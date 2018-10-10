Ban Akiyo Of Guadeloupe To Form Part Of Wcmf 2018  
Dominica Vibes

Roseau Dominica â (October 10, 2018) â Super carnival group, Ban Akiyo of Guadeloupe will form part of Dominicaâs World Creole Music Festival experience, and will be embedded among the large numbers of...

0
Zouk All-Stars to perform at WCMF 2018
Dominica News Online

Zouk music will be well represented during the 20th edition of the Dominica World Creole Music Festival, as an all-star cast of Zouk superstars from Martinique, Guadeloupe and La Reunion are expected to perform in front...

0
STAR of the Month: Language barrier doesn't stop Etana's message
Jamaica Star

As the Star of the Month Etana makes preparations to leave for Hangout Music Festival in Alabama and Guadeloupe's heritage festival celebration, Eritaj, she is apprehensive about the upcoming performances.Etana told The...

0
Reggae Girlz on fire
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's senior women's team took a big step towards qualifying for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge series final round after blanking Guadeloupe 13-0 in their opening Group B game at the Stade Sylvio Cator...

0
Carnival is over, back to sport
Trinidad Guardian

Now that the carnival celebrations are over, the lovers of sport may well be hoping to hear of the sporting activities that will attract their attention. Quietly, did you hear of the performances of our national indoor...

0
Carnival is over, back to sport
Trinidad Guardian

Now that the carnival celebrations are over, the lovers of sport may well be hoping to hear of the sporting activities that will attract their attention. Quietly, did you hear of the performances of our national indoor...

0
Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final
Trinidad Guardian

France-based professional Channon âD Canonâ Thompson raised her game a notch as five-time defending champions T&T overcame Suriname in four sets to reach the 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second...

0
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Trinidad Guardian

12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...

1
Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas
Trinidad Guardian

Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T âCalypso Spikersâ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World...

0
Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T Ã¢â¬ÅCalypso SpikersÃ¢â¬ to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018...

0
T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB WomenÃ¢â¬â¢s World...

0
T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second Round...

0
Another exciting World Creole Music Festival line-up revealed
Dominica Vibes

The twentieth edition of the World Creole Music Festival has been launched. The Festival, which was inaugurated in 1997, celebrates French-Caribbean genres including Dominicaâs indigenous cadence-lypso and bouyon,...

0
Another exciting World Creole Music Festival line-up revealed
Dominica Vibes

The twentieth edition of the World Creole Music Festival has been launched. The Festival, which was inaugurated in 1997, celebrates French-Caribbean genres including Dominicaâs indigenous cadence-lypso and bouyon,...

0
Another exciting World Creole Music Festival line-up revealed
Dominica Vibes

The twentieth edition of the World Creole Music Festival has been launched. The Festival, which was inaugurated in 1997, celebrates French-Caribbean genres including Dominicaâs indigenous cadence-lypso and bouyon,...

0
El Numero Uno on tonight
Jamaica Observer

The school of Drama is hosting its latest production El Numero Uno at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts this evening. El Numero Uno was written by Jamaican/Canadian poet and playwright Pamela...

0
Canada’s dynamic duo
Jamaica Observer

Canadian production team Banx & Ranx have steadily built a formidable rÃÂ©sumÃÂ© working with acts such as British chart- toppers Taio Cruz, Olly Murs, and Tinie Tempah. They have also remixed songs for...

0
Suriname completes T&T CAZOVA women
Trinidad Guardian

Suriname completed the list of Group D opponents for T&T at next yearâs Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Womenâs Championship serves off in Kingston, Jamaica in July. This came after...

0
Cali P’s I Thoughts debuts on Billboard
Jamaica Observer

GUADELOUPE-BORN singer Cali P debuts at number 10 on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart this week with I Thoughts. The 12-track set was released on October 7 by Hemp Hire Productions/ Flash Hit Records. It features songs...

