Suriname names 13-man squad for GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival
Kaieteur News

As the countdown officially begins for the commencement of the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Tournament, Suriname has named a 13-man squad to compete against the eight participating teams. The ZV All Stars, coached...

0
GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival Fixtures released
Kaieteur News

Â  The GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival will kick off on December 27 at 18:00hrs with six matches; each being played on the hour culminating with the final match at 23:00hrs. It will feature eight teams...

0
Reggae Boyz win again
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's Reggae BoyzÂ  clipped Suriname 2-1 on Saturday nightÂ in MontegoÂ Bay to register a third consecutive win in the CONCACAFÂ NationsÂ League. All the goals came in the first half.Â  Cory Burke scored...

0
Boyz hunt another big Nations League win out west
Jamaica Gleaner

Western Bureau:Reggae Boyz midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell says playing in his hometown will mean a lot to him when they go up against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League match at the Montego Bay Sports Complex this...

0
unRAVELling? - - Morrison's Reggae Boyz future in doubt after unanswered Suriname invitation
Jamaica Gleaner

Reggae Boyz head coach Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore said that he is disappointed in the unavailability of Ravel Morrison, noting that he was looking forward to the former English youth player being part of the squad, which...

0
Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina
Jamaica Observer

Two Surinamese women who reportedly flew to Jamaica for the Reggae Sumfest festival in Montego Bay, St James, and were caught trying to return home with 250 US$100 notes in their crotch were remanded last when they...

0
Dann-I
Jamaica Observer

ÃÂ WITH a view to reach an audience outside of Jamaica, the team behind singer Dann-I's When She High is claiming success.The single is currently enjoying heavy rotation on international platforms, including Hot 97...

0
YBG/NSBF Regionals’… Finals to be contested next week at CASH
Kaieteur News

The semifinals and finals in all divisions of Youth Basketball Guyanaâs (YBG) National Schoolsâ Basketball Festival have been scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). Due...

0
Eion Greaves Appreciation concert set for National Cultural Centre
Kaieteur News

Â  For over thirty-five years, the work of Psalmist Eion Greaves, has impacted the local gospel music scene and touched the lives of listeners in Guyana, Barbados, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, Jamaica,...

0
Jamaica open Nations League against Cayman
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica will play The Cayman Islands at home in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match when the tournament kicks off in September with 17 games. The Reggae Boyz play their second game away to Bonaire in October, then...

0
Glamorgan vballers improve to perfect 3-0
Trinidad Guardian

Glamorgan men and women maintains their 100 per cent winning record when the Flow Premier Division of the T&T Volleyball Federation League competition resumed after the carnival break at the Jean Pierre Complex,...

0
Glamorgan vballers improve to perfect 3-0
Trinidad Guardian

Glamorgan men and women maintains their 100 per cent winning record when the Flow Premier Division of the T&T Volleyball Federation League competition resumed after the carnival break at the Jean Pierre Complex,...

0
T&T, Jamaican singer row
Jamaica Observer

Singer Anthony Seasoning said he intends to seek legal representation in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) after allegedly being detained in Trinidad and kicked out two weeks ago. He was en route from Suriname to...

0
Calypso Spikers in 7th heaven
Trinidad Guardian

Greece-based Krystle Esdelle led three players in double-figure scoring as T&T âCalypso Spikersâ brushed aside host Jamaica in straight sets to lift a record sixth straight and seventh overall title when the...

0
Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final
Trinidad Guardian

France-based professional Channon âD Canonâ Thompson raised her game a notch as five-time defending champions T&T overcame Suriname in four sets to reach the 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second...

0
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Trinidad Guardian

12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...

1
Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas
Trinidad Guardian

Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T âCalypso Spikersâ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World...

0
Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T Ã¢â¬ÅCalypso SpikersÃ¢â¬ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018...

