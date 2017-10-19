Tallawahs continue CPL party
Jamaica Star

The sixth edition of the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T/20 tournament ended with a bang! The Party Stand was louder than Tuesday, especially as patrons continued to comically chant and shout insults at the players of the...

0
Terron Webb Wins Junior Calypso Competition
Bernews

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Nevis Junior Calypso Competition with his song âChange D Thinkingâ. The talented young singer went up against 13 other Junior...

0
C'bean American actress Cicely Tyson inducted into 'Wall of Fame'
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) â Caribbean American actress Cicely L Tyson has been inducted into the Wall of Fame of the Washington, DC-based Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS), as Caribbean Americans celebrate...

0
Foster deserves national call-up - Gordon
Jamaica Gleaner

Humble Lion's head coach Merron Gordon said he is disappointed with the decision by the senior Reggae Boyz coaching staff to overlooked striker Craig Foster for their friendly international matches against St Kitts and...

0
Reggae Boyz beat St Kitts 3-1 in friendly international
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz defeated St Kitts and Nevis 3-1 in a friendly international at the Newtown Football Stadium in St Kitts on Thursday.Â  The Jamaicans got off to a flying start, when Justin Springer of St Kitts and...

0
Reggae Boyz starting 11 named ahead of St Kitts, Nevis friendly
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's starting 11 for tonight's friendly international football match against St Kitts and Nevis has been released by the Jamaica Football Federation. The starting line up reads: Amal Knight, Ricardo Morris, Ladale...

0
Reggae Boyz hold firm as T&T slip in rankings
Jamaica Gleaner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):Powerhouse Trinidad and Tobago took a pounding in the latest FIFA world rankings released last week, as St Kitts and Nevis and Haiti also lost significant ground.The Reggae Boyz remain the...

0
Whitmore welcomes more Reggae Boyz games
Jamaica Gleaner

Head coach Theodore Whitmore has welcomed news that Jamaica's national senior team will be in action again in April, when they play away to St. Kitts and Nevis on April 26 and a return game against Antigua and Barbuda on...

0
Steel Pulse's former drummer is dead
Jamaica Observer

STEVE âGrizzlyâ Nisbett, drummer and a member of British reggae band Steel Pulse's classic lineup, died in London Thursday at age 69.A post on Steel Pulse's Facebook page confirmed his death and acknowledged the...

0
Photo: The Lisa Hanna calendar
Jamaica Observer

Miss World 1993, Lisa Hanna is sizzling in this year's calendar with the theme for 2018 'Courage'. Hanna, the shadow foreign affairs minister and former youth and culture minister, spoke on the theme in her address to the...

0
Spice on St Kitts's annual show
Jamaica Observer

SPICE is the one of several headline acts scheduled for the 2018 edition of St Kitts Music Festival, slated for Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre from June 27 to July 1.âI am extremely pleased to have such popular...

0
Terron Webb Wins Calypso Contest In St Kitts
Bernews

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Primary School Junior Calypso competition, making him a three-time competition winner, a feat not achieved by any other Junior Calypsonian...

0
Poet's school tour part of Ja trek plan
Jamaica Gleaner

Dub poet Malachi Smith has performed in Taiwan, St Kitts and Nevis, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Nicaragua, "all over the United States" (where he lives), and, of course, repeatedly in the land of his birth,...

0
The honorary Caribbean consul
Royal Gazette

St Kitts-Nevis and Bermuda are 1,675 miles apart, but Louise Tannock is determined to bridge the gap. In the 41 years since she moved from St Kitts to Bermuda, she has taken schoolchildren to meet relatives in St...

0
Under-20 Girlz defeat Haiti 1-0 in CFU qualifiers
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica's Under-20 Reggae Girlz confirmed their spot in next year's CONCACAF Women's Championship to be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago with a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Haiti in their final round of...

0
OAS and Colorado State University offer study opportunities
Dominica News Online

CHARLESTOWNÂ NEVIS (October 19, 2017) âÂ The Human Resources Department is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Colorado State University invites interested...

0
Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018
Trinidad Guardian

Renewed efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase T&T as an ideal travel destination is already reaping success as the 2017/2018 cruise season promises to be a bumper one with 71 calls scheduled to put into port....

0
“Charis D” places 2nd in Nevis calypso competition
Dominica News Online

Dominican female Calypsonian, âCharis Dâ has copped the 2nd runner up position at the 2017 TDC Senior Kaiso Monarch competition held in Nevis on August 5th. The competition formed part of the Nevis Culturama...

0
Singer Terron Webb Wins Calypso Competition
Bernews

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Junior Calypso competition at the Nevis Culturama Festival with his...

0
Singer Terron Webb Wins Calypso Competition
Bernews

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Junior Calypso competition at the Nevis Culturama Festival with his song âSocial Media Addictionâ. Young Terron went up against...

0
Carnival declared open for the 60th Anniversary
Antigua Observer

The Acting Prime Minister Steadroy 'Cutie' Benjamin declared the Glow Opening Parade open, with the unveiling of a statue, made of mahogany wood by Cuban sculptor Osmany Perez, depicting a family clad in carnival costumes...

0
Dominican a finalist in Nevis Kaiso competition
Dominica News Online

Budding Dominican Calypsonian, Charis D, is a finalist in a Kaiso competition which forms part of the Nevis Culturama Festival. She is among nine performers who were chosen to go against King Dis n Dat in the Senior Kaiso...

0
CPL to be aired in Great Britain
Trinidad Guardian

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be broadcast on BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland for the 2017 season. The Biggest Party in Sport begins on August 4 and will run until September 9. The...

0
Terron Webb Performs In Bermuda For First Time
Bernews

Terron Webb, a 12-year-old born in Bermuda and now living in St. Kitts and Nevis, recently brought his competition winning musical skills to Bermuda in order to perform in Queens Park on June 18. The young singer, who is...

0
Caribbean talent not $$ respected in MLS
Trinidad Guardian

Caribbean nationalsâ fight for equal footing in the North American workplace has extended to the sporting arena, where most players from the region find themselves among the lowest paid in Major League Soccer,...

0
Dejour sings of infidelity in new song
Jamaica Star

St Kitts-based reggae singer Dejour continues his reggae journey with his upcoming single 'Do It'.The track is scheduled to be released later this month and promises to be an epic hit.The song is about a couple facing the...

0
