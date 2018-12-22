Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme
Jamaica Observer

Kyesha Randall, the 2016 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, has embarked on the journey of becoming a mentor in the 'We Transform' programme.The We Transform programme is a Ministry of National Security initiative that aims to...

Stella Maris, NDTC, Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe receive Keys to the City
Jamaica Gleaner

The Stella Maris Dance Ensemble, the National Dance Theatre Company, and the Tivoli Dance Troupe have all received the Keys to the city of Kingston. The dance groups were bestowed the national honour for their...

Story of the song | Scofield Reference Bible informs Garnet Silk songs - 'Zion in a Vision' especially meaningful to late Rastafarian singer
Jamaica Gleaner

Bridgett Anderson can easily reel off a number of songs by reggae singer Garnet Silk that have direct quotes from or are heavily influenced by the Bible. Among them are Christ in His Kingly Character, Mystic Chant (which,...

Curtains!
Jamaica Observer

Over this holiday season at least four new works will premiÃÂ¨re on stages across the Corporate Area joining two works which opened earlier.

Date announced for Buju in T&T
Jamaica Observer

Sharp on the heels of the announcement of the opening concert for Buju Banton's Road to Freedom Tour in Jamaica, comes word of the second concert of that series.On April 21, Queen's Park Savannah located in Trinidad &...

Plug pulled on CFW
Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies. AFTER a 17-year run, organisers of...

A great evening with the University Singers
Jamaica Observer

It is fair to say the annual Christmas concert staged by the University Singers is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season.

The joys of Christmas hymns, songs and carols
Jamaica Gleaner

It is almost impossible to envisage any kind of social event taking place without being accompanied by some form of music. Music associated with Christmas celebrations is no exception. It comes in various styles, genres...

Bay-C visits Holy Land for new video
Jamaica Gleaner

Dancehall deejay Bay-C explores his spirituality on his recently released solo debut album Holy Temple. It was only fitting that the visuals for the title be shot in the Holy Land of Israel.Directed by European Benjamin...

All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush for 2018 Pantomime
Jamaica Gleaner

'All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush' for 2018 PantomimeUndoubtedly one of the major news stories this year was the plight of the Windrush Generation persons invited to the United Kingdom from the Caribbean, in particular,...

Little Theatre Movement examines the 'techy-theatre' era
Jamaica Gleaner

With the hassle of mapping out traffic and last-minute holiday shopping comes the Christmas entertainment a niche that no other season shares. Office soirÃes, stage shows, and midnight parties that promise music...

Guardsman, eMedia to revive Sunsplash - reggae festival
Jamaica Gleaner

Guardsman Group and eMedia Interactive, in which the security company has a 35 per cent stake, are to take another run at reviving a long-dead music festival that was the calendar event of its day.Reggae Sunsplash, which...

Nite of Pan – Festival 2018
Montserrat Reporter

Genesys Pan orchestra opens the side show for the 2018 Semi-Final calypso show The annual âNite of Panâ stages tonight at Festival Village in Little Bay, Montserrat. Herman âCupidâ Francis, through...

Laughter promised at Christmas Comedy Cook-Up
Jamaica Star

Another end-of- year serving of fun and cheer is promised as the next staging of Ellis International's calendar event, Christmas Comedy Cook-Up, returns to The Jamaica Pegasus on Boxing Day. Consistently hilarious...

Pick of the Week: Surprise awaits patrons at Unruly Fest
Jamaica Star

Speculation is rife that Canadian rapper Drake and fellow superstar entertainer DJ Khaled may make guest appearances in St Thomas on Saturday night.Organisers of Unruly Fest say that patrons will be treated to surprise...

ENTERTAINMENT YEAR-IN-REVIEW 2018: The Viceroys' Wesley Tinglin passes on
Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies. Wesley Tinglin, the charismatic founder,...

Around The Churches, December 22, 2018
Royal Gazette

LtbgtCHRISTMAS EVEltbgtltbgt Allen Temple AME Church ltbgtAll are welcome to our Christmas Eve celebration at 10. 45pm. 2 Temple Lane, Sound View Road, Sandys. ltbgt Centenary United Methodist Church ltbgtAll are welcome...

Sad news as we lose the traditional Monday evening game
Royal Gazette

With Christmas around the corner let me wish all my readers a very Happy Christmas and belated Hannukah greetings. When I was in my bridge obsessed days, I looked forward to these holidays with mixed feelings. I loved the...

Patty shared darkest moments in cancer fight
Royal Gazette

For Patty Fischer, this Christmas in particular will be a time of great joy and thankfulness. Told she had cancer a year ago, shes watched God heal her body of the disease. From where I was in my cancer journey last year...

We A Come From Far gets rebirth
Jamaica Observer

After a two-year hiatus, gospel concert We A Come From Far is back under the theme âReloadedâ. It is scheduled for the NHT Sports Club in New Kingston this evening. Showtime is 6:00 pm.Overseas-based artistes...

Daynea Deacon-Jones sizzles
Jamaica Observer

2018 Gospel Festival Song winner, Daynea Deacon-Jones was the icing on the cake on an evening of great entertainment at Christ Church in Port Antonio last Sunday.The occasion was the fourth staging of Portland's Custos...

Cheers speading Christmas cheer
Jamaica Observer

Organisers of the annual Christmas party, Cheers in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, promises to be bigger and better this year. Now in its 16th year, the treat has been a staple for children, adults and seniors in the...

Yesterday is on tonight
Jamaica Observer

Some of Jamaica's top-flight DJs are slated to provide the musical selections at Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum Yesterday Best of the 90s, scheduled for the Mas Camp in Kingston tonight.Rostered to keep patrons...

Footloose rocks Mas Camp
Jamaica Observer

From as early as 11:00 pm, patrons began to make their way inside the Mas Camp at Stadium North in Kingston last Saturday for Footloose.Dubbed the Fashion Ova Style edition, the females came dressed to impress.Footloose...

