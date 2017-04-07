Ashe to honour co-founder in Turks
Jamaica Observer

Joseph âJoeâ Robinson was a man of the people. Even though he hailed from Turks & Caicos soil, Robinson maintained a passion for developing the Jamaican performing arts industry up until his death in 2005....

0
Young turks rise to the occasion
Jamaica Observer

Five promising acts, dubbed the Next Generation, delivered the goods at Wednesday night's edition of 100 Live. Held inside the parking lot of the 100 Sports Bar on Hope Road, the event attracted a sizeable number of...

0
Sumfest ends on high note
Jamaica Observer

If Friday night of Reggae Sumfest belonged to the young turks, then on Saturday night the veterans made sure they were not out of the running for top honours.Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest and Damian âJunior Gongâ...

0
Aidonia to perform in Turks and Caicos
Jamaica Star

After packing the Pigeon Island Park in St Lucia last week, dancehall artiste Aidonia is set to make another major appearance with the 4th Genna team in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).The Yeah Yeah artiste has teamed...

1
Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018
Trinidad Guardian

Renewed efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase T&T as an ideal travel destination is already reaping success as the 2017/2018 cruise season promises to be a bumper one with 71 calls scheduled to put into port....

0
Manchester 39-1 vs STETHS at lunch in Headley cup final
Jamaica Observer

SANTA CRUZ, Jamaica â Manchester High were 39-1 at lunch in their second innings against hosts St Elizabeth Technical on Friday's second day of the three-day ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket final. Sports Fri, 07 Apr...

0
JADCO launches parent/teacher anti-doping workshops 
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), in partnership with the National Parent Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) on Wednesday launched a series of workshops, which the Commission says is...

0
Record-setting West Indies beat Pakistan in 1st ODI
Jamaica Observer

Set a daunting target after the visitors rattled up a formidable 308 for five batting first, Mohammedâs blistering unbeaten 91 off just 58 deliveries, aided by an explosive cameo at the end from Ashley Nurse (34 off...

0
Market Force to prevail in 2000 Guineas
Jamaica Observer

The Local Sports Fri, 07 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Roaring River feel the pinch of disciplinary action http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/sport/Roaring-River-feel-the-pinch-of-disciplinary-action_94889 LLANDILO, Westmoreland...

0
Roaring River feel the pinch of disciplinary action
Jamaica Observer

LLANDILO, Westmoreland â The Competitions Committee of the Westmoreland Football Association has come down heavily on Roaring River FC, fining the Major League club $20,000 and placing them on probation and a fan ban...

0
Defeat for Pollard as Mumbai lose opener
Jamaica Observer

PUNE, India (CMC) â West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard produced a cameo, but bowled a poor last over as his Mumbai Indians tasted defeat with a seven-wicket loss to Rising Pune Supergiant, in the second game of...

0
PHOTO: 5K inspiration
Jamaica Observer

Food For The Poor Jamaica Chairman Andrew Mahfood (2nd left) shakes hands with 100m World Championships gold Local Sports Fri, 07 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Windies tour the last for retiring Misbah...

0
1000 Guineas handicaps favour She’s A Maneater but...
Jamaica Observer

The 1000 Guineas sponsored by Cash Pot Mega Ball seems tailor made for Sheâs A Maneater but races such as these are never easy to predict as there are always seen and unseen forces at work which can prevail on any...

0
Overseas tours vital to preparation of Under-19s — West
Jamaica Observer

ST JOHNâS, Antigua (CMC) â West Indies Under-19s head coach Graeme West expects the tour of South Africa in July to play a crucial part in the sideâs preparation for the defence of their ICC Youth World Cup...

0
Pelicans aim high against Knights in Parish League final
Jamaica Observer

The UWI Pelicans âAâ team will be looking to maintain a consistently high standard for the gameâs entirety when they challenge UTech Knights, in what is expected to be a tough battle for Major League...

0
PHOTO: High hopes
Jamaica Observer

West Indiesâ Evin Lewis pulls off the spectacular during a fielding practice session on Wednesday in preparation for the first One- Day International match against Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium today....

0
Top juniors for Guardian Life Open Tennis Championships
Jamaica Observer

SEVERAL of Jamaicaâs top junior players are expected to participate in the 2017 Guardian Life Open Junior Tennis Championships, scheduled to be held April 8-9 at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston. Local Sports Fri,...

