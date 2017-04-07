Joseph âJoeâ Robinson was a man of the people. Even though he hailed from Turks & Caicos soil, Robinson maintained a passion for developing the Jamaican performing arts industry up until his death in 2005....
Five promising acts, dubbed the Next Generation, delivered the goods at Wednesday night's edition of 100 Live. Held inside the parking lot of the 100 Sports Bar on Hope Road, the event attracted a sizeable number of...
If Friday night of Reggae Sumfest belonged to the young turks, then on Saturday night the veterans made sure they were not out of the running for top honours.Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest and Damian âJunior Gongâ...
After packing the Pigeon Island Park in St Lucia last week, dancehall artiste Aidonia is set to make another major appearance with the 4th Genna team in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).The Yeah Yeah artiste has teamed...
Renewed efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase T&T as an ideal travel destination is already reaping success as the 2017/2018 cruise season promises to be a bumper one with 71 calls scheduled to put into port....
SANTA CRUZ, Jamaica â Manchester High were 39-1 at lunch in their second innings against hosts St Elizabeth Technical on Friday's second day of the three-day ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket final. Sports Fri, 07 Apr...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), in partnership with the National Parent Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) on Wednesday launched a series of workshops, which the Commission says is...
Set a daunting target after the visitors rattled up a formidable 308 for five batting first, Mohammedâs blistering unbeaten 91 off just 58 deliveries, aided by an explosive cameo at the end from Ashley Nurse (34 off...
LLANDILO, Westmoreland â The Competitions Committee of the Westmoreland Football Association has come down heavily on Roaring River FC, fining the Major League club $20,000 and placing them on probation and a fan ban...
PUNE, India (CMC) â West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard produced a cameo, but bowled a poor last over as his Mumbai Indians tasted defeat with a seven-wicket loss to Rising Pune Supergiant, in the second game of...
The 1000 Guineas sponsored by Cash Pot Mega Ball seems tailor made for Sheâs A Maneater but races such as these are never easy to predict as there are always seen and unseen forces at work which can prevail on any...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua (CMC) â West Indies Under-19s head coach Graeme West expects the tour of South Africa in July to play a crucial part in the sideâs preparation for the defence of their ICC Youth World Cup...
The UWI Pelicans âAâ team will be looking to maintain a consistently high standard for the gameâs entirety when they challenge UTech Knights, in what is expected to be a tough battle for Major League...
West Indiesâ Evin Lewis pulls off the spectacular during a fielding practice session on Wednesday in preparation for the first One- Day International match against Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium today....
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) â LeBron James scored 36 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded rivals Boston to regain control of the Eastern Conference on Wednesday as Russell Westbrook's bid for NBA history...
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AFP) â Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh gave their retiring Captain Mashrafe Mortaza a perfect send-off, with a 45-run win over Sri Lanka in...
Without doubt for conditioner Stanley Findlay, winning the 1987 Jamaica 2000 Guineas with the brilliant Monday Morning (Pol Na Cree - Jedal) was the highlight of his lengthy career training racehorses at Caymanas Park....
After winning the 1,000 Guineas as a jockey aboard Sky Train in 1982, Fitzroy âPumpkinâ Glispie had the rare distinction of winning the same race as a trainer when he saddled Sheâs Traditional to a 99-1...
MONTEGO BAY, St James â Granville Primary made a winning start to the defence of their VMBS/St James Football Association Under-13 title, after edging former champions Barracks Road Primary 1-0 in the opening game at...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â West Indies once again find themselves in the unenviable position of hoping to make a fresh start when they clash with Pakistan in the opening One-Day International of the three-match...
