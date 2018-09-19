Anguilla News

An interesting stew is brewing after the announcement that the Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is divesting its interests in several territories in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda,...
Meeting will focus on improving inter-sectoral cooperation, coordination and collaboration for progress.
Anguilla participated in aint Luciathe recently concluded open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) workshop sponsored by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in collaboration with
The Anguilla Statistics Department (ASD) over the past years has used the week in October in which October 15th â Caribbean Statistics Day, to commemorate
BARRANGUILLA, Colombia, Nov 1, CMC â The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and NTT Data say they will work together on topics related to open innovation and digital transformation in Latin America and the...
THE VALLEY, United Kingdom (AFP) â The tiny Caribbean island of Anguilla lives in harmony with neighbouring Saint Martin but the borders could soon be going up in this sun-soaked paradise due to Brexit.Five miles...
The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce that the World Health Organization (WHO) has removed its ZIKA virus country classification scheme, which categorized most
By Kenton X. Chance THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Sept 24, CMC â Chief Minister Victor Banks says he is pleased with the progress this British Overseas Territory has made in the year since it was impacted by Hurricane Irma...
Adapted from LICB: Vincie Bowenâs report September 19, 2018 â Salem Park Montserrat Orlando Petersâ 98 ball 75 helped pilot Antigua and Barbuda to the winning total of 244 all out and secure a 28 run...
As the peak of the 2018 hurricane season progresses, Britain is on standby as its Caribbean territories remain vulnerable after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria a year earlier. In the British Virgin Islands,...
By STAFF WRITER THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Sep. 13, CMC â The Anguilla branch of CIBC FirstCaribbean Intenrational Bank will be closed early in the new year. This was announced on Wednesday byÂ Donnal Wellington,...
(The Valley, Anguilla) -The department of disaster management (DDM) continues to monitor the progress of tropical depression nine which became tropical storm isaac at 5:00pm.
THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA â The Department of Disaster Management with the Puerto Rico Strong Motion Program (PRSMP) of the University of Puerto Rico at MayagÃ¼ez
Antigua and Barbuda has held on to the Leeward Island Calypso Monarch crown for the second year in a row following the staging of the regional competition in Anguilla Saturday night.
After going down 4-1 to Anguilla on Tuesday and 2-1 to Grenada on Monday, Dominica beat St. Vincent 4-1 at the IMG grounds in Bradenton, Florida in the 2018 Girls U-15 Concacaf champion tournament. In the 4th minute,...
Former top Anguillan sprinter, Zharnel Hughes, raced to victory in the 100 metres at the European Championships in a new championship record time of 9.95 seconds.
When Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Minister of State for the Overseas Territories at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), visited Montserrat from May 30 to June 1 (24 hours) after landing at John Osborne airport, he...
During the media visit aboard the British naval ship RFA Mounts Bay which last year was very involved in rescues and support to Anguilla and British Virgin Islands during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the...
The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) said Thursday that it has approved a US$9.3 million loan to the Government of Anguilla, to implement a reform programme that aims to restore...
(The Valley, Anguilla) THE DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT IS MONITORING THE PROGRESS OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION #2 AT ...11AM/ ECT OR 1500Z TROPICAL DEPRESSION NUMBER 2 WAS