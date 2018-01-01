Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...
Jamaica's music continues to influence many across the Caribbean. One such person is Grenadian dancehall/soca artiste Alex Brathwaite aka Flex GLR.ÃÂ The deejay recently released Stay High and The Dream.ÃÂ Both...
ST. GEORGEâS, GRENADA, MONDAY 29th, OCTOBER 2018 âGIS:Â Trinity recruitment services Inc headquartered in Barbados, agents for Carnival Cruise Lines, Apollo ship Chandlers Inc, Fleet PRO, and Emirates...
By Dr. Neals Chitan Being born in the Spice Island of Grenada, a place where the annual carnival pulls thousands from all over Europe, North America and the Caribbean to our shores, I know this article may get under the...
Having performed in Grenada on five occasions, disc jock Country Tiger is fully convinced that the people of that island love the music that is coming out of Jamaica.A few weeks ago, he performed there, alongside singer...
BRIDGETOWNâJamaica Reggae Boyz scored twice in the last ten minutes as they came from two goals down to snatch a thrilling 2-2 draw against a spirited Barbados in their international friendly on Monday night. Playing...
Rondall Neckles, a 31 year old man of Tuilleries, St. Andrewâs died at the General Hospital yesterday after injuries sustained in an incident at Crochu, St. Andrewâs on carnival Tuesday after the end of St....
Manager of Jamaica senior men's football team, Roy Simpson, said that despite having a better history against Grenada and Barbados, those teams were the best available options to engage in friendly international games at...
Manager of Jamaica senior men's football team, Roy Simpson, said that despite having a better history against Grenada and Barbados, those teams were the best available options to engage in friendly international games at...
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Damage to the ground floor of the National Stadium due to flooding from recent rains, has led to the postponement of one of the main carnival events .According to Spicemas Corporation,...
St. Georges, Grenada (Sonique Solutions) â Excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high as premium fete enthusiasts and global Carnival connoisseurs eagerly await the upcoming slate of events being unleashed...
ST GEORGE'S , Grenada (CMC) â Security officials have established an Anti-disruption Unit that will be present at all major carnival and other large events as part of police efforts to ensure that individuals or...
Washington, DC (Sonique Solutions) â With all the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming 2018 edition of the annual Hookie DC weekend, festival fanatics are anxiously awaiting the return of the famous fete...
Imprisoned for 26 years for his role in the 1979 coup d'etat in Grenada, Bernard Coard, author of How the West Indian Child is Made Educationally Subnormal in the British School System, spent most of his time organising...
Imprisoned for 26 years for his role in the 1979 coup d'etat in Grenada, Bernard Coard, author of How the West Indian Child is Made Educationally Subnormal in the British School System, spent most of his time organising...
Samuel Badree of PowerGen Cricket Club said that his team's loss to Queenâs Park Cricket Club II in a disciplinary hearing is unfair. Badree, a senior player and captain of the team said yesterday that the ruling is...
VINODE MAMCHAN Samuel Badree of PowerGen Cricket Club said that his team's loss to Queenâs Park Cricket Club II in a disciplinary hearing is unfair. Badree, a senior player and captain of the team said yesterday that...
Forty-seven years ago, Bernard Coard published a book titled How the West Indian Child is Made Educationally Subnormal in the British School System (New Beacon Books, 1971). It was republished five times, and last month,...
PowerGen Cricket Club was ruthless on the field, but lost in the protest room after an appeal brought forward by Queenâs Park Cricket Club (QPCC) minutes after the teams quarter-final contest in the T&T Cricket...
Many have assumed that the mind behind 'Sister Sandrine', 'Mitzie', or 'Di Rass', is Jamaican, Trinidadian, or Grenadian. But the New York native behind them identifies simply as West Indian.Social media personalit-...
Many have assumed that the mind behind 'Sister Sandrine', 'Mitzie', or 'Di Rass', is Jamaican, Trinidadian, or Grenadian. But the New York native behind them identifies simply as West Indian.Social media personalit-...
PowerGen Cricket Club was ruthless on the field, but lost in the protest room after an appeal brought forward by Queenâs Park Cricket Club (QPCC) minutes after the teams quarter-final contest in the T&T Cricket...
Placing among the top three positions in the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Under-16 Netball Championships was the hope of coach Velma Hazelwood for T&T youth team but the youngsters fell just short...
Placing among the top three positions in the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Under-16 Netball Championships was the hope of coach Velma Hazelwood for T&T youth team but the youngsters fell just short...
T&T Under-16 netball team improved on its showing at the Caribbean netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Junior Championships which ended on Wednesday evening at the Vigie Multi-purpose Sports Complex in Castries, St...
"Women should never allow two words or any word that speaks about size to define who they are," says Hollice 'Mr Killa' Mapp, Grenadian artiste who became popular for his 2013 soca hit, Rolly Polly.When the artiste...