Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme
Jamaica Observer

Kyesha Randall, the 2016 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, has embarked on the journey of becoming a mentor in the 'We Transform' programme.The We Transform programme is a Ministry of National Security initiative that aims to...

Stella Maris, NDTC, Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe receive Keys to the City
Jamaica Gleaner

The Stella Maris Dance Ensemble, the National Dance Theatre Company, and the Tivoli Dance Troupe have all received the Keys to the city of Kingston. The dance groups were bestowed the national honour for their...

Story of the song | Scofield Reference Bible informs Garnet Silk songs - 'Zion in a Vision' especially meaningful to late Rastafarian singer
Jamaica Gleaner

Bridgett Anderson can easily reel off a number of songs by reggae singer Garnet Silk that have direct quotes from or are heavily influenced by the Bible. Among them are Christ in His Kingly Character, Mystic Chant (which,...

Curtains!
Jamaica Observer

Over this holiday season at least four new works will premiÃÂ¨re on stages across the Corporate Area joining two works which opened earlier.

Date announced for Buju in T&T
Jamaica Observer

Sharp on the heels of the announcement of the opening concert for Buju Banton's Road to Freedom Tour in Jamaica, comes word of the second concert of that series.On April 21, Queen's Park Savannah located in Trinidad &...

Plug pulled on CFW
Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies. ÃÂ AFTER a 17-year run, organisers of...

A great evening with the University Singers
Jamaica Observer

It is fair to say the annual Christmas concert staged by the University Singers is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season.

The joys of Christmas hymns, songs and carols
Jamaica Gleaner

It is almost impossible to envisage any kind of social event taking place without being accompanied by some form of music. Music associated with Christmas celebrations is no exception. It comes in various styles, genres...

All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush for 2018 Pantomime
Jamaica Gleaner

'All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush' for 2018 PantomimeUndoubtedly one of the major news stories this year was the plight of the Windrush Generation persons invited to the United Kingdom from the Caribbean, in particular,...

Little Theatre Movement examines the 'techy-theatre' era
Jamaica Gleaner

With the hassle of mapping out traffic and last-minute holiday shopping comes the Christmas entertainment a niche that no other season shares. Office soirÃes, stage shows, and midnight parties that promise music...

Guardsman, eMedia to revive Sunsplash - reggae festival
Jamaica Gleaner

Guardsman Group and eMedia Interactive, in which the security company has a 35 per cent stake, are to take another run at reviving a long-dead music festival that was the calendar event of its day.Reggae Sunsplash, which...

Laughter promised at Christmas Comedy Cook-Up
Jamaica Star

Another end-of- year serving of fun and cheer is promised as the next staging of Ellis International's calendar event, Christmas Comedy Cook-Up, returns to The Jamaica Pegasus on Boxing Day. Consistently hilarious...

ENTERTAINMENT YEAR-IN-REVIEW 2018: The Viceroys' Wesley Tinglin passes on
Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies. ÃÂ Wesley Tinglin, the charismatic founder,...

We A Come From Far gets rebirth
Jamaica Observer

After a two-year hiatus, gospel concert We A Come From Far is back under the theme âReloadedâ. It is scheduled for the NHT Sports Club in New Kingston this evening. Showtime is 6:00 pm.Overseas-based artistes...

Daynea Deacon-Jones sizzles
Jamaica Observer

2018 Gospel Festival Song winner, Daynea Deacon-Jones was the icing on the cake on an evening of great entertainment at Christ Church in Port Antonio last Sunday.The occasion was the fourth staging of Portland's Custos...

Cheers speading Christmas cheer
Jamaica Observer

Organisers of the annual Christmas party, Cheers in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, promises to be bigger and better this year. Now in its 16th year, the treat has been a staple for children, adults and seniors in the...

Yesterday is on tonight
Jamaica Observer

Some of Jamaica's top-flight DJs are slated to provide the musical selections at Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum Yesterday Best of the 90s, scheduled for the Mas Camp in Kingston tonight.Rostered to keep patrons...

Footloose rocks Mas Camp
Jamaica Observer

From as early as 11:00 pm, patrons began to make their way inside the Mas Camp at Stadium North in Kingston last Saturday for Footloose.Dubbed the Fashion Ova Style edition, the females came dressed to impress.Footloose...

Blessings at Joy in The Bass
Jamaica Observer

SHOWERS of blessings came down at Christmas Joy in The Bass held at the Old Ambassador Theatre in Trench Town on Thursday evening.The rains came during Ernie Smith's performance of his classic song, All For Jesus.The...

Private citizens plan to bring Christmas cheer to the homeless
Jamaica Gleaner

A small team from SK Exclusive Mobile Detailing and the National Council of Drug Abuse is planning to put some smiles on the faces of street persons across the Corporate Area tomorrow, December 23.The project, called 'Tek...

Hold up, BeyoncÈ did not release new music
Jamaica Gleaner

There's no more juice in BeyoncÃ's lemonade jar. The singer did not release new music, though two albums featuring old BeyoncÃ songs hit streaming services on Thursday.Under the name Queen Carter, the albums Have...

Giark - Roots reggae artiste from a 'Digital' world
Jamaica Gleaner

Rising roots reggae singer Giark (pronounced ghee-ark) is the son of famed Jamaican producer 'Bobby Digital'. Needless to say, that with such a foundation, much is expected from the young musician. Even so, Giark follows...

D-Day for Tommy Lee Sparta - Judge to rule if artiste has case to answer
Jamaica Star

Today could be likened to judgement day for dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta and his co-accused O'Brian Smith, as the Trial Judge Carolyn Tie is set to hand down her ruling in the lottery scam trial. Tie yesterday...

Ghetto Splash sizzles - But vendors feel left out
Jamaica Star

The vendors who sell their merchandise at the annual Ghetto Splash in Waterhouse say they are willing to pay a fee next year if it will guarantee them the opportunity to once more ply their wares inside the venue. The...

