some of the challenges plaguing the Care Project operations. These challenges were highlighted by Matron Juliet Delabastide, who made the disclosure during the annual...
It is not clear when or if the ongoing Royalton Hotel project will be completed, because foreign construction workers hired to speed up the multi-million-dollar facility are reported to be returning home in droves. The...
The Mighty Chalkdust (a teacher by profession) sang a classic calypso called SEAWATER AND SAND in the 1980âs. In it he decried what he saw as the petty and selfish inter-island rivalries and narrow parochialism, and...
Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie shared seven wickets between them as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes were bowled out for 182, batting first against the Guyana Jaguars at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua when...