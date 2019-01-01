It was the trip of a lifetime for Rachel Sawden. At 24, she took money she had earned working as a personal assistant and spent eight months travelling the world. I rode camels in the Thar Desert in northern India, I went...
Reggae singer Leba Hibbert is gearing up for the release of her new track titled Jamaica, which features fellow singer Hawkeye. The track is a roots-reggae remake of Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello's highly...
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz slammed Cuba 9-0 in their final group game at the CONCACAF Women's Championships on Thursday to book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition and continue their push for a spot at the 2019...
For all his travelling as a musician, Benjy Myaz has never been to Cuba which is an hour by aeroplane from Jamaica. He is scheduled to make his first trip there next February as part of the inaugural Dream Cruise:...
There are pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss Costa Maya, Miss World, Miss Earth and now there is Miss Scuba International at which Belize will compete for the first time.Â [...]
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) â A scheduled two-match international friendly series between the Reggae Boyz and Cuba has been abandoned due to the failure of the Cubans to secure a flight into the country on the required...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica's Reggae Girls will play number-two-ranked Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, which serves as qualifying for next year's World Cup in...
Jamaica's senior women's football team made it four wins in as many games with a 6-1 thrashing of neighbours Cuba in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's Qualifiers at the National Stadium last night.The Jamaicans came into the...
T&T Women Warriors will be hoping to end their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round on a high when they Bermuda from 4 pm in Kingston, Jamaica today. On Friday night at...
Jamaicaâs Khadija Shaw scored a late double to help sink T&T 4-1 in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica, yesterday. In the top...
Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches. The teams met in the Womenâs Caribbean Football Union Final Round...
At 11 years old, Mariano 'Dread Mar I' Castro received his first Bob Marley cassette. The Argentinean reggae artiste describes Marley as his first music teacher. "From just listening to Bob, I was able to learn all the...
WINSTON âMerritoneâ Blake never hid his love for Cuba, its long-time President Fidel Castro, or the country's diverse culture. He visited there regularly.Next February, three years after his death, will be the...
The quartet is called Leviticus and, if music is your thing, youll want to hear them play. They take traditional tunes and rearrange them, infusing bossa nova, Afro-Cuban and traditional jazz rhythms. Were a jazz quartet...
The Belize International Jazz Festival kicked off last week and will wrap up on Sunday. As a part of the week long festivities, on Thursday visiting artist Carlos Rafael Barban [...]
When the news of Niko Chromatic's passing hit social media, members of the disc jockey community were almost in disbelief. For the most part, the assumption was that the ailing selector was almost in Cuba where he would...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina â Popular Argentinean reggae star, Mariano Javier Castro, made a special visit to a reception for travel media, tour operators, airline executives and travel agents in Argentina's capital...
Jamaica senior women's football team assistant coach Andrew Price said that despite going down 1-0 to Cuba, it was an improved performance as the inaugural Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge series ended yesterday...
Jamaica women's football team will be looking to top Group B of the Caribbean Football Challenger Series when they take on Cuba today at the Waterhouse Stadium. Kick off time is 5 p.m.The Reggae Girls, who marginally beat...
Barbados will once again host the CaribbeanTales Film Festival (CTFF), Symposium & Marketplace from March 7 â 20. The festival follows a highly successful event held last year that was a major boost for the local...
Born in Virginia and raised in Germany, singer Carmolina embraced diverse cultures from an early age. That can be heard in her music which calls on eclectic influences like neo-soul, dancehall and roots-reggae.The...
AILING selector DJ Niko Chromatic is expected to undergo a kidney operation in Cuba late next month or early January.Speaking with the Jamaica Observer earlier this week, Niko's girlfriend, Kimberly Mais, said things are...
PORT-AU-PRINCEâT&T was sent packing from the Caribbean Football Union Under-17 Girls Championship after a 3-1 loss to Jamaica in a must win final Group F match at the Stade Sylvio Cator, Port-au-Prince on Friday...
