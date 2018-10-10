Roseau Dominica â (October 10, 2018) â Super carnival group, Ban Akiyo of Guadeloupe will form part of Dominicaâs World Creole Music Festival experience, and will be embedded among the large numbers of...
Zouk music will be well represented during the 20th edition of the Dominica World Creole Music Festival, as an all-star cast of Zouk superstars from Martinique, Guadeloupe and La Reunion are expected to perform in front...
As the Star of the Month Etana makes preparations to leave for Hangout Music Festival in Alabama and Guadeloupe's heritage festival celebration, Eritaj, she is apprehensive about the upcoming performances.Etana told The...
Jamaica's senior women's team took a big step towards qualifying for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge series final round after blanking Guadeloupe 13-0 in their opening Group B game at the Stade Sylvio Cator...
Now that the carnival celebrations are over, the lovers of sport may well be hoping to hear of the sporting activities that will attract their attention. Quietly, did you hear of the performances of our national indoor...
France-based professional Channon âD Canonâ Thompson raised her game a notch as five-time defending champions T&T overcame Suriname in four sets to reach the 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second...
12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...
Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T âCalypso Spikersâ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World...
European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second Round...
The twentieth edition of the World Creole Music Festival has been launched. The Festival, which was inaugurated in 1997, celebrates French-Caribbean genres including Dominicaâs indigenous cadence-lypso and bouyon,...
The school of Drama is hosting its latest production El Numero Uno at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts this evening. El Numero Uno was written by Jamaican/Canadian poet and playwright Pamela...
Canadian production team Banx & Ranx have steadily built a formidable rÃÂ©sumÃÂ© working with acts such as British chart- toppers Taio Cruz, Olly Murs, and Tinie Tempah. They have also remixed songs for...
Suriname completed the list of Group D opponents for T&T at next yearâs Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Womenâs Championship serves off in Kingston, Jamaica in July. This came after...
GUADELOUPE-BORN singer Cali P debuts at number 10 on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart this week with I Thoughts. The 12-track set was released on October 7 by Hemp Hire Productions/ Flash Hit Records. It features songs...
Singer Cali P is preparing to release his third album, i Thoughts, which is due out October 7. Most of the 12-track set is co-produced by his Hemp Higher Productions and Flash Hits Records, with additional production from...
THIS evening, Independence Village, located at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew, is expected to come alive with the World Reggae Dance Championships. A relatively new addition to the Independence...
Dominica (July 21, 2016) â The 2016 World Creole Music Festival continues to build on its momentum with increased promotion in the French West Indies. Following the successful launch of the Festival in Guadeloupe and...
The Capuchin Cultural Group is set to travel to Guadeloupe today (Tuesday) to take part in a Quadrille Festival carded for June 16th- 20th , President of the Dominica Guadeloupe Association, Maymont Paul has revealed....
Roseau, Dominica â (June 3, 2016) Breve, Dominicaâs popular Jazz band will perform in Guadeloupe this weekend. The band, accompanied Cameron Pierre on stage at the 7th Dominicaâs Jazz ân Creole...
