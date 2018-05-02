Debonair David delivers
Nation News

DEBONAIR DAVID justified favouritism when he impressively slammed four other opponents to win the feature St Annâs Garrison Handicap over 1570 metres at theÂ  Garrison Savannah on Saturday. The Hopefield...

US oil giant continues seizing Venezuela assets in Dutch islands
Jamaica Observer

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) â A lawyer for a subsidiary of Houston-based ConocoPhillips said a court in the Dutch Antilles has authorised it to seize US$1.94 billion worth of assets held on Bonaire island by Venezuela's...

Curacao court authorises US oil giant to seize Venezuelan oil assets
Jamaica Observer

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) â A court on the Dutch island of Curacao has authorised the local subsidiary of US oil giant ConocoPhillips to seize US$636 million worth of assets held on the island by Venezuela's state oil...

Worth Its Salt: Bonaire’s Cargill Salt Ponds Named as Area of Regional Importance for Shorebirds
Anguilla News

May 2, 2018âBirdsCaribbean is delighted to announce that the Cargill Salt Ponds on the island of Bonaire have been named as a Western Hemisphere Shorebird

Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area of regional importance
Jamaica Gleaner

Cargill Salt Ponds on the island of Bonaire have been named as a Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network (WHSRN) site of Regional Importance.This is only the second WHSRN site in the Caribbean, following the Cabo...

Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area - of regional importance
Jamaica Gleaner

Cargill Salt Ponds on the island of Bonaire have been named as a Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network (WHSRN) site of Regional Importance.This is only the second WHSRN site in the Caribbean, following the Cabo...

Caribbean Archives Association provides post-hurricane recovery assistance to Dominica
Dominica News Online

Dominica has received some assistance from the Caribbean Archives Association (CARBICA) in the countryâs on-going recovery of archival, library and museum collections following the hurricanes of 2017. Head of...

Caribbean Archives Association to assist Dominica’s archival community post-Maria
Dominica News Online

Dominica has been receiving some assistance from the Caribbean Archives Association (CARBICA) in the countryâs on-going recovery of archival, library and museum collections following the hurricanes of 2017. Head of...

CARICOM to hold discussions with Dutch territories on associate membership status
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Irwin la Rocque is to hold talks with officials in the Dutch territories of Curacao and Sint Maarten on the possibility of them gaining...

Netherlands to assess impact of Venezuelan blockade on Caribbean territories
Jamaica Observer

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (CMC) â The Dutch Caribbean territories of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao have asked The Hague to help determine the impact of an economic fallout based on a threat issued by Venezuela to sever...

Curacao Curacao
Jamaica Observer

Crowns in my purse I have,And goods at home,And so am come abroadTo see the world.â ShakespeareÃÂ 

Winair is Adding More Destinations
Dominica News Online

Winair is pleased to announce that we will resume operations to the destinations: Curacao, Haiti, Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan. Effective October 23rd Winair will resume the following flights with partner Air...

Dutch King heads to Caribbean to support post-hurricane efforts
Nation News

AMSTERDAM â Dutch King Willem-Alexander, is scheduled to fly to the island of Curacao on Sunday where he will inspect the coordination of relief efforts for the former colony of St Maarten following the...

TS Harvey threatens heavy rainfall in ABC islands today
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The ABC islands (Aruba, CuraÃÂ§ao, and Bonaire) are expected to get heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey today, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.The Met Service said...