0
Cali P’s thoughts
Jamaica Observer

Singer Cali P is preparing to release his third album, i Thoughts, which is due out October 7. Most of the 12-track set is co-produced by his Hemp Higher Productions and Flash Hits Records, with additional production from...

0
World Reggae Dance contest on tonight
Jamaica Observer

THIS evening, Independence Village, located at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew, is expected to come alive with the World Reggae Dance Championships. A relatively new addition to the Independence...

0
WCMF wowing French West Indies
Dominica Vibes

Dominica (July 21, 2016) â The 2016 World Creole Music Festival continues to build on its momentum with increased promotion in the French West Indies. Following the successful launch of the Festival in Guadeloupe and...

0
WCMF wowing French West Indies
Dominica Vibes

Dominica (July 21, 2016) â The 2016 World Creole Music Festival continues to build on its momentum with increased promotion in the French West Indies. Following the successful launch of the Festival in Guadeloupe and...

0
Capuchin Cultural Group to perform at Quadrille Festival in Guadeloupe
Dominica News Online

The Capuchin Cultural Group is set to travel to Guadeloupe today (Tuesday) to take part in a Quadrille Festival carded for June 16th- 20th , President of the Dominica Guadeloupe Association, Maymont Paul has revealed....

0
Breve gets gig in Guadeloupe
Dominica Vibes

Roseau, Dominica â (June 3, 2016) Breve, Dominicaâs popular Jazz band will perform in Guadeloupe this weekend. The band, accompanied Cameron Pierre on stage at the 7th Dominicaâs Jazz ân Creole...

0
Breve gets gig in Guadeloupe
Dominica Vibes

Roseau, Dominica â (June 3, 2016) Breve, Dominicaâs popular Jazz band will perform in Guadeloupe this weekend. The band, accompanied Cameron Pierre on stage at the 7th Dominicaâs Jazz ân Creole...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Ban Akiyo Of Guadeloupe To Form Part Of Wcmf 2018  

Zouk All-Stars to perform at WCMF 2018

STAR of the Month: Language barrier doesn't stop Etana's message

Reggae Girlz on fire

Carnival is over, back to sport

Carnival is over, back to sport

Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final

SPORTS more
Bermuda Win Four Medals In CARIFTA Triathlon

Bermuda Win Three Games In Rugby North 7s

Bermuda cock-a-hoop about sevens prospects

Dominica remains unbeaten after CONCACAF football match in Guadeloupe

Dominicans to benefit from OECS medical services agreement with French islands

Bermuda Finish CAC Games With Three Medals

Medals for Walters, Wright

POLITICS more
Medals for Walters, Wright

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

Soca Warriors hold Martinique at 0-0 draw

Soca Warriors hold Martinique 0-0

Hyland, Jones lead T&T for friendlies

Hyland, Jones headline TT team for friendlies

Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica, says PM

BUSINESS more
In Guadeloupe, going green means going bananas

Airline alliance promises lower fares, easier travel

T&T signs deal with European travel group

Hurricane damage put at 2bn euros on two French islands

Central FC, Jabloteh kick-off CFU title quest

Charles heads Jabloteh to CFU six-team finals

Jabloteh closes in on CFU finals group

TECH more
Dominican teen arrested for voluntary homicide in Guadeloupe

Express Des Isles promises additional vessels for WCMF

CRIME more
Motorcycle accident claims life of French national

Medals for Walters, Wright

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

T&T Under-20s fall to Costa Rica

Lawrence: Young players not ready

MacKenzie defends girls title

MacKenzie defends girls title

MISCELLANEOUS more
3rd Annual BOA Independence Invitational Games Archery Guyana represented for 2nd consecutive year

TS Kirk causes power outages, heavy flooding in Caribbean

Kirk drops heavy rain across eastern Caribbean

OECS and CGSS of Guadeloupe Sign Cooperation Agreement on Healthcare

BREAKING NEWS: Hurricane Watch issued for Dominica

Dominica takes on Suriname in inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations tournament

OECS and CGSS of Guadeloupe Sign Cooperation Agreement on Healthcare

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...