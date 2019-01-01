Rachels writing dream comes true
Royal Gazette

It was the trip of a lifetime for Rachel Sawden. At 24, she took money she had earned working as a personal assistant and spent eight months travelling the world. I rode camels in the Thar Desert in northern India, I went...

0
Leba Hibbert sings about Jamaica
Jamaica Star

Reggae singer Leba Hibbert is gearing up for the release of her new track titled Jamaica, which features fellow singer Hawkeye. The track is a roots-reggae remake of Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello's highly...

0
Reggae Girlz move closer to World Cup dream
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's Reggae Girlz slammed Cuba 9-0 in their final group game at the CONCACAF Women's Championships on Thursday to book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition and continue their push for a spot at the 2019...

0
Benjy Myaz looks to Havana
Jamaica Observer

For all his travelling as a musician, Benjy Myaz has never been to Cuba which is an hour by aeroplane from Jamaica. He is scheduled to make his first trip there next February as part of the inaugural Dream Cruise:...

0
Meet the First Ever Miss Scuba Belize
Channel 5 Belize

There are pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss Costa Maya, Miss World, Miss Earth and now there is Miss Scuba International at which Belize will compete for the first time.Â  [...]

0
Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights
Antigua Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) â A scheduled two-match international friendly series between the Reggae Boyz and Cuba has been abandoned due to the failure of the Cubans to secure a flight into the country on the required...

0
Reggae Girlz to play Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba in women's qualifying
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica's Reggae Girls will play number-two-ranked Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, which serves as qualifying for next year's World Cup in...

0
Strike hard! - Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's senior women's football team made it four wins in as many games with a 6-1 thrashing of neighbours Cuba in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's Qualifiers at the National Stadium last night.The Jamaicans came into the...

0
Strike hard! Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's senior women's football team made it four wins in as many games with a 6-1 thrashing of neighbours Cuba in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's Qualifiers at the National Stadium last night.The Jamaicans came into the...

0
Women Warriors aim for positive finish
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Women Warriors will be hoping to end their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round on a high when they Bermuda from 4 pm in Kingston, Jamaica today. On Friday night at...

0
Soca Princesses’ defence falls apart
Trinidad Guardian

Jamaicaâs Khadija Shaw scored a late double to help sink T&T 4-1 in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica, yesterday. In the top...

0
Soca Princesses Record 2nd Win
Trinidad Guardian

Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches. The teams met in the Womenâs Caribbean Football Union Final Round...

0
Reggae plan to pull Argentines to Ja
Jamaica Gleaner

At 11 years old, Mariano 'Dread Mar I' Castro received his first Bob Marley cassette. The Argentinean reggae artiste describes Marley as his first music teacher. "From just listening to Bob, I was able to learn all the...

0
Reggae plan to pull Argentines to Ja
Jamaica Gleaner

At 11 years old, Mariano 'Dread Mar I' Castro received his first Bob Marley cassette. The Argentinean reggae artiste describes Marley as his first music teacher. "From just listening to Bob, I was able to learn all the...

0
Merritone cruise to set sail in February
Jamaica Observer

WINSTON âMerritoneâ Blake never hid his love for Cuba, its long-time President Fidel Castro, or the country's diverse culture. He visited there regularly.Next February, three years after his death, will be the...

0
Leviticus jazz, spirituals and fun
Royal Gazette

The quartet is called Leviticus and, if music is your thing, youll want to hear them play. They take traditional tunes and rearrange them, infusing bossa nova, Afro-Cuban and traditional jazz rhythms. Were a jazz quartet...

0
Belize International Jazz Festival Features Canatus Sax Quintet of Cuba
Channel 5 Belize

The Belize International Jazz Festival kicked off last week and will wrap up on Sunday. As a part of the week long festivities, on Thursday visiting artist Carlos Rafael Barban [...]

0
Tributes flow following Niko's passing
Jamaica Star

When the news of Niko Chromatic's passing hit social media, members of the disc jockey community were almost in disbelief. For the most part, the assumption was that the ailing selector was almost in Cuba where he would...

0
Argentina's reggae star supports Jamaica's tourism push
Jamaica Observer

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina â Popular Argentinean reggae star, Mariano Javier Castro, made a special visit to a reception for travel media, tour operators, airline executives and travel agents in Argentina's capital...

