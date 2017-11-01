Jahman aims to soar with Altitude
Jamaica Observer

AS he prepares to launch Altitude, his fifth album, singer Jahman hopes to become the latest artiste to break out of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI). Influenced by an elite reggae cast, he would not mind getting a...

Jahman aims to inspire
Jamaica Observer

WITH the mayhem caused by the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria in the US Virgin Islands last year, singer Jahman is seeking to inspire and provide encouragement with the single Sometimes.

Three Sevens wins Caribbean Rumble
Jamaica Observer

Hometown sound system Three Sevens won the Caribbean Rumble sound system clash last Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St John's, Antigua.They beat six rivals for a spot in the World Clash finals scheduled for New...

U.s. Virgin Islands Shares Updates On Territory’s Recovery Process With Journalists And Travel Leaders
Dominica News Online

The U.S. Virgin Islands delegation meets with the team at Carnival Corporation in MÃ©rida last week.Â  U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (November 1, 2017) â The United States Virgin Islands (USVI) shared a message of...

Papiluchi hits right notes Papiluchi hits right notes
Jamaica Observer

A chef by profession, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands native Papiluchi had always harboured dreams of a career in music. Now residing in New York, he and his wife operate a profitable food establishment.âMy grandmother...

Calypso Spikers in 7th heaven
Trinidad Guardian

Greece-based Krystle Esdelle led three players in double-figure scoring as T&T âCalypso Spikersâ brushed aside host Jamaica in straight sets to lift a record sixth straight and seventh overall title when the...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Trinidad Guardian

12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...

Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas
Trinidad Guardian

Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T âCalypso Spikersâ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World...

Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T Ã¢â¬ÅCalypso SpikersÃ¢â¬ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018...

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB WomenÃ¢â¬â¢s World...

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second Round...

EDX now an export product - Festival to be staged both in USVI and Jamaica
Jamaica Gleaner

Building on the momentum of last year's hugely successful, inaugural staging of EDX in Ocho Rios, St Ann, the investors have committed to packaging Jamaica's electronic music festival into an attractive and highly...

Christafari tops Billboard chart
Jamaica Observer

AMERICA-BASED Christian-reggae group Christafari earns its third chart-topper on the Billboard Reggae album chart this week. The groupâs latest effort, Hearts of Fire, debuted in the number one position. Released on...

Up to the challenge
Jamaica Observer

Soca and the indigenous bouyon are dominant sounds in Eastern Caribbean countries like Dominica, but singer Challenger was always attracted to a more militant music. âThere was not one day reggae was not played on...

A Revalation from USVI
Jamaica Observer

The US Virgin Islands (USVI) has a vibrant reggae scene. Acts like Pressure Buss Pipe, Midnite, Niyorah, and Dezarie have successful careers. Revalation Da Royal is ready to make his mark. His song, Like Yesterday, is...

T&T beach soccer men finish 7th
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs men secured seventh position at the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship after whipping Jamaica 9-3 at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau Bahamas on Sunday. T&T got double strikes from the...

Crucian Children Race Runs for 30th Year
St Croix Source

The one thing for certain about a race with just a handful of participants is that the chance of winning a medal increases greatly, as it was the day of the Crucian Christmas Festival Childrenâs Parade. read more

On Island Profile: The Creative Culture of Tasida Kelch
St Thomas Source

Tasida Kelch stepped into the spotlight when she was little more than a girl, becoming the Virgin Islands Carnival Queen in 1992. Now, as executive director of the V.I. Council on the Arts, she works behind the scenes,...

Revalation pushing Like Yesterday
Jamaica Observer

Reggae singer Revalation is pleased with the feedback to his new single, Like Yesterday, which is doing well in Jamaica. âThe feedback has been incredible so far, so we will be shooting a video for the song in...

Keeping up the Pressure
Jamaica Observer

US Virgin Islands reggae singer Pressure Buss Pipe is pleased with the positive response to his Billboard-charting album, Red Rose . The album, comprising loverâs rock singles, is a departure from the roots sound of...

V.I.Pace Runners 35th Annual 3 Kings Mile Shares Results
St Croix Source

The running of the 35th Annual 3 Kings Mile gets the adrenalin flowing for every participant no matter how many show up for the run that kicks off the Crucian Christmas Festival Adult Parade. read more

Rastafari Ag and Cultural Vegan Food Fair Set for the Weekend
St Thomas Source

The 20th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agricultural and Cultural Vegan Food Fair returns Saturday and Sunday to St. Thomas for a weekend full of local produce, prepared vegan foods, music, cooking workshops and youth...

Fireworks and Fun Close Out Festival
St Croix Source

Fireworks and fun will be on tap Sunday night as the Crucian Christmas Festival will finish up with festivities at the Rita Myers Chiverton Festival Village.Â  read more

Adult Parade Shines with Island Smiles
St Croix Source

The participants in Crucian Christmas Festival Adultâs Parade Saturday appeared to be having as much fun as the spectators. Smiles beamed from faces all along the route as if, for a while, everyone was able to forget...

Children Take the Streets of Frederiksted
St Croix Source

Children took over the streets of Frederiksted Friday morning, showing their costumes, creativity and talent in the annual Crucian Christmas Festival Children's Parade.Â  read more

Soca Monarch Show Electrifies Village Crowd
St John Source

History was made in the Rita Myers Chiverton Centennial Village in the early hours of Wednesday morning as Kylo captured not just one but both of the Soca Party Monarch crowns. read more

