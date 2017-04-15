WCMF performer’s mistake creates online buzz
Dominica News Online

World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) performer, Yemi Aladeâs apparent mistake of confusing Dominica with the Dominican Republic has created a buzz and a level of backlash on social media. Alade is expected to perform...

0
At-risk Berkeley students appreciate helping the poor
Royal Gazette

Theres a tiny village in the Dominican Republic that doesnt have a sewage system its electricity is best described as intermittent. Muoz also doesnt have running water or paved streets, trash is rarely collected. It was...

0
Beenie, Shenseea, Ding Dong for BRT
Jamaica Gleaner

The 2018 Beach Road Trip Weekend (BRT Weekend) Tour is all set, and all locations, dates, and artistes confirmed.The first destination will be in the Dominican Republic, May 3 to 6, on Punta Cana's beautiful beaches. The...

0
Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final
Trinidad Guardian

France-based professional Channon âD Canonâ Thompson raised her game a notch as five-time defending champions T&T overcame Suriname in four sets to reach the 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second...

0
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Trinidad Guardian

12 points while Beatrice Cyrilla got seven, and the trio of Aida Sabino, Helaijah Abati and Stephanie Trefle, four apiece. With both teams entering the contest with 2-0 record, spectators were hopeful of a close battle,...

1
T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB WomenÃ¢â¬â¢s World...

0
T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener
Trinidad Guardian

European-based Channon Thompson had 13 points to lead three players in double-digits as T&T Calypso Spikers crushed Guadeloupe 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Womenâs World Championship Second Round...

0
Might Rodriguez play for West Indies?
Trinidad Guardian

Jade Rodriguez felt her anxiety rise with every step. Her heart pounded, and her stomach constricted. The masses of people around her didnât help ease the claustrophobia she suddenly felt. She was having an anxiety...

0
National Youth Choir director Cleophas Adderley is first recipient of Icon’s Lifetime Achievement award
Nassau Guardian

Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), will be the recipient of the ALIV Bahamian Icon Awardsâ first Lifetime Achievement Award, for his trans-generational contributions...

0
Work to begin this year on expansion of Ian Fleming airport
Jamaica Observer

Work is slated to begin this year on the expansion of the runway at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary. Local News Sat, 15 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT United in Social MediaÂ ...

0
United in Social Media 
Jamaica Observer

On Monday, a video made rounds on the internet of a man who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight on Sunday night. Uproar ensued online. Then an official statement from the CEO followed, which only fuelled...

0
Venezuela president heckled as protests spread to slums
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) â Scattered protests flared Wednesday in slums that have long been a bulwark of support for Venezuelaâs socialist leaders only hours after a pro-government rally degenerated into heckling...

0
Trash collection reduced in Puerto Rico city amid crisis
Jamaica Observer

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) â Garbage could soon pile up in one of Puerto Ricoâs largest cities because it has not paid a trash-collecting bill amid a deep economic crisis. Local Business Thu, 13 Apr 2017...

0
Guyana reviewing bauxite industry
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Guyana government says it expects to receive a report soon on the review of the bauxite industry that was commissioned last year marking the centennial of the sector here. Local...

0
Little relief for hotels, other properties with value of over $20 million
Jamaica Observer

Minister of Finance and Planning Audley Shaw yesterday announced adjustments to the property tax regime that will see a four per cent reduction in the rate applied to the higher valuation bands. Local Business Thu, 13 Apr...

0
Bank of Jamaica preparing for new FX auction system
Jamaica Observer

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced on Tuesday April 11 that it is developing plans to buy and sell its foreign exchange from and to authorised dealers (ADs) and cambios by competitive auction. Local Business Thu, 13 Apr...

0
interCaribbean Airways beefs up flights with increased air link to BVI
Jamaica Observer

InterCaribbean Airways has added another flight to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, making travel easier for Caribbean nationals without a US Visa. Local Business Thu, 13 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Bank of Jamaica...

0
Hook, Line Sinker!
Jamaica Observer

With a yen for under-the-sea bites and the requisite trimmings and accompaniments (on the menu: pickled-onion topped snapper, succulent shrimp, piping-hot fish soup, and fried bammies and festivals), the Friday evening...

