Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines...
Â Melinda Lowe is the grand prize winner of Taste and Win with Taste of Dominica.Â Ms. Lowe has won a Mas Domnik 2019 Experience for 2 which will include tickets to shows, costumes and spending money. According to...
The annual Dominica State College-organizedÂ extra-curricular event, Mas Jamboree, returns this year after what organizers describe as an âunfortunate absenceâ last carnival season. The show will be held on...
Five young ladies have been officially sashed as contestants for the Miss Dominica Queen Pageant carded for March 1, 2018. They are Brittney Felix of St. Joseph, Aaliyah Martin of Campbell, Chrisline Tavernier of...
Organizers of the 2019 Carnival Celebrations, âThe Real Masâ plan to present a Grand National Parade as part of the official opening of the event next year. Speaking recently at a press conference, Acting...
Jazz ân Creole will be held earlier in 2019. Festivals and Events Manager (Ag) at Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams, said the three day event will run from May the 3rd to the 5th with the main stage event...
Eight young ladies were officially launched to compete in 2019 Carnival Princess Show. The young ladies were officially launched on Wednesday 5th December, 2018 at the Prevo Cinemall. The 2019 Carnival Princess Show is...
Three of the contestants vying for the Title of Miss Dominica 2019 have received full sponsorship. They areÂ Christine Tavernier ofÂ Grand Bay sponsored by Big Edge Financial Express,Â Marisol...
Applications are invited for suitable persons for the position of director of security at the Dominica Air and Seaports Authority. Â
The Discover Dominica Authority hosted Dominicaâs Reunion Thanksgiving Gospel Concert. The concert was held under the theme âRepent Rejoice and Restoreâ at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday 25th...
Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...
Seven young ladies are set to vie for the title of the 2019 Carnival Mothers Queen. The contestants were officially launched at a ceremony held at the Calypso House in Bath Estate on Saturday, November 24th, 2018. The...
Carnival âThe Real Masâ is well known for participantsâ colorful costumes and exuberant celebrations. For carnival 2019, Triple Kay is looking to add something that Dominica has never seen throughout our...
The Discover Dominica Authority will host Dominicaâs Reunion Thanksgiving Gospel Concert with the theme dubbed âRepent Rejoice and Restoreâ at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday 25th November 2018...
The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) says they are âreadyâ for the full implementation of the Legal Professions Act (LPA). âThe DBA has looked at the Legal Professions Act (LPA) and we are ready for its full...
Phlebotomy is the science of blood collection that is done by cutting or puncturing a vein(Venipuncture) and collection of non-blood specimens. Â It is the most exciting profession and you donât have to spend lots...
Pulse The wait is finally over! No more teasers. Pulse carnival costume band will be holding a social media launch of its Carnival 2019 Adult Costume Band dubbed âCarnival Symphonyâ on Friday 9th November 2019...
Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge, has said that following the success of the 2018 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), his ministry, along with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), is determined to...
Organizers of the Real Mas 2019 is promising a programme of quality that everyone can truly enjoy. This was according to Chairman of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Benoit Bardouille while addressing the official...
After a one year hiatus due to Hurricane Maria, the biggest show of the Carnival Season, the Miss Dominica Pageant will be hosted this year. Five young women will be competing to take home the coveted title on March 1,...
ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct 29, CMC â Former Haitian president Michel Martelly has told Dominicans to be patient as the island recovers from the battering it took from Hurricane Maria last September and support Prime...
October 28, 2014, marks the 31st Anniversary of International Creole Day. This has special significance for Dominica and the rest of the Creole community of nations. Dominica, in particular, was instrumental in the...
The newly formed Police Unity Band is hoping to put on a âvery big showâ during this yearâs Cadence-Lypso segment at the Festival Village on Sunday night [October 28]. The festival village, which is an...