Film-maker Serieux turns to experimentation
Jamaica Gleaner

After walking the straight, safe road of orthodoxy for the past decade, St Lucian film-maker Michelle Serieux has swerved towards the cliff of idealism and experimentation. Will the turn take her to the fame and fortune...

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival
Dominica News Online

Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...

St Lucia songbird teams up with Safaree
Jamaica Star

Multi-talented singer Moncherie will be releasing the flashy video for her hot new single, 'What I Want' with an assist from 'Love and Hip Hop' alumni and music star Safaree this month. "This video is amazing. This is...

Capleton's show on tonight
Jamaica Observer

NEW venue but same high-intensity sets. That's what organisers of A St Mary Mi Come From are planning for this evening's staging. The charity show is slated for the National Arena in St Andrew.The line-up includes...

Caribbean Hall of Fame Awards postponed to June 2019
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Caribbean Development for the Arts, Sports and Culture Foundation has announced that the biannual Caribbean Hall of Fame Awards for Excellency which had been planned for November has been...

Songwriters urged to secure their creations
Jamaica Gleaner

Moving the music industry from an informal institutionto a proper business models,is again at the forefront of discussions in the entertainmentindustry.This followed a recent claim made by a St Lucian songwriter against...

11PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Kirk in the Eastern Carribbean Sea…Tropical storm conditions expected to persist, particularly across southern half of Dominica  
Dominica News Online

Tropical Storm Kirk has crossed St. Lucia and moved into the Eastern Caribbean but according to the latest advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service, aÂ Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica....

Tosh tribute next month
Jamaica Observer

LUCIANO, Etana, Freddie McGregor and Jesse Royal are confirmed for the third annual Peter Tosh Music Festival next month. The tribute unfolds at Peter Tosh Museum in Kingston on October 20, one of four days dedicated to...

Yemi Alade, Beenie Man, Ja Rule and Ashanti – St Lucia Roots and Soul Festival Days 2 & 3
Dominica News Online

Yemi Alade and Beenie Man Erupt with Energy â Day 2 National Landmark âPigeon Islandâ was the setting to what would be an explosion of dynamic sounds. Local artist Stacey Charles (a.k.a S.I.C) opened the...

Capleton prepares for A St Mary Mi Come From
Jamaica Observer

Luciano , Louie Culture, Cocoa Tea and Admiral Tibet are among the artistes who have been confirmed for this year's staging of A St Mary Mi Come From, set for the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew on November 10.

First Saint Lucia Mango Festival gathered 500 visitors!
Montserrat Reporter

OECS Media release Tuesday, September 11, 2018 â The OECS and EU sponsored Saint Lucia Mango Festival held last week met all expectations as the event brought together 16 exhibitors and 500 participants at the...

Deva Mahal is all about Rock and Soul – St Lucia Roots and Soul Festival Day 1
Dominica News Online

The second installment of the Roots and Soul Festival proved to be a series of mind-blowing performances from an incredible lineup of local and foreign artists. The luxurious Royalton Hotel hosted the first night of the...

Magnum Xplosion ends with a bang in St Lucia
Jamaica Star

Magnum Tonic Wine closed its Magnum Xplosion stage show series on the Eastern Caribbean island of St Lucia last weekend.The show, which capped months of stirring performances across the region from some of the Caribbean's...

Promoting Biodiversity: Saint Lucia hosts first Mango Festival
Dominica News Online

The first Saint Lucia Mango Festival will take place on August 31st, 2018. The event will be held at the Constitution Park in Castries from 10 AM to 6 PM. The impacts of climate change on the region have been...

When Dragon schemes
Jamaica Observer

The latest staging of the party series My Scheme unfolded in the St Lucia car park on Tuesday, July 31, much to the delight of patrons who came out to make fashion statements and celebrate Pre-Emancipation. Dragon Stout...

Nigerian Afropop star invades the Caribbean
Jamaica Gleaner

Multi-award-winning Nigerian Afropop singer songwriter Yemi Alade has been riding on waves throughout the Caribbean. Africa's biggest female artiste, she has been an Afrobeat favourite in Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad,...

Dominica to participate in Film Festival in St. Lucia
Dominica Vibes

(Press Release) Roseau, Dominica â (August 17, 2018) A four member delegation will participate in the 5th edition of the Piton International Film Festival carded for August 18 â 25, 2018 in St. Lucia. The...

Dominica to participate in Film Festival in St. Lucia
Dominica News Online

A four member delegation will participate in the 5th edition of the Piton International Film Festival carded for August 18 â 25, 2018 in St. Lucia.Â  The participants are Steve Hyacinth, Ivona Lugay and young...

Cricket party at Sabina Park
Jamaica Star

The seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League T/20 games brought a mixed audience to Sabina Park, Kingston, yesterday. As the Jamaica Tallawahs faced the St Lucia Stars, one thing that was common throughout all the...

Gangsters In Black gets massive support
Jamaica Star

The place to be last Friday night was obviously Gangsters In Black: The Summer Street Dance Edition.Hundreds of patrons turned out for the sixth staging of the popular series at the St Lucia car park in New Kingston, St...

Chapter closes on V S Naipaul
Jamaica Observer

The celebrated Trinidadian writer, Sir V S Naipaul, died in London on August 11, six days before his 86th birthday. Rated as one of the 20th century's great literary figures, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature...

My Scheme was blazing!
Jamaica Star

Dragon Stout's My Scheme was nothing shy of exciting as St Lucia Car Park came to life last Tuesday.Patrons rolled out with their crew to make a fashion statement, raving to the pulsating music and energy of mixes...

Bravo chases new CPL trophy
Trinidad Guardian

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season is here and there has been a refresh of the trophy for this year. The sleek and modern design integrates the colourful and vibrates Hero CPL logo with a cutting edge look....

Silent Morning sets sail for Summer 2018 tour
Spice Islander

Kingston, Jamaica (Sonique Solutions) â After unleashing unparalleled vibes in T&Tâs Carnival an amazing first time experience for Jamaicaâs Carnival, the Silent Morning party brand now embarks on a...

Talent rules at Sandals arts festival
Jamaica Observer

SANDALS Ochi Beach Resort in St Ann was transformed into the island's entertainment capital last Saturday as employees of the award-winning retreat and its Beaches chain vied for coveted spots in national finals of the...

Jay III Nominated For International Soca Award
Bernews

Bermudian recording artist JayLynn Hines, also known as Jay III, has been nominated as part of an international soca competition in the category âGroovy Soca of the Yearâ, and locals can cast their vote for her...