0
T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB WomenÃ¢â¬â¢s World...

0
T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second Round...

0
Gabriella creates chess history
Trinidad Guardian

The T&T chess world, indeed the entire nation, should extend congratulations to 16-year-old Gabriella Johnson for creating chess history, becoming the countryâs first Woman International Master. The St Joseph...

0
New video from dBURNZ
Jamaica Observer

DBURNZ recently teamed with Cinecore Productions for his latest music video Me & You. On the track the reggae artiste professes his love and affection for his special someone. Born Melbourne Douglas, the former The...

0
Lawrence gets players’ support
Trinidad Guardian

National football goalkeeper Marvin Phillip and teammates Sean De Silva and Alvin Jones have given a positive outlook to the first few days of football camp under new coach Dennis Lawrence ahead of the 2018 World Cup...

0
Lawrence trusts players won’t overdo things for Carnival
Trinidad Guardian

PORT OF SPAIN âÂ The recently named training squad is in preparation for two World Cup qualifiers later this month, and spent the last week going through their paces under the watchful eyes of Lawrence and his...

0
Smoke Dem, Seasoning drop Bad Mind Dem
Jamaica Observer

Singjay Smoke Dem is carving out a niche in the dance halls of the Caribbean and South America, particularly Suriname. There, he struck a partnership with Next Level Productions, which produced the song Bad Mind Dem, a...

0
Lawrence satisfy after holding first training session
Trinidad Guardian

National football coach Dennis Lawrence held his first training session with his squad of players at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar Arima, yesterday, ahead of the two Fifa World Cup Qualifiers on March 24-25 against...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Suriname names 13-man squad for GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival

GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival Fixtures released

Reggae Boyz win again

Boyz hunt another big Nations League win out west

unRAVELling? - - Morrison's Reggae Boyz future in doubt after unanswered Suriname invitation

Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina

Dann-I

SPORTS more
VOS end of year swim meet Paramaribo, Suriname Guyanese enjoyed successful trip winning 25 medals

GGDMA backs swimmer Menezes for Suriname swim meet

Reggae Boyz win again

Boyz hunt another big Nations League win out west

unRAVELling? - - Morrison's Reggae Boyz future in doubt after unanswered Suriname invitation

Barbados, Suriname call for more youth involvement in CARICOM

Dominica remains unbeaten after CONCACAF football match in Guadeloupe

POLITICS more
Prime Minister Mottley paying official visit to Suriname

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico

Prime Minister defends delay in signing CARICOM Protocol on Contingent Rights

Social regeneration the challenge in Dominica after Maria says PM Skerrit

PM on official visit to Suriname

Dominica PM on official visit to Suriname

Prime Minister Skerrit visits Suriname seeking greater cooperation

BUSINESS more
A bridge that may sink us

Lowest rice production in years

Paints to be protected under revised Caricom treaty

Suriname halts fishing after deadly attacks

Rowley speaks today at energy conference

Caribbean IDB Governors to meet in Jamaica

Caribbean IDB Governors to meet in Jamaica

TECH more
Mangrove project needs cash to carry on critical work

New fiber optic cable installed between Guyana and Suriname

CRIME more
Annandale hit-and run…Lawyer, mystery woman offer $1.9M to dead teen’s parents

Four Guyanese fishermen detained in Suriname waters

Caribbean nationals among illegal immigrants nabbed

High Risk

Surinamese women fined for trying to leave island with illicit cash, some hidden in their vagina

UPDATE: Foreign trio convicted under Proceeds of Crime Act

Caribbean hoops camp at UWISPEC

MISCELLANEOUS more
IMF pleased with economic progress in Suriname

US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries

US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries

VOS Invitational Meet in Suriname Guyana’s swimmers depart for Dutch Nation today

Guyana, Brazil and Suriname collaborating to eradicate carambola fruit fly

Danns’ late goal rescues Guyana, Dominica and Suriname draw

Dominica takes on Suriname in inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations tournament

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...