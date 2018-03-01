Carnival Cruiseline to assist with cruise village says Skerrit
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay. Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines...

Taste of Dominica winner selected
Dominica Vibes

Â  Melinda Lowe is the grand prize winner of Taste and Win with Taste of Dominica.Â  Ms. Lowe has won a Mas Domnik 2019 Experience for 2 which will include tickets to shows, costumes and spending money. According to...

DSC Mas Jamboree contestants 2019
Dominica News Online

The annual Dominica State College-organizedÂ extra-curricular event, Mas Jamboree, returns this year after what organizers describe as an âunfortunate absenceâ last carnival season. The show will be held on...

Carnival Queen contestants officially sashed
Dominica Vibes

Five young ladies have been officially sashed as contestants for the Miss Dominica Queen Pageant carded for March 1, 2018. They are Brittney Felix of St. Joseph, Aaliyah Martin of Campbell, Chrisline Tavernier of...

Grand national parade planned to entice visitors for Carnival 2019
Dominica News Online

Organizers of the 2019 Carnival Celebrations, âThe Real Masâ plan to present a Grand National Parade as part of the official opening of the event next year. Speaking recently at a press conference, Acting...

Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 to be held earlier
Dominica News Online

Jazz ân Creole will be held earlier in 2019. Festivals and Events Manager (Ag) at Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams, said the three day event will run from May the 3rd to the 5th with the main stage event...

New date for Jazz ‘n Creole
Dominica Vibes

Patrons of Dominicaâs Jazz ân Creole will have to plan ahead for the annual family event as the festival will be held earlier in 2019. Marva Williams, Festivals and Events Manager (Ag) at Discover Dominica...

Eight young ladies to compete in the 2018 Carnival Princess Show
Dominica Vibes

Eight young ladies were officially launched to compete in 2019 Carnival Princess Show. The young ladies were officially launched on Wednesday 5th December, 2018 at the Prevo Cinemall. The 2019 Carnival Princess Show is...

Eight to vie for 2018 Carnival Princess title
Dominica News Online

Eight lovely little competitors were introduced to the public at the launching ceremony of the 2019 Dominica Carnival Princess Show which was held on Wednesday, December 5th. The show which is carded for February 17th,...

Three Carnival Queen contestants receive full sponsorship
Dominica News Online

Three of the contestants vying for the Title of Miss Dominica 2019 have received full sponsorship. They areÂ Christine Tavernier ofÂ Grand Bay sponsored by Big Edge Financial Express,Â Marisol...

VACANCY NOTICE: Director of Security Dominica Air and Seaports Authority
Dominica News Online

Applications are invited for suitable persons for the position of director of security at the Dominica Air and Seaports Authority. Â 

Nigerian Gospel Singer Sinach headlines Thanksgiving Concert
Dominica Vibes

The Discover Dominica Authority hosted Dominicaâs Reunion Thanksgiving Gospel Concert. The concert was held under the theme âRepent Rejoice and Restoreâ at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday 25th...

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival
Dominica News Online

Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...

Seven to vie for the 2019 Mother’s Queen Show Pageant
Dominica Vibes

Seven young ladies are set to vie for the title of the 2019 Carnival Mothers Queen. The contestants were officially launched at a ceremony held at the Calypso House in Bath Estate on Saturday, November 24th, 2018. The...

Triple Kay To Launch It’s mega Monday Carnival Band For 2019
Dominica Vibes

Carnival âThe Real Masâ is well known for participantsâ colorful costumes and exuberant celebrations. For carnival 2019, Triple Kay is looking to add something that Dominica has never seen throughout our...

Sinach In Concert
Dominica Vibes

The Discover Dominica Authority will host Dominicaâs Reunion Thanksgiving Gospel Concert with the theme dubbed âRepent Rejoice and Restoreâ at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday 25th November 2018...

Dominica Bar Association ready for implementation of Legal profession Act
Dominica News Online

The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) says they are âreadyâ for the full implementation of the Legal Professions Act (LPA). âThe DBA has looked at the Legal Professions Act (LPA) and we are ready for its full...

ANNOUNCEMENT: Phlebotomy Technician Course(PBT)
Dominica News Online

Phlebotomy is the science of blood collection that is done by cutting or puncturing a vein(Venipuncture) and collection of non-blood specimens. Â  It is the most exciting profession and you donât have to spend lots...

Pulse Carnival Costume Band launches Carnival Symphony via social media
Dominica News Online

Pulse The wait is finally over! No more teasers. Pulse carnival costume band will be holding a social media launch of its Carnival 2019 Adult Costume Band dubbed âCarnival Symphonyâ on Friday 9th November 2019...

Tonge promises to use WCMF energy to create attractive carnival programme
Dominica News Online

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge, has said that following the success of the 2018 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), his ministry, along with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), is determined to...

Five set to compete in 2019 Miss Dominica Pageant
Dominica Vibes

Â  Five young ladies are set to compete in the 2019 Miss Dominica Carnival Queen Show next year. The show is scheduled to for March 1st 2019 after a one year hiatus due to Hurricane Maria last year. The five contestants...

Real Mas 2019 organizers promise quality program
Dominica News Online

Organizers of the Real Mas 2019 is promising a programme of quality that everyone can truly enjoy. This was according to Chairman of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Benoit Bardouille while addressing the official...

Miss Dominica Pageant is back
Dominica News Online

After a one year hiatus due to Hurricane Maria, the biggest show of the Carnival Season, the Miss Dominica Pageant will be hosted this year. Five young women will be competing to take home the coveted title on March 1,...

Former Haitian president urges Dominicans to be patient as the country re-builds
Antigua Observer

ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct 29, CMC â Former Haitian president Michel Martelly has told Dominicans to be patient as the island recovers from the battering it took from Hurricane Maria last September and support Prime...

Background to Jouné Kwéyol
Dominica News Online

October 28, 2014, marks the 31st Anniversary of International Creole Day. This has special significance for Dominica and the rest of the Creole community of nations. Dominica, in particular, was instrumental in the...

New police band promises ‘big show’ on Sunday evening
Dominica News Online

The newly formed Police Unity Band is hoping to put on a âvery big showâ during this yearâs Cadence-Lypso segment at the Festival Village on Sunday night [October 28]. The festival village, which is an...

