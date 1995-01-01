Â The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has shortlisted 16 players to represent Guyana in the four-day GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival scheduled to take place at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from December...
Â Dear Mr. Editor, Christopher Matthias, Christopher Matthias, Christopher Matthias, you should not pronounce on football matters in Guyana. I refer to the article in one of the daily newspapers dated 12th December...
Â Mohamedâs Enterprise of Lombard Street has thrown their support behind the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall December 27 to 30. Yesterday at the business house...
Â WJ Enterprise, a wholesaler on Regent Street, has come on board in support of the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival with an undisclosed monetary donation. This presentation was made yesterday by one of the...
Â Camex Restaurants, Inc., under the Churchâs Chicken brand, has signaled their interest to support the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival when the agencyâs Marketing Consultant presented a...
As the countdown officially begins for the commencement of the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Tournament, Suriname has named a 13-man squad to compete against the eight participating teams. The ZV All Stars, coached...
Â Georgetown -: In a statement issued yesterday, The Guyana Football Federation has indicated that it has been planning an international futsal tournament for the past six months and was pleased to sign a binding...
Two more corporate partners have committed to the successful execution of the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival scheduled for December 27 â 30 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Trophy Stall and Auto...
Â Â My honest opinion is that there are persons in the PPP hierarchy whose fox-like thinking is way above many of the effete leaders in the APNU+AFC fortress. There is a strong sense of hunting in the PPP leadership...
Â Kelvin Barker, a driver for Guyana Water Inc (GWI), made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistratesâ Courts before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, on a charge of simple larceny that was made out against him....
Â Dinar Trading of Lamaha Street yesterday threw their support behind the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai organised inaugural ExxonMobil-sponsored International Futsal Festival. The tournament...
Â Ansa McAl through its Stag Beer brand is the latest corporate partner to get on board with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for this monthâs (December 27-30) GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival set...
I decided to study to become a theatre artist after the overwhelming and enriching experience of the first Caribbean Festival of the Arts, CARIFESTA, in 1972 in Guyana. That first festival captured the tremendous...
Dancer-turned-artiste Ding Dong says it is not his place to cast judgement on the relatives and friends of a deceased man from Guyana who chose to celebrate his death in a 'non-traditional' way.A video clip from the...
Reggae/dancehall artiste I-Octane is the latest dancehall act to be included in Magnum Tonic Wine's regional mega stage-show series Magnum Xplosion.The event, which has seen previous stagings in Guyana, Barbados and...
The final three matches in the boysâ under-16 division of Youth Basketball Guyanaâs (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Georgetown zone concluded on Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH)...
The semifinals and finals in all divisions of Youth Basketball Guyanaâs (YBG) National Schoolsâ Basketball Festival have been scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). Due...
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) announced former Jamaica defender, Michael Johnson, as head coach of its senior men's team yesterday.The 44-year-old, who represented Jamaica between 1999 and 2003, is the highest...
Inter-school basketball action continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Saturday afternoon with four games in Youth Basketball Guyanaâs (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regionalâs...
Play in Youth Basketball Guyanaâs (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regionalâs continued on Friday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue with three matches, two...
Mortimer Softley was determined to become a reggae sensation, and, without reservations, he migrated to Jamaica in 1995 to find a way to fulfil his dream. Softley performed first as Black and White until local musicians...
Dis is de season fuh beauty pageants. Two weeks ago was Mother and Daughter Pageant. Dem boys canât remember who win de dat pageant. Couple weeks from now is de Miss World Pageant. Dem donât know who will win....
Following an electrifying and successful Easter Monday staging in Providence, Guyana, and a spectacular beach party as part of the Barbados Reggae Festival, Magnum Tonic Wine is bringing its high-energy event series,...
The Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club benefited from some much-needed support from corporate Guyana ahead of tomorrowâs Guyana Carnival Sevens Rugby Tournament to be played at the National Park, Track and Field Playfield....
The inaugural Miss World Guyana 2018 Sports & Fitness competition was a spectacular one this year as the organisation partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club to host the event. A large crowd was in attendance to witness...
"Why don't Jamaicans like to play soca?," was the question Sharda Bacchus asked THE STAR. The lover of the musical genre who was visiting from Guyana attended a recent staging of Yeah Yeah Wednesdays with a few friends...