0
Price upbeat despite Reggae Girlz' loss
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica senior women's football team assistant coach Andrew Price said that despite going down 1-0 to Cuba, it was an improved performance as the inaugural Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge series ended yesterday...

0
Reggae Girls battle Cuba at Waterhouse today
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica women's football team will be looking to top Group B of the Caribbean Football Challenger Series when they take on Cuba today at the Waterhouse Stadium. Kick off time is 5 p.m.The Reggae Girls, who marginally beat...

0
Barbados to host Caribbean Tales film fest again
Trinidad Guardian

Barbados will once again host the CaribbeanTales Film Festival (CTFF), Symposium & Marketplace from March 7 â 20. The festival follows a highly successful event held last year that was a major boost for the local...

0
Carmolina goes from A to Z
Jamaica Observer

Born in Virginia and raised in Germany, singer Carmolina embraced diverse cultures from an early age. That can be heard in her music which calls on eclectic influences like neo-soul, dancehall and roots-reggae.The...

0
Niko Chromatic
Jamaica Observer

AILING selector DJ Niko Chromatic is expected to undergo a kidney operation in Cuba late next month or early January.Speaking with the Jamaica Observer earlier this week, Niko's girlfriend, Kimberly Mais, said things are...

0
Jamaica dumps T&T U-17 girls out of CFU tourney
Trinidad Guardian

PORT-AU-PRINCEâT&T was sent packing from the Caribbean Football Union Under-17 Girls Championship after a 3-1 loss to Jamaica in a must win final Group F match at the Stade Sylvio Cator, Port-au-Prince on Friday...

0
The Met Opera Encore: Die Zauberflote | Love triumphs!
Jamaica Gleaner

The legendary James Levine conducts one of the most dazzling productions in the Metropolitan Opera repertoire - Mozart's Die Zauberflote - starring South-African soprano Golda Schulz (Pamina), lyric tenor Charles...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Rachels writing dream comes true

Leba Hibbert sings about Jamaica

Reggae Girlz move closer to World Cup dream

Benjy Myaz looks to Havana

Meet the First Ever Miss Scuba Belize

Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights

Reggae Girlz to play Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba in women's qualifying

SPORTS more
Dialectical issues which hinder Jamaica's prosperity

Reggae Girlz move closer to World Cup dream

Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights

Bermuda suffer defeat to Trinidad

Bermuda crash out after defeat to Trinidad

Strike hard! - Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

Strike hard! Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

POLITICS more
Dominica assures departing Cuban ambassador of its continued opposition to US embargo

Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit

Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit

Nations stand with Cuba, as US demands individual votes on embargo

PM Barrow Reports on His Health After Back Surgery in Cuba

FM Elrington: Not All Politicians Steep in Belize/Guatemala Dispute

Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners

BUSINESS more
Cubans welcome softer laws on business and art

Historic deal allows Cuban talent to sign with Major League Baseball clubs

Applications Now Open For Enterprise Incubator

Applications Now Open For Enterprise Incubator

Cubans welcome softer laws on business and art

Cuba scraps some private sector restrictions after backlash

Cuba modifies some regulations unpopular with private sector

TECH more
Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

Dive gong promotes Little Cayman and marine expert

Cuba's climate change threat prompts new strategy

Sandy heads for Cuba after pounding Jamaica

Death rumours leave Fidel Castro 'laughing'

Cuban-born primate expert to conduct survey of monkey population in St Kitts

Cuba introduces new pineapple variety that triples yield

CRIME more
Ingratitude at the hilt

Family offers reward for info on dad's killers

Two men shot dead in May Pen

Jamaica Library Service driver among two men killed in May Pen

Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners

US says Cuba's political prisoners are "affront" to democracy

5 Minutes Later, Another Orange Walk Resident is Shot

MISCELLANEOUS more
Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme to be extended

Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme to be extended

Jamaica, Cuba sign agreement to extend eye care programme

Jamaica, Cuba sign agreement to extend eye care programme

Jamaica, Cuba sign agreement to extend eye-care programme

Cuba decides to scrap same-sex marriage law in new constitution despite majority support

Cuba calls medical treatment to President Granger its ‘fraternal duty’

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...