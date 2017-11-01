AS he prepares to launch Altitude, his fifth album, singer Jahman hopes to become the latest artiste to break out of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI). Influenced by an elite reggae cast, he would not mind getting a...
WITH the mayhem caused by the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria in the US Virgin Islands last year, singer Jahman is seeking to inspire and provide encouragement with the single Sometimes.
Hometown sound system Three Sevens won the Caribbean Rumble sound system clash last Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St John's, Antigua.They beat six rivals for a spot in the World Clash finals scheduled for New...
The U.S. Virgin Islands delegation meets with the team at Carnival Corporation in MÃ©rida last week.Â U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (November 1, 2017) â The United States Virgin Islands (USVI) shared a message of...
A chef by profession, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands native Papiluchi had always harboured dreams of a career in music. Now residing in New York, he and his wife operate a profitable food establishment.âMy grandmother...
Greece-based Krystle Esdelle led three players in double-figure scoring as T&T âCalypso Spikersâ brushed aside host Jamaica in straight sets to lift a record sixth straight and seventh overall title when the...
12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...
Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T âCalypso Spikersâ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World...
Nigel Simon European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB WomenÃ¢â¬â¢s World...
Building on the momentum of last year's hugely successful, inaugural staging of EDX in Ocho Rios, St Ann, the investors have committed to packaging Jamaica's electronic music festival into an attractive and highly...
AMERICA-BASED Christian-reggae group Christafari earns its third chart-topper on the Billboard Reggae album chart this week. The groupâs latest effort, Hearts of Fire, debuted in the number one position. Released on...
Soca and the indigenous bouyon are dominant sounds in Eastern Caribbean countries like Dominica, but singer Challenger was always attracted to a more militant music. âThere was not one day reggae was not played on...
The US Virgin Islands (USVI) has a vibrant reggae scene. Acts like Pressure Buss Pipe, Midnite, Niyorah, and Dezarie have successful careers. Revalation Da Royal is ready to make his mark. His song, Like Yesterday, is...
T&Tâs men secured seventh position at the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship after whipping Jamaica 9-3 at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau Bahamas on Sunday. T&T got double strikes from the...
The one thing for certain about a race with just a handful of participants is that the chance of winning a medal increases greatly, as it was the day of the Crucian Christmas Festival Childrenâs Parade.
Tasida Kelch stepped into the spotlight when she was little more than a girl, becoming the Virgin Islands Carnival Queen in 1992. Now, as executive director of the V.I. Council on the Arts, she works behind the scenes,...
Reggae singer Revalation is pleased with the feedback to his new single, Like Yesterday, which is doing well in Jamaica. âThe feedback has been incredible so far, so we will be shooting a video for the song in...
US Virgin Islands reggae singer Pressure Buss Pipe is pleased with the positive response to his Billboard-charting album, Red Rose . The album, comprising loverâs rock singles, is a departure from the roots sound of...
The running of the 35th Annual 3 Kings Mile gets the adrenalin flowing for every participant no matter how many show up for the run that kicks off the Crucian Christmas Festival Adult Parade.
The 20th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agricultural and Cultural Vegan Food Fair returns Saturday and Sunday to St. Thomas for a weekend full of local produce, prepared vegan foods, music, cooking workshops and youth
Fireworks and fun will be on tap Sunday night as the Crucian Christmas Festival will finish up with festivities at the Rita Myers Chiverton Festival Village.
The participants in Crucian Christmas Festival Adultâs Parade Saturday appeared to be having as much fun as the spectators. Smiles beamed from faces all along the route as if, for a while, everyone was able to forget
Children took over the streets of Frederiksted Friday morning, showing their costumes, creativity and talent in the annual Crucian Christmas Festival Children's Parade.
History was made in the Rita Myers Chiverton Centennial Village in the early hours of Wednesday morning as Kylo captured not just one but both of the Soca Party Monarch crowns.