0
NHT responds to Jamaica Observer article
Jamaica Observer

The Editor, Sir: Local Business Wed, 12 Apr 2017 00:00:00 GMT Hook, Line Sinker! http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/business/Hook--Line-Sinker-_95231 With a yen for under-the-sea bites and the requisite trimmings and...

0
Billy Craig Insurance to lauch new ‘Benefit Blue Card’ this month
Jamaica Observer

The new Billy Craig Benefit Blue Card is to be launched during the companyâs Wellness Fair, which takes place in Montego Bay on April 28. Local Business Wed, 12 Apr 2017 00:00:00 GMT NHT responds to Jamaica Observer...

0
Winter bonanza: Resort rooms to jump 30 per cent by December
Jamaica Observer

The Ministry of Tourism has indicated that 1,000 new and upgraded rooms are likely to come on stream by year end, adding to 2,000 already completed. Local Business Wed, 12 Apr 2017 00:00:00 GMT Billy Craig Insurance to...

0
Household and corporate indebtedness grows; but financial monitor says no need for alarm
Jamaica Observer

The Financial System Stability Committee (FSSC) indicates that growth in credit is increasing financial system vulnerabilities linked to higher corporate sector and household debt. Local Business Wed, 12 Apr 2017 00:00:00...

0
Oil price likely to settle around US$60 per barrel — Oppenheimer analyst
Jamaica Observer

Oil and gas analyst Fadel Gheit, senior energy strategist and managing director of Oppenheimer & Co Inc, speculates that US$60 could be regarded as the new normal price for oil. Local Business Wed, 12 Apr 2017...

0
National opens online store, invests in staff and plant
Jamaica Observer

Gary âButchâ Hendrickson makes no effort to conceal his excitement these days. In fact, he freely admits that he is âcanât sleep excitedâ. Local Business Wed, 12 Apr 2017 00:00:00 GMT Oil price...

0
Single Real Estate Authority to be created
Jamaica Observer

Cabinet has given approval for the merger of the Real Estate Board (REB), the Commission of Strata Corporations and the Registrar of Timeshare into a single Real Estate Authority of Jamaica. Local Business Wed, 12 Apr...

0
Entertaining, captivating and thrilling
Nassau Guardian

Performances from popular Broadway musicals like The Wiz and theater classic, Porgy & Bess; as well as mesmerizing classical and spiritual arrangements from a variety of composers â Dan Forrest, the late Jack...

0
WCMF performer's mistake creates online buzz

At-risk Berkeley students appreciate helping the poor

Beenie, Shenseea, Ding Dong for BRT

Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener

Smith back in contention

Beckles elected president of Universities Caribbean

Dillas and Campbell to compete in Caribbean

Lightbourne hoping for warm-up games

Wells to return for Dominican showdown

Dialectical issues which hinder Jamaica's prosperity

Warner chosen for top camp

Five Caribbean nationals charged for voting illegally in 2016 US elections

Medals for Walters, Wright

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico

Under 15 Girls team to be trimmed Friday

Dominican Republic joins Sargasso list

JA and Dom Rep sign multi-destination agreement

Jamaica ranks among top 5 Xmas-New Year destinations

Dom Rep challenges international panel's jurisdiction over fight with Lee-Chin

David Jessop | Threatening retaliation over closer relations with China is misguided

JMMB Group records 56 per cent growth

JMMB net profit up 56 per cent

JMMB profit and revenue up 8.1%

Sweet deal from TIC 2018

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Fishers fined US$2.8 million for illegally fishing in Bahamian waters

Three nationals of Dominican Republic arrested and charged for drug offences

Three people including two foreigners on drug charges

Crime and security issues to be discussed in Dominican Republic

Jamaica among countries with least prisoners detained without conviction; Haiti tops list

Santos wins elusive Carib TT Champs title

Gracious champion closes Caribbean TT Championships

Complacency kills: Caribbean gears up for tsunamis

Explosion at Dom Rep plastics company kills 4, injures 66

Health Professionals from SICA Discuss Issues of Vector Control in the Region

Bermuda Win More Medals In Caribbean Cycling

Bermuda Cyclists To Compete In Elite Caribbean

BITU delegates meet today to discuss BNS transfer plan

Four Cyclists To Compete In Santo Domingo

