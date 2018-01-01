As the countdown officially begins for the commencement of the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Tournament, Suriname has named a 13-man squad to compete against the eight participating teams. The ZV All Stars, coached...
Â The GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival will kick off on December 27 at 18:00hrs with six matches; each being played on the hour culminating with the final match at 23:00hrs. It will feature eight teams...
Jamaica's Reggae BoyzÂ clipped Suriname 2-1 on Saturday nightÂ in MontegoÂ Bay to register a third consecutive win in the CONCACAFÂ NationsÂ League. All the goals came in the first half.Â Cory Burke scored...
Western Bureau:Reggae Boyz midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell says playing in his hometown will mean a lot to him when they go up against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League match at the Montego Bay Sports Complex this...
Reggae Boyz head coach Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore said that he is disappointed in the unavailability of Ravel Morrison, noting that he was looking forward to the former English youth player being part of the squad, which...
Two Surinamese women who reportedly flew to Jamaica for the Reggae Sumfest festival in Montego Bay, St James, and were caught trying to return home with 250 US$100 notes in their crotch were remanded last when they...
ÃÂ WITH a view to reach an audience outside of Jamaica, the team behind singer Dann-I's When She High is claiming success.The single is currently enjoying heavy rotation on international platforms, including Hot 97...
The semifinals and finals in all divisions of Youth Basketball Guyanaâs (YBG) National Schoolsâ Basketball Festival have been scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). Due...
Â For over thirty-five years, the work of Psalmist Eion Greaves, has impacted the local gospel music scene and touched the lives of listeners in Guyana, Barbados, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, Jamaica,...
Jamaica will play The Cayman Islands at home in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match when the tournament kicks off in September with 17 games. The Reggae Boyz play their second game away to Bonaire in October, then...
Glamorgan men and women maintains their 100 per cent winning record when the Flow Premier Division of the T&T Volleyball Federation League competition resumed after the carnival break at the Jean Pierre Complex,...
Singer Anthony Seasoning said he intends to seek legal representation in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) after allegedly being detained in Trinidad and kicked out two weeks ago. He was en route from Suriname to...
Greece-based Krystle Esdelle led three players in double-figure scoring as T&T âCalypso Spikersâ brushed aside host Jamaica in straight sets to lift a record sixth straight and seventh overall title when the...
France-based professional Channon âD Canonâ Thompson raised her game a notch as five-time defending champions T&T overcame Suriname in four sets to reach the 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second...
12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...
Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T âCalypso Spikersâ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World...
Nigel Simon European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB WomenÃ¢â¬â¢s World...
European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second Round...
The T&T chess world, indeed the entire nation, should extend congratulations to 16-year-old Gabriella Johnson for creating chess history, becoming the countryâs first Woman International Master. The St Joseph...
DBURNZ recently teamed with Cinecore Productions for his latest music video Me & You. On the track the reggae artiste professes his love and affection for his special someone. Born Melbourne Douglas, the former The...
National football goalkeeper Marvin Phillip and teammates Sean De Silva and Alvin Jones have given a positive outlook to the first few days of football camp under new coach Dennis Lawrence ahead of the 2018 World Cup...
PORT OF SPAIN âÂ The recently named training squad is in preparation for two World Cup qualifiers later this month, and spent the last week going through their paces under the watchful eyes of Lawrence and his...
Singjay Smoke Dem is carving out a niche in the dance halls of the Caribbean and South America, particularly Suriname. There, he struck a partnership with Next Level Productions, which produced the song Bad Mind Dem, a...
National football coach Dennis Lawrence held his first training session with his squad of players at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar Arima, yesterday, ahead of the two Fifa World Cup Qualifiers on March 24-25 against...