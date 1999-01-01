Dancehall deejay Bay-C explores his spirituality on his recently released solo debut album Holy Temple. It was only fitting that the visuals for the title be shot in the Holy Land of Israel.Directed by European Benjamin...
Speculation is rife that Canadian rapper Drake and fellow superstar entertainer DJ Khaled may make guest appearances in St Thomas on Saturday night.Organisers of Unruly Fest say that patrons will be treated to surprise...
If you believe that only white wine should accompany light meats ,then I suggest you stay with chardonnay, as it has the weight and complexity to marry well with turkey. The acidity brings out the flavours and, of course,...
The portrait wasnt meant to be anything special, but it was. Chris Dawsons drawing of the artist Graham Foster was named a finalist in the Portrait Society of Americas prestigious Members Only competition, selected from...
The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies.ÃÂ When Kadijah Robinson, Miss Jamaica World...
NEW YORK (AP) Working on Mary Poppins ReturnsÂ put Lin-Manuel Miranda in a comfort zone, sort of. The theater actor, composer and creator of the Broadway smash Hamilton,Â knew the film's director, Rob Marshall, from...
Between signing with UK-based Polydor Records, that operates as part of the Universal Music Group, and being strategic about the music she releases, Tosh Alexander has made a lot of power moves over the last 12 months.Her...
Miss Jamaica World 2018, Kadijah Robinson returned to the island following a four-week trip to Sanya, China where she participated at the prestigious Miss World 2018 pageant.Kadijah, who hails from Carr District in New...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Canadian rapper Drake will reportedly be one of the overseas acts attending Popcaan's Unruly Fest scheduled for The Goodyear Oval in St Thomas on Saturday.The concert is expected to attract...
Next month, five Culinary Apprentices currently employed at the Fairmont Southampton will depart for Prince Edward Island, Canada, where they will spend six weeks at Holland College gaining crucial technical training...
"Wow, YVAs nah keep next year?" said a surprised Govana, who had recently returned to the island following a tour in Toronto.The 4th Genna hitmaker said it has been difficult to keep up to date with media amid his busy...
Although the list of female classical composers is a long one, the average person cannot name five. Amy Beach, Florence Price and Louise Farrenc are among those the Frisson Ensemble will highlight when it takes to the...
BumblebeeOn the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon...
On the sixth day of Christmas, fast-rising recording artiste Tactikal, who is currently on his first promotional tour of Canada, went holiday shopping for his family back home in Jamaica.Tactikal, whose given name is...
Florida-based, Jamaica-born recording artiste Kirk Alert has released the visuals for 'Frenemies', directed by Lagikz Supreme from Lagikz VisualZ.The song, produced by Kisko Hype of Studio 91 Records from Brooklyn, New...
Elizabeth Kitson isnt all that impressed about turning 100. Its understandable considering her life experiences. She remembers being wonderstruck by electricity when it was introduced here equally unforgettable is a...
Most days, Alexx A-Game spends time looking in life's 'mirror'. Retrospection is a big part of the singer's life and provides inspiration for many of his songs.Go Harder, his latest release, came about through one of...
At 8, Seri Fisher is already learning about celebrity. Its the status she has at the Packwood Home, where seniors have enjoyed listening to her sing and play the piano every Tuesday for the past two years. She started...
Far from being depressed about their tough draw for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Reggae Girlz are in fact looking forward to playing Brazil when the competition begins next year. Speaking to media as the Girlz...
Each December, art fairs pop up in Miami, Florida, for a week. Art Basel, a contemporary fair which invites celebrities from all over the world, is the most popular - and this year Jamaican fine artist Ebony G. Patterson...
By staff writer PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 11, CMC âPolice Commissioner Gary Griffith says the organisers of a four-day, three-night âsex-travaganzaâ, called Sex Island, has a âsnowball chance in...
Dancehall deejay 360Degree is big on self-improvement, the Kingston-born deejay, who is also a professional barber, in New York City recently graduated from Queensborough Community College with an associate of applied...
What would Sunday radio in Jamaica be without a Nancy Wilson song? Hard to imagine. The jazz stylist, who died in California on December 13 at age 81, was beloved in Jamaica where she performed several times.
Twenty-three-old Kadijah Robinson has won the hearts of her fellow Jamaicans following her top-five placement at the recent Miss World competition.The pageant finals, which were held in Sanya, China, last Saturday, saw...
