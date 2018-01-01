Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival
Dominica News Online

Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...

Flexing with Alex Brathwaite
Jamaica Observer

Jamaica's music continues to influence many across the Caribbean. One such person is Grenadian dancehall/soca artiste Alex Brathwaite aka Flex GLR.ÃÂ The deejay recently released Stay High and The Dream.ÃÂ  Both...

Job Vacancy – Carnival Cruise Lines
Spice Islander

ST. GEORGEâS, GRENADA, MONDAY 29th, OCTOBER 2018 âGIS:Â Trinity recruitment services Inc headquartered in Barbados, agents for Carnival Cruise Lines, Apollo ship Chandlers Inc, Fleet PRO, and Emirates...

What’s in a name?
Spice Islander

By Dr. Neals Chitan Being born in the Spice Island of Grenada, a place where the annual carnival pulls thousands from all over Europe, North America and the Caribbean to our shores, I know this article may get under the...

Archie Wonder, Country Tiger take on Grenada
Jamaica Star

Having performed in Grenada on five occasions, disc jock Country Tiger is fully convinced that the people of that island love the music that is coming out of Jamaica.A few weeks ago, he performed there, alongside singer...

Reggae Boyz survive Bajan scare
Trinidad Guardian

BRIDGETOWNâJamaica Reggae Boyz scored twice in the last ten minutes as they came from two goals down to snatch a thrilling 2-2 draw against a spirited Barbados in their international friendly on Monday night. Playing...

St. Andrew’s man died after Carnival incident
Spice Islander

Rondall Neckles, a 31 year old man of Tuilleries, St. Andrewâs died at the General Hospital yesterday after injuries sustained in an incident at Crochu, St. Andrewâs on carnival Tuesday after the end of St....

Playing who's available - Friendlies outside of FIFA date limit Reggae Boyz's options
Jamaica Gleaner

Manager of Jamaica senior men's football team, Roy Simpson, said that despite having a better history against Grenada and Barbados, those teams were the best available options to engage in friendly international games at...

Playing who's available - Friendlies outside - of FIFA date limit - Reggae Boyz's options
Jamaica Gleaner

Manager of Jamaica senior men's football team, Roy Simpson, said that despite having a better history against Grenada and Barbados, those teams were the best available options to engage in friendly international games at...

Rain no play!
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Damage to the ground floor of the National Stadium due to flooding from recent rains, has led to the postponement of one of the main carnival events .According to Spicemas Corporation,...

Cocktails, Cuisine and Soca for Spice Addiction Entertainment events
Spice Islander

St. Georges, Grenada (Sonique Solutions) â Excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high as premium fete enthusiasts and global Carnival connoisseurs eagerly await the upcoming slate of events being unleashed...

Police establish anti-disruption unit
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S , Grenada (CMC) â Security officials have established an Anti-disruption Unit that will be present at all major carnival and other large events as part of police efforts to ensure that individuals or...

Shine DC ready for homecoming at Hookie Weekend 2018
Spice Islander

Washington, DC (Sonique Solutions) â With all the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming 2018 edition of the annual Hookie DC weekend, festival fanatics are anxiously awaiting the return of the famous fete...

For the Reckord | Coard used the performing arts to teach Grenadian inmates - Pt II
Jamaica Gleaner

Imprisoned for 26 years for his role in the 1979 coup d'etat in Grenada, Bernard Coard, author of How the West Indian Child is Made Educationally Subnormal in the British School System, spent most of his time organising...

Coard used the performing arts to teach Grenadian inmates - Pt II
Jamaica Gleaner

Imprisoned for 26 years for his role in the 1979 coup d'etat in Grenada, Bernard Coard, author of How the West Indian Child is Made Educationally Subnormal in the British School System, spent most of his time organising...

Badree calls T&TCB ruling against PowerGen unfair
Trinidad Guardian

Samuel Badree of PowerGen Cricket Club said that his team's loss to Queenâs Park Cricket Club II in a disciplinary hearing is unfair. Badree, a senior player and captain of the team said yesterday that the ruling is...

Badree calls T&TCB ruling against PowerGen unfair
Trinidad Guardian

VINODE MAMCHAN Samuel Badree of PowerGen Cricket Club said that his team's loss to Queenâs Park Cricket Club II in a disciplinary hearing is unfair. Badree, a senior player and captain of the team said yesterday that...

For the Reckord | The performing arts used in prison education in Grenada - Pt1
Jamaica Gleaner

Forty-seven years ago, Bernard Coard published a book titled How the West Indian Child is Made Educationally Subnormal in the British School System (New Beacon Books, 1971). It was republished five times, and last month,...

TTCB throws PowerGen out T20 Festival
Trinidad Guardian

PowerGen Cricket Club was ruthless on the field, but lost in the protest room after an appeal brought forward by Queenâs Park Cricket Club (QPCC) minutes after the teams quarter-final contest in the T&T Cricket...

Are You Dumb? - Majah Hype's year-long international comedy tour makes stop in Jamaica
Jamaica Gleaner

Many have assumed that the mind behind 'Sister Sandrine', 'Mitzie', or 'Di Rass', is Jamaican, Trinidadian, or Grenadian. But the New York native behind them identifies simply as West Indian.Social media personalit-...

Are You Dumb? - - Majah Hype's year-long international comedy tour makes stop in Jamaica
Jamaica Gleaner

Many have assumed that the mind behind 'Sister Sandrine', 'Mitzie', or 'Di Rass', is Jamaican, Trinidadian, or Grenadian. But the New York native behind them identifies simply as West Indian.Social media personalit-...

TTCB throws PowerGen out T20 Festival
Trinidad Guardian

PowerGen Cricket Club was ruthless on the field, but lost in the protest room after an appeal brought forward by Queenâs Park Cricket Club (QPCC) minutes after the teams quarter-final contest in the T&T Cricket...

Hazelwood: Netballers fall short
Trinidad Guardian

Placing among the top three positions in the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Under-16 Netball Championships was the hope of coach Velma Hazelwood for T&T youth team but the youngsters fell just short...

Hazelwood: Netballers fall short
Trinidad Guardian

Placing among the top three positions in the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Under-16 Netball Championships was the hope of coach Velma Hazelwood for T&T youth team but the youngsters fell just short...

T&T place fourth in junior netball tourney
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Under-16 netball team improved on its showing at the Caribbean netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Junior Championships which ended on Wednesday evening at the Vigie Multi-purpose Sports Complex in Castries, St...

It's a Curvy Revel-ution - Carnival takes on more 'real estate'
Jamaica Gleaner

"Women should never allow two words or any word that speaks about size to define who they are," says Hollice 'Mr Killa' Mapp, Grenadian artiste who became popular for his 2013 soca hit, Rolly Polly.When the artiste...

