Sharp on the heels of the announcement of the opening concert for Buju Banton's Road to Freedom Tour in Jamaica, comes word of the second concert of that series.On April 21, Queen's Park Savannah located in Trinidad &...
'All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush' for 2018 PantomimeUndoubtedly one of the major news stories this year was the plight of the Windrush Generation persons invited to the United Kingdom from the Caribbean, in particular,...
Â Vice President of the Futsal Association of Trinidad & Tobago, Mr. Nigel Roberts, recently donated a quantity of Fifa approved Futsal balls for the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival set for the Cliff...
By staff writer PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 11, CMC âPolice Commissioner Gary Griffith says the organisers of a four-day, three-night âsex-travaganzaâ, called Sex Island, has a âsnowball chance in...
Atlanta-based Jamaican reggae/dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum ignited Trinidad last Saturday with a performance at the SOKAH Love, Riddim...
Â The GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival will kick off on December 27 at 18:00hrs with six matches; each being played on the hour culminating with the final match at 23:00hrs. It will feature eight teams...
Belly-busting laughter filled the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium on Sunday at the 14th annual installation of the Come Mek We Laaf charity event.With a line-up that included some of Jamaica's best comedians, as well as two...
Dovey Magnum will be one of the headliners of SOKAH Love, Riddim...
ON the night of February 25 1964, an icon was born. Cassius Clay, a brash 22-year-old boxer from Louisville, Kentucky, beat world champion Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title at Miami Beach Convention Center.
Despite the presence of carnival bands like Bacchanal Jamaica, Xaymaca and Xodus, soca monarchs Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin from Trinidad plan to introduce Jamaicans to a new band called Rebellion, which they say will...
Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...
Trinidad and Tobago soca songstress Fay-Ann Lyons makes it her duty to continue the legacy of her father - veteran calypsonian Superblue. Having been exposed to music from childhood, her passion to create and share that...
Born in Trinidad, Daryl Cox cant remember a year without carnival. In his native Port of Spain, the two-day festival is filled with huge musical performances, vibrant colours and massive crowds multiple parties are held...
Back in the day when white bands like Player were restricted to rock radio, their 1977 hit song Baby Come Back broke colour barriers in the United States. It caught the ears of Trinidadian Richard Marshall, known as...
Preparations for the fourteenth hosting of CARIFESTA in Trinidad and Tobago are well underway. The sixteenth meeting of the Interim Festival Directorate (IFD) was convened at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel and Conference...
ÃÂ SELF-PROCLAIMED King of the Dancehall Beenie Man and Queen of Bacchanal Destra Garcia are expected to grace the stage at Bad Behaviour: The Best of Dancehall vs the Best of Soca at the Ocean Village Car Park in...
POS, Trinidad (Sonique Solutions) â Ahead of Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival 2019, multi-talented artiste Zion is gearing up to motivate the masses with his early Soca release for the upcoming season entitled...
Ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival 2019, multitalented artiste Zion is gearing up to motivate the masses with his early soca release, I Am.The song and its accompanying music video have already been receiving record...
Four Jamaican flims were to premiere at the Trinidad and Tobago International Film Festival (TTFF) on Friday. The short films were completed under Jamaica Film and Television Association's (JAFTA) Propella initiative with...
A film by Dominica filmmaker Alwin Bully will form part of the 13th annual Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) which runs from Tuesday September 18th â Tuesday, September 25th 2018.Â The Short Film entitled...
TRINIDADIAN soca artiste Olatunji Yearwood recently travelled to the United Kingdom to audition for the X Factor, Britain's popular talent contest, co-hosted by Simon Cowell. Its 15th season premiered last weekend and...
There will be an increase of US$1,000 each to both the men and women winners of the 2018 T&T International Marathon Festival (T&TIMF) marquee event, the 26.2 road race when the 37th edition comes off on Sunday...
When Trinidad-born Kenrick Patrick, better known as Lord Creator, was passing through Jamaica in 1962, making Jamaica his home was the furthest thing from his mind.He was actually on a Caribbean tour with a group of...