0
Royal beating for Celtics as King James leads Cavs' romp
Jamaica Observer

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) â LeBron James scored 36 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded rivals Boston to regain control of the Eastern Conference on Wednesday as Russell Westbrook's bid for NBA history...

0
Windies tour the last for retiring Misbah
Jamaica Observer

LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC â Pakistan Test captain said yesterday the upcoming three-match series in the Caribbean would be his swansong in international cricket. Local Sports Fri, 07 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Royal beating...

0
Shakib, Mustafizur star in Mashrafe swansong
Jamaica Observer

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AFP) â Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh gave their retiring Captain Mashrafe Mortaza a perfect send-off, with a 45-run win over Sri Lanka in...

0
Oh, so close for Stanley Findlay
Jamaica Observer

Without doubt for conditioner Stanley Findlay, winning the 1987 Jamaica 2000 Guineas with the brilliant Monday Morning (Pol Na Cree - Jedal) was the highlight of his lengthy career training racehorses at Caymanas Park....

0
Winning the 1,000 Guineas as a jockey, trainer
Jamaica Observer

After winning the 1,000 Guineas as a jockey aboard Sky Train in 1982, Fitzroy âPumpkinâ Glispie had the rare distinction of winning the same race as a trainer when he saddled Sheâs Traditional to a 99-1...

0
Heineken’s ‘Under the Cap’ winners over the moon
Jamaica Observer

Excited doesnât begin to describe how winners of Heinekenâs under-the-cap (UTC) promotion are feeling. Local Sports Fri, 07 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Winning the 1,000 Guineas as a jockey, trainer...

0
Granville make winning start in St James U-13 tourney
Jamaica Observer

MONTEGO BAY, St James â Granville Primary made a winning start to the defence of their VMBS/St James Football Association Under-13 title, after edging former champions Barracks Road Primary 1-0 in the opening game at...

0
Underdogs Windies seek to end home drought against Pakistan
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â West Indies once again find themselves in the unenviable position of hoping to make a fresh start when they clash with Pakistan in the opening One-Day International of the three-match...

0
UTech Classic organisers promise bigger, better things
Jamaica Observer

Anthony Local Sports Fri, 07 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Underdogs Windies seek to end home drought against Pakistan http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/sport/Underdogs-Windies-seek-to-end-home-drought-against-Pakistan_94891...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Ashe to honour co-founder in Turks

Young turks rise to the occasion

Sumfest ends on high note

Aidonia to perform in Turks and Caicos

Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018

Manchester 39-1 vs STETHS at lunch in Headley cup final

JADCO launches parent/teacher anti-doping workshops 

SPORTS more
Bermuda Win Three Games In Rugby North 7s

Bermuda’s RAN Sevens Teams Announced

Bermuda cock-a-hoop about sevens prospects

UWI Open Campus to reopen in the Turks

Greaux Traps Nacac Sprint Gold

Trident Sports Phoenix team

T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

POLITICS more
Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

Erdogan facing major test as voting ends in Turkey elections

Trinidad to elect first ever woman head of state

Caribbean is open for business

Maria could pose threat to Bahamas

PM promotes ‘Caribbean-type evacuations’

Govt to renegotiate hurricane insurance scheme

BUSINESS more
Princess Ranks 7th In Best Resorts Awards

B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company

Foreign tourists get surprise bonanza from Turkey woes

Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

Caricom concern over money laundering law

Digicel NBA Jumpstart to shoot off this weekend

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel/NBA jumpstart basketball camps return to Caribbean

TECH more
Tropical storm disorganised, heads to Puerto Rico

Tagged turtle migrates over 950 km, visits three UK overseas territories

TCI tagged turtle heads to BVI

911 website launches in TCI

First marine turtles to be tracked by satellite in the TCI

Study of Turks Island Rainbow Boa to be conducted on Abergris Cay

National Trust to participate in bird study in Nassau

CRIME more
Greaux Traps Nacac Sprint Gold

Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

Petition launched in TCI to deal with illegal migration

Caricom concern over money laundering law

St Lucia starts process of returning prisoners to BVI and TCI

St Lucia starts process of returning prisoners to BVI and TCI

MISCELLANEOUS more
Dual nationality Turks being stripped of citizenship by far-Right in Austria's 'Windrush' scandal

Local FIFA match officials to officiate in first international match for 2018

CDEMA Donates Computers to the Ministry of Education in the Turks & Caicos

This Day in History — October 18

Princess Ranks 7th In Best Resorts Awards

Honours for five local hotels

Column: MP Akierra Missick Of Turks & Caicos